Chicken noodles in Minneapolis

yum! kitchen & bakery
4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis
|bowl chicken noodle
|$6.95
|quart chicken noodle
|$12.95
|cup chicken noodle
|$5.95
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Chicken Noodle - Bowl
|$6.95
available daily
|Chicken Noodle - Cup
|$4.95
available daily
Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids
|Bowl Chicken Noodle
|$8.95
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Edina Grill
5028 France Ave S, Edina
|Soup Chicken Noodle - Bowl
|$6.95
|Soup Chicken Noodle - Cup
|$4.95
Naviya’s Thai Kitchen
2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS
|K4. Stir-fried chicken with noodles
|$9.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Freehouse
701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis
|Chicken Noodle - Cup
|$4.95
available daily
|Chicken Noodle - Bowl
|$6.95
available daily
Yumi Southdale
200 Southdale Center, Edina
|Chicken Udon Noodles
|$15.95
Stir-fried udon noodles, sauteed chicken, bok choy, carrots, onions, topped with scallions and sesame seeds
Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park
|Combo Singapore Noodles (Chicken, Beef & Pork)
|$15.95
|Chicken Singapore Noodles
|$13.95
Tori 44
2203 44TH AVE N, Minneapolis
|Chicken Noodle *CBGF
|$16.00
Tori Dashi Ramen
Chicken and dashi based tare in chicken broth, with chicken chashu, soft boiled egg, yu-choy, sprouts, scallions, sesame seeds.