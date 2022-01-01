Caesar salad in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve caesar salad
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
3179 Northdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids
|Caesar Salad
|$10.49
Romaine lettuce tossed with Dino's original Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, Kalamata olives and house made croutons. Served with choice of protein and a flatbread.
|Side Caesar Salad
|$3.39
Romaine lettuce tossed with Dino's original Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, Kalamata olives and house made croutons.
PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Surly Brewing Company
520 Malcolm Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Romaine, Toasted Crouton, Shaved Parmesan.
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Egg
Afro Deli & Grill
720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis
|Caesar Salad
|$5.79
Crisp romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, topped with grated parmesan cheese and our signature Caesar dressing
Wooden Hill Brewing Company
7421 Bush Lake Rd, Edina
|Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Romaine, parmesan cheese, house caesar dressing, seasoned croutons, roasted cashews and red onion. Chilled grilled chicken available+$3.
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Large Caesar Salad
|$12.00
GFO | Serves 1-2 | Romaine, housemade croutons, grana padano cheese and Caesar dressing on the side. Served with a side of Focaccia.
*gluten-free: request no croutons*
*dressing contains: dairy, anchovy(fish)
|Family Caesar Salad
|$20.00
GFO | Serves 3-4 | Romaine, housemade croutons, grana padano cheese and Caesar dressing on the side.
*gluten-free: request no croutons*
*dressing contains: dairy, anchovy(fish)
|Small Caesar Salad
|$6.00
GFO | Serves 1 | Romaine, housemade croutons, grana padano cheese and Caesar dressing on the side. Served with a side of Focaccia.
*gluten-free: request no croutons*
*dressing contains: dairy, anchovy(fish)
Johnny Boy's
8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park
|Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar dressing
|Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar dressing
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dave's Downtown
900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.95
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
|Southwest Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.95
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Black Beans, Parmesan Cheese, Tortilla strips, Caesar Dressing.
The Loop - MPLS
606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis
|CAESAR SALAD
|$12.00
Romaine lettuce, cornichons, croutons, hard boiled
egg, pickled red onion, parmesan cheese and creamy
parmesan dressing
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tap Society
4555 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Romaine tossed in house made Caesar dressing served with chicken breast, tomatoes, parmesan cheese and Brioche croutons.
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine
|Caesar Salad
|$5.99
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$8.99
Red Rabbit
Red Rabbit, Minneapolis
|Side Caesar Salad
|$6.50
|Caesar Salad
|$11.50
Romaine, croutons, parmesan
PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks
3500 124th Ave NW Suite 120, Coon Rapids
|Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, parmesan, tomato, creamy Caesar
The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
14200 60th St N, Stillwater
|Full Caesar Salad
|$13.00
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$16.00
romaine, house made caesar dressing, radish, gremolata croutons, black pepper, parmesan
|Side Caesar Salad
|$5.00
romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan, gremolata croutons, black pepper parmesan
PIZZA
Bar La Grassa
800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis
|BLG Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Escarole and green leaf lettuce with a soft boiled egg, radish, fennel, celery, and croutons, with a garlic anchovy dressing
PIZZA
Young Joni
165 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Chicory Caesar Salad
|$15.00
castelfranco, radicchio, endive, frisée, egg, almonds, croutons, parmigiano-reggiano
Carbone's Pizza
2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony
|Caesar Salad
|$10.25
Romaine, Red Onions, Fresh Parmesan, Tomatoes, Tossed with Caesar Dressing and a Slice of Garlic Bread
Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis
80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis
|Baby Kale & Spinach Caesar Salad
|$8.95
A classic with a twist! Tender baby kale, spinach, parmesan, garlic croutons, cherry tomatoes, and our rich house-made Caesar dressing on the side.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
My Burger Richfield
6555 Lyndale Ave S, Richfield
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.75
Romaine lettuce with crispy chicken, croutons, grated parmesan cheese, in a classic caesar dressing.
Fireside Foundry
6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield
|Large Caesar Salad
|$12.99
Romaine Tossed in our Homemade Caesar Dressing with Grated Parmesan and Croutons.
Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids
|Caesar Salad Entree
|$12.95
Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons & Caesar Dressing served with Toast Points. Add Grilled Chicken $3, Add Blackened Salmon or Shrimp or Grilled Steak $5
PIZZA SHARK
2210 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, With Caesar Dressing
Murray's - Minneapolis
26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$18.00
romaine lettuce, Parmesan, garlic toast croutons, grilled chicken
|Steak Caesar Salad
|$22.00
romaine lettuce, Parmesan, garlic toast croutons, grilled sirloin
|Murray's Caesar Salad
|$7.00
romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese
EaTo
305 S Washington Ave., Minneapolis
|Caesar Salad
|$18.00
Crisp Romaine Tossed in Parmesan Dressing, Lemon, Garlic Croutons
PIZZA
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
521 W 98th St, Bloomington
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$6.99
|Caesar Salad
|$5.99
The Loop - West End
5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park
|Small Caesar Salad
|$6.00
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Romaine lettuce, cornichons, croutons, hard boiled
egg, pickled red onion, parmesan cheese and creamy
parmesan dressing
PIZZA • SALADS
Arturo's Pizza
18 university ave ne, Minneapolis
|Small Caesar Salad
|$6.00
Caesar salad comes with Caesar dressing.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Nouvelle Brewing by Travail
4124 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
gem lettuce, caesar dressing, parmesan, crouton, hard boiled egg
*contains anchovies*
Psycho Suzi’s Motor Lounge
1900 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Caesar Salad
|$15.95
Shredded Kale & Romaine with blackened chicken breast, croutons, and parmesan. Tossed with caesar dressing.
