Chicken noodles in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
bowl chicken noodle$6.95
quart chicken noodle$12.95
cup chicken noodle$5.95
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Noodle - Bowl$6.95
available daily
Chicken Noodle - Cup$4.95
available daily
More about Longfellow Grill
Banner pic

 

Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse

12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bowl Chicken Noodle$8.95
More about Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Edina Grill

5028 France Ave S, Edina

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
Takeout
Soup Chicken Noodle - Bowl$6.95
Soup Chicken Noodle - Cup$4.95
More about Edina Grill
Naviya’s Thai Brasserie image

 

Naviya’s Thai Kitchen

2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
K4. Stir-fried chicken with noodles$9.00
More about Naviya’s Thai Kitchen
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Freehouse

701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Noodle - Cup$4.95
available daily
Chicken Noodle - Bowl$6.95
available daily
More about The Freehouse
Yumi Southdale image

 

Yumi Southdale

200 Southdale Center, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Udon Noodles$15.95
Stir-fried udon noodles, sauteed chicken, bok choy, carrots, onions, topped with scallions and sesame seeds
More about Yumi Southdale
Consumer pic

 

Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine

9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Combo Singapore Noodles (Chicken, Beef & Pork)$15.95
Chicken Singapore Noodles$13.95
More about Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
Tori 44 image

 

Tori 44

2203 44TH AVE N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Noodle *CBGF$16.00
Tori Dashi Ramen
Chicken and dashi based tare in chicken broth, with chicken chashu, soft boiled egg, yu-choy, sprouts, scallions, sesame seeds.
More about Tori 44
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Lowry

2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (5650 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Noodle - Cup$4.95
Chicken Noodle - Bowl$6.95
More about The Lowry

