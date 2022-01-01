Backstory Coffee Roasters North Loop - MPLS

Gold Mountain Coffee Growers Natural 6-Ounce *Fresh In*

$13.75

We've been working with Gold Mountain Coffee Growers for a few years now. The relationship started back in 2017 when one of their team visited the Twin Cities & sought us out to talk coffee! We immediately recognized their dedication to quality, & they have had a place on our menu every year since. This selection of coffee is an interesting one. Instead of being from one farm, it consists of selections from various members’ farms that were separated by the day they were picked and which had a specific flavor. This is known as a “day lot." These cherries were noted to have a special praline and soft fruit character at the time of harvest. When tasting this coffee, we noted flavors of apple cider, mango, and baklava with a really creamy body & sweet, smooth finish.