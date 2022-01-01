Caesar salad in Minneapolis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve caesar salad

Item pic

 

Dino's Mediterranean Fresh

3179 Northdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$10.49
Romaine lettuce tossed with Dino's original Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, Kalamata olives and house made croutons. Served with choice of protein and a flatbread.
Side Caesar Salad$3.39
Romaine lettuce tossed with Dino's original Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, Kalamata olives and house made croutons.
More about Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
Caesar Salad image

PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Surly Brewing Company

520 Malcolm Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (689 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine, Toasted Crouton, Shaved Parmesan.
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Egg
More about Surly Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Afro Deli & Grill

720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$5.79
Crisp romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, topped with grated parmesan cheese and our signature Caesar dressing
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Wooden Hill Brewing Company image

 

Wooden Hill Brewing Company

7421 Bush Lake Rd, Edina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine, parmesan cheese, house caesar dressing, seasoned croutons, roasted cashews and red onion. Chilled grilled chicken available+$3.
More about Wooden Hill Brewing Company
Small Caesar Salad image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Caesar Salad$12.00
GFO | Serves 1-2 | Romaine, housemade croutons, grana padano cheese and Caesar dressing on the side. Served with a side of Focaccia.
*gluten-free: request no croutons*
*dressing contains: dairy, anchovy(fish)
Family Caesar Salad$20.00
GFO | Serves 3-4 | Romaine, housemade croutons, grana padano cheese and Caesar dressing on the side.
*gluten-free: request no croutons*
*dressing contains: dairy, anchovy(fish)
Small Caesar Salad$6.00
GFO | Serves 1 | Romaine, housemade croutons, grana padano cheese and Caesar dressing on the side. Served with a side of Focaccia.
*gluten-free: request no croutons*
*dressing contains: dairy, anchovy(fish)
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
Johnny Boy's image

 

Johnny Boy's

8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar dressing
More about Johnny Boy's
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Downtown

900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (578 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.95
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Southwest Chicken Caesar Salad$13.95
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Black Beans, Parmesan Cheese, Tortilla strips, Caesar Dressing.
More about Dave's Downtown
The Loop - MPLS image

 

The Loop - MPLS

606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CAESAR SALAD$12.00
Romaine lettuce, cornichons, croutons, hard boiled
egg, pickled red onion, parmesan cheese and creamy
parmesan dressing
More about The Loop - MPLS
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tap Society

4555 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (1062 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine tossed in house made Caesar dressing served with chicken breast, tomatoes, parmesan cheese and Brioche croutons.
More about Tap Society
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria image

 

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria

1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$5.99
Chicken Caesar Salad$8.99
More about Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
Caesar Salad image

 

Red Rabbit

Red Rabbit, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Caesar Salad$6.50
Caesar Salad$11.50
Romaine, croutons, parmesan
More about Red Rabbit
Item pic

PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks

3500 124th Ave NW Suite 120, Coon Rapids

Avg 4 (13 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, parmesan, tomato, creamy Caesar
More about Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks
Item pic

 

The Devil's Advocate Stillwater

14200 60th St N, Stillwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Full Caesar Salad$13.00
Chicken Caesar Salad$16.00
romaine, house made caesar dressing, radish, gremolata croutons, black pepper, parmesan
Side Caesar Salad$5.00
romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan, gremolata croutons, black pepper parmesan
More about The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
Item pic

PIZZA

Bar La Grassa

800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1295 reviews)
Takeout
BLG Caesar Salad$12.00
Escarole and green leaf lettuce with a soft boiled egg, radish, fennel, celery, and croutons, with a garlic anchovy dressing
More about Bar La Grassa
Item pic

PIZZA

Young Joni

165 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.9 (4934 reviews)
Takeout
Chicory Caesar Salad$15.00
castelfranco, radicchio, endive, frisée, egg, almonds, croutons, parmigiano-reggiano
More about Young Joni
Item pic

 

Carbone's Pizza

2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$10.25
Romaine, Red Onions, Fresh Parmesan, Tomatoes, Tossed with Caesar Dressing and a Slice of Garlic Bread
More about Carbone's Pizza
Item pic

 

Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis

80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baby Kale & Spinach Caesar Salad$8.95
A classic with a twist! Tender baby kale, spinach, parmesan, garlic croutons, cherry tomatoes, and our rich house-made Caesar dressing on the side.
More about Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

My Burger Richfield

6555 Lyndale Ave S, Richfield

Avg 4.5 (1523 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.75
Romaine lettuce with crispy chicken, croutons, grated parmesan cheese, in a classic caesar dressing.
More about My Burger Richfield
Fireside Foundry image

 

Fireside Foundry

6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Large Caesar Salad$12.99
Romaine Tossed in our Homemade Caesar Dressing with Grated Parmesan and Croutons.
More about Fireside Foundry
Gigi's Cafe image

 

Gigi's Cafe

824 W 36th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Special Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
More about Gigi's Cafe
Banner pic

 

Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse

12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Caesar Salad Entree$12.95
Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons & Caesar Dressing served with Toast Points. Add Grilled Chicken $3, Add Blackened Salmon or Shrimp or Grilled Steak $5
More about Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
Item pic

 

PIZZA SHARK

2210 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, With Caesar Dressing
More about PIZZA SHARK
Item pic

 

Murray's - Minneapolis

26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad$18.00
romaine lettuce, Parmesan, garlic toast croutons, grilled chicken
Steak Caesar Salad$22.00
romaine lettuce, Parmesan, garlic toast croutons, grilled sirloin
Murray's Caesar Salad$7.00
romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese
More about Murray's - Minneapolis
EaTo image

 

EaTo

305 S Washington Ave., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Caesar Salad$18.00
Crisp Romaine Tossed in Parmesan Dressing, Lemon, Garlic Croutons
More about EaTo
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria

521 W 98th St, Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (1347 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$6.99
Caesar Salad$5.99
More about Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
The Loop - West End image

 

The Loop - West End

5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Small Caesar Salad$6.00
Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, cornichons, croutons, hard boiled
egg, pickled red onion, parmesan cheese and creamy
parmesan dressing
More about The Loop - West End
Small Caesar Salad image

PIZZA • SALADS

Arturo's Pizza

18 university ave ne, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Small Caesar Salad$6.00
Caesar salad comes with Caesar dressing.
More about Arturo's Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Nouvelle Brewing by Travail

4124 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale

Avg 4.7 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Caesar Salad$13.00
gem lettuce, caesar dressing, parmesan, crouton, hard boiled egg
*contains anchovies*
More about Nouvelle Brewing by Travail
Psycho Suzi’s Motor Lounge image

 

Psycho Suzi’s Motor Lounge

1900 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Caesar Salad$15.95
Shredded Kale & Romaine with blackened chicken breast, croutons, and parmesan. Tossed with caesar dressing.
More about Psycho Suzi’s Motor Lounge
Banner pic

 

Wrecktangle Pizza at LynLake

703 W Lake Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CAESAR SALAD$13.00
SHREDDED ROMAINE, CAESAR DRESSING, LEMON ZEST, PECORINO ROMANO, BREADCRUMBS
ADD CITRUS ROASTED CHICKEN OR THAI BASIL PESTO CHICKEN $4
More about Wrecktangle Pizza at LynLake

