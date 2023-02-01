Restaurant header imageView gallery

Black Sheep Coal Fired Pizza - North Washington

review star

No reviews yet

600 Washington Ave N, Ste B101

Minneapolis, MN 55401

Order Again

12'' PIZZA

12'' CHEESE & SAUCE

12'' CHEESE & SAUCE

$12.75

Cheese & Sauce

12'' TOMATO & OREGANO

12'' TOMATO & OREGANO

$12.00

Tomato & Oregano [no cheese]

12'' HOT SALAMI & DRIED CHILI PEPPER

12'' HOT SALAMI & DRIED CHILI PEPPER

$15.00

Hot Salami & Dried Chili Pepper

12'' MEATBALL, RICOTTA & GARLIC

12'' MEATBALL, RICOTTA & GARLIC

$18.25

Meatball, Ricotta & Garlic

12'' FENNEL SAUSAGE, HOT SALAMI, ONION & CRACKED GREEN OLIVES

12'' FENNEL SAUSAGE, HOT SALAMI, ONION & CRACKED GREEN OLIVES

$18.25

Fennel Sausage, Hot Salami, Onion & Cracked Green Olives

12'' OYSTER MUSHROOM, SMOKED MOZZARELLA, ROSEMARY & GARLIC

12'' OYSTER MUSHROOM, SMOKED MOZZARELLA, ROSEMARY & GARLIC

$20.25

Oyster Mushroom, Smoked Mozarella, Rosemary & Garlic

12'' CHICKEN & PICKLED PEPPERS

12'' CHICKEN & PICKLED PEPPERS

$17.25

Chicken & Pickled Peppers

12'' FRESH TOMATO, GREEN PEPPER & KALAMATA OLIVES

12'' FRESH TOMATO, GREEN PEPPER & KALAMATA OLIVES

$18.25

Fresh Tomato, Green Pepper & Kalamata Olives

12'' CHEESE, GARLIC & DRIED CHILI PEPPER

12'' CHEESE, GARLIC & DRIED CHILI PEPPER

$12.75

Cheese, Garlic & Dried Chili Flake [no sauce]

12'' PERSIAN BEEF, TOMATO, FETA & HARISSA

12'' PERSIAN BEEF, TOMATO, FETA & HARISSA

$18.25

Persian Beef, Tomato, Feta & Harissa

12'' BACON, GOLDEN PINEAPPLE & DRIED CHILI PEPPER

12'' BACON, GOLDEN PINEAPPLE & DRIED CHILI PEPPER

$17.25

Bacon, Golden Pineapple & Dried Chili Pepper

12'' SPECIALTY 1/2 & 1/2

12'' SPECIALTY 1/2 & BYO 1/2

16'' PIZZA

16'' CHEESE & SAUCE

16'' CHEESE & SAUCE

$22.75
16'' TOMATO & OREGANO

16'' TOMATO & OREGANO

$21.75
16'' HOT SALAMI & DRIED CHILI PEPPER

16'' HOT SALAMI & DRIED CHILI PEPPER

$26.25
16'' MEATBALL, RICOTTA & GARLIC

16'' MEATBALL, RICOTTA & GARLIC

$33.25
16'' FENNEL SAUSAGE, HOT SALAMI, ONION & CRACKED GREEN OLIVES

16'' FENNEL SAUSAGE, HOT SALAMI, ONION & CRACKED GREEN OLIVES

$33.25
16'' OYSTER MUSHROOM, SMOKED MOZZARELLA, ROSEMARY & GARLIC (NO SAUCE)

16'' OYSTER MUSHROOM, SMOKED MOZZARELLA, ROSEMARY & GARLIC (NO SAUCE)

$35.50
16'' CHICKEN & PICKLED PEPPERS

16'' CHICKEN & PICKLED PEPPERS

$29.75
16'' FRESH TOMATO, GREEN PEPPER & KALAMATA OLIVES

16'' FRESH TOMATO, GREEN PEPPER & KALAMATA OLIVES

$33.25
16'' CHEESE, GARLIC & DRIED CHILI PEPPER (NO SAUCE)

16'' CHEESE, GARLIC & DRIED CHILI PEPPER (NO SAUCE)

$22.75
16'' PERSIAN BEEF, TOMATO, FETA & HARISSA

16'' PERSIAN BEEF, TOMATO, FETA & HARISSA

$33.25
16'' BACON, GOLDEN PINEAPPLE & DRIED CHILI PEPPER

16'' BACON, GOLDEN PINEAPPLE & DRIED CHILI PEPPER

$29.75

16'' SPECIALTY 1/2 & 1/2

16 SPECIALTY 1/2 & BYO HALF

DESSERT

DULCE DE LECHE BROWNIE

DULCE DE LECHE BROWNIE

$9.00

Served warm with vanilla ice cream & fudge

ICE CREAM SANDWICH

ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$9.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies with vanilla ice cream

FAMILY

OFFICE HOUSE

$31.50

OFFICE CHOP

$36.00

OFFICE CAESAR

$31.50

OFFICE SPINACH BLUE CHEESE

$31.50

OFFICE OVEN ROASTED VEGGIES

$37.50

OFFICE MEATBALLS

$43.50

OFFICE EGGPLANT DIP

$36.00

GRILL ITEMS

FENNEL SAUSAGE LINK

FENNEL SAUSAGE LINK

$10.75

Served with bread & pickled vegetables

HALF FENNEL SAUSAGE LINK

$5.50

Served with bread & pickled vegetables

LEMON-THYME CHICKEN SKEWER

LEMON-THYME CHICKEN SKEWER

$11.75

Served with bread & pickled vegetables

HALF LEMON-THYME CHICKEN SKEWER

$6.00

Served with bread & pickled vegetables

BEEF STEAK SKEWER

BEEF STEAK SKEWER

$14.50

Served with bread & pickled vegetables

HALF BEEF STEAK SKEWER

HALF BEEF STEAK SKEWER

$7.50

Served with bread & pickled vegetables

SPICY LAMB SAUSAGE

SPICY LAMB SAUSAGE

$13.25

Served with bread & pickled vegetables

HALF SPICY LAMB SAUSAGE

HALF SPICY LAMB SAUSAGE

$7.00

Served with bread & pickled vegetables

CILANTRO SHRIMP SKEWER

CILANTRO SHRIMP SKEWER

$13.25

Served with bread & pickled vegetables

HALF CILANTRO SHRIMP SKEWER

$7.00

Served with bread & pickled vegetables

MIXED VEGETABLE SKEWER

MIXED VEGETABLE SKEWER

$10.00

Served with bread & pickled vegetables

HALF MIXED VEGETABLE SKEWER

HALF MIXED VEGETABLE SKEWER

$5.25

Served with bread & pickled vegetables

STORMKING SMOKED WHOLE WINGS

STORMKING SMOKED WHOLE WINGS

$16.50

Served with celery stalks & buttermilk dressing

SALAD & APPETIZERS

HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$10.50

Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, onion, mushrooms, Kalamata olives topped with pecorino romano and our creamy house vinaigrette on the side.

CHOP SALAD

CHOP SALAD

$12.00

Chopped romaine and radicchio with salami, mozzarella, tomato, kalamata olive and garbanzo beans. Served with our red wine vinaigrette on the side.

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$10.50

Romaine lettuce and house made crackers topped with pecorino romano. Served with caesar dressing on the side.

SIDE SALAD

$6.50
OVEN ROASTED VEGEGIES

OVEN ROASTED VEGEGIES

$12.50

Roasted tomatoes and mushrooms with potatoes tossed with arugula and a sicilian onion topped with spinach and feta cheese.

MEATBALLS

MEATBALLS

$14.50

Eight pork and beef meatballs topped with marina and pecorino romano *Not GF

STORMKING WINGS

STORMKING WINGS

$16.50

Served with celery stalks & buttermilk dressing

CRACKERS & RICOTTA

CRACKERS & RICOTTA

$10.50

House made crackers served with ricotta topped with honey, rosemary and oregano

EGGPLANT DIP

EGGPLANT DIP

$12.00

Roasted eggplant seasoned and served with house made bread.

BREAD

BREAD

$6.50

House made bread topped with extra virgin olive oil and oregano

MARINARA

$5.75

Fresh tomatoes with garlic and oregano

SIDES

SIDE BUTTERMILK

$2.50

SIDE HOUSE VINAGRETTE

$2.50

SIDE RED WINE VINAGRETTE

$2.50

SIDE CAESAR DRESSING

$2.50

SIDE CRACKERS

$2.00

SIDE HARISSA

$2.25

SIDE PICKLED VEGGIES

$2.25

SIDE PIZZA SAUCE

MARINARA

$5.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Casual pizzeria turning out coal-fired, hand-tossed, specialty pies & craft cocktails.

