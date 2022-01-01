Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan
Burgers
Food Trucks

Francis

review star

No reviews yet

1500 Fillmore St Ne

Minneapolis, MN 55413

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Francis Burger with Fries
French Fries
Chicken Nugget Basket

PUT MY ORDER IN BOXES, TO GO!

My order is for takeout. Box it up!

**ADD THIS TO YOUR CART TO ALERT FRANCIS TO PUT YOUR FOOD IN BOXES FOR TAKEOUT!**

Burgers & Sandwiches

Francis Burger with Fries

Francis Burger with Fries

$12.00

Impossible patty, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, diced onion, pickles, and francy sauce (like thousand island, but francier) on a brioche bun. Cheese and/or Herbivorous Butcher bacon if you please.

Baconator with Fries

Baconator with Fries

$19.00

Two (or more) impossible cheeseburger patties, double Herbivorous Butcher bacon, and Francy sauce on a brioche bun! (this item cannot be made gluten free)

Juicy Lucy with Fries

Juicy Lucy with Fries

$16.00

A hefty cheese-stuffed burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and pub sauce on a brioche bun

Dealer's Choice Burger with Fries

Dealer's Choice Burger with Fries

$13.50

Put yourself in our hands, and you won't be sorry... probably! We pick the toppings and sauce to make a one of a kind burger creation just for you! Do you trust us?

Nuggets, Fries & Such

French Fries

French Fries

$6.00

A boatload of crispy shoestring fries with your choice of sauce on the side! Need more sauce? Head to the sauce section of the menu and load up! (all sauces are GF)

Buffalo Fries

Buffalo Fries

$11.00

A boatload of shoestring fries tossed in house-made buffalo sauce and drizzled with ranch and chopped celery! Add or substitute bleu cheese if you please!

Mosh Pit Fries

Mosh Pit Fries

$14.00

A boatload of crispy shoestring fries topped with chopped burger, American cheese, pickles, tomato, shredded lettuce, diced onions, and francy sauce. Add Herbivorous Butcher bacon if you please.

Chicken Nugget Basket

Chicken Nugget Basket

$12.00

Eight (or more) Impossible chicken nuggets served with fries. Add your choice of sauce(s).

Kid Francis (12 & under)

Kid Burger Meal

Kid Burger Meal

$8.50

Impossible patty and ketchup on a brioche bun with a small side of fries

Kid Nuggets Meal

Kid Nuggets Meal

$8.50

Four Impossible Chicken Nuggets with a small side of fries

Sauces

BBQ Aioli

BBQ Aioli

$1.50

BBQ + Mayo + Garlic = LOVE

Bleu Cheese

Bleu Cheese

$1.50

THIS IS NOT A DRILL! IT'S REALLY HAPPENING.

Habanero BBQ

Habanero BBQ

$1.75

House-made hot sauce mixed with smoky BBQ sauce

Nashville Hot Mayo

Nashville Hot Mayo

$1.75

Tangy, warm, and medium spicy

Habanero Lime

Habanero Lime

$1.75

Wildly spicy house-made hot sauce.

Francy Sauce

Francy Sauce

$1.75

Like 1000 Island but FRANCIER!

Ranch

Ranch

$1.75

House-made, creamy, dilly goodness.

BBQ

BBQ

$0.75Out of stock

Oh sweet, sweet Baby Ray.

Malt Vinegar Mayo

Malt Vinegar Mayo

$1.50Out of stock

If you know, you know.

Mayo

Mayo

$0.75

Eggfree and carefree, but not fat free.

Ketchup

Ketchup

Always Heinz, never Hunts. It's free, but please only take what you need.

Yellow Mustard

Yellow Mustard

Naturally yellow.

Hunny Mustard

Hunny Mustard

$1.75

Sweet and tangy!

Dijon

Dijon

$0.50

Extra strong, extra good.

Malt Vinegar

Malt Vinegar

$0.50

Unadulterated malt vinegar for the french fry connoisseur.

Pub Sauce

Pub Sauce

$1.75

Umami, bright, tangy perfection!

Buffalo

Buffalo

$1.75Out of stock

House-made and perfectly spicy!

Soft Drinks

Sodas

Sodas

$3.00

Glass bottle (12oz) of Coke, Root Beer, Orange Soda, or Sprite

La Croix

La Croix

$2.00

Merch

Francis Black Tee

Francis Black Tee

$15.00

Ultra mega soft Bella Canvas tees with the cutest little burger logo you ever did see (back of shirt is shown, front has small "FRANCIS" on right breast in light pink)

Baseball Tee

$22.00
"Hello My Name is Francis" Patch

"Hello My Name is Francis" Patch

$3.00

Embroidered patch with sticker backing.

Francis Black Zip-up Hoodie

Francis Black Zip-up Hoodie

$35.00

Very soft, front zip hoodie, with large logo on on back.

Francis Beanie

Francis Beanie

$18.00

Can be worn cuffed or slouchy!

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Francis is a classic burger joint with a major twist - we are entirely plant-based. So yeah, while nothing was killed to make our burgers, that doesn’t mean we don’t make a killer burger. Francis will melt in your mouth, drip down your hand, and leave you dreaming about next time. Located at Sociable Cider Werks in NE Minneapolis.

Website

Location

1500 Fillmore St Ne, Minneapolis, MN 55413

Directions

Gallery
Francis image
Francis image
Francis image

Similar restaurants in your area

Boomin Barbecue
orange star4.0 • 2
949 East Hennepin Avenue Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Blue Door Pub - University
orange star4.5 • 1,086
1514 Como Ave Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Stanley's Northeast Barroom
orange starNo Reviews
2500 University Ave NE Minneapolis, MN 55418
View restaurantnext
Surdyk's Cheese Shop & Market
orange starNo Reviews
303 East Hennepin Ave. Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Fare Game
orange star4.5 • 5
2900 Northeast Johnson Street Minneapolis, MN 55418
View restaurantnext
Hideaway Cabin Bar
orange star4.4 • 555
219 SE Main St Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurantnext
Colita
orange star5.0 • 11,337
5400 Penn Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Martina
orange star5.0 • 9,100
4312 S Upton Ave Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
orange star4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Kiku Bistro
orange star4.5 • 8,069
2819 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
The Lowry
orange star4.4 • 5,650
2112 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (169 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston