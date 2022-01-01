Vegan
Burgers
Food Trucks
Francis
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Francis is a classic burger joint with a major twist - we are entirely plant-based. So yeah, while nothing was killed to make our burgers, that doesn’t mean we don’t make a killer burger. Francis will melt in your mouth, drip down your hand, and leave you dreaming about next time. Located at Sociable Cider Werks in NE Minneapolis.
Location
1500 Fillmore St Ne, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Minneapolis
Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
No Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurant
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant