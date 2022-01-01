  • Home
Guacaya Bistreaux 337 North Washington Avenue (Facing Washington Ave.)

No reviews yet

337 North Washington Avenue

Minneapolis, MN 55401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Tapas

Ceviche

$20.00

Arepitas de Lechon

$16.00

Calypso Crab Cakes

$18.00

Maiz

$13.00

Cajun Firecracker Eggroll

$16.00

Patacones

$15.00

Puerto Bello

$15.00

Carne en Palitos

$17.00

New Orleans BBQ Shrimp

$16.00

Empanades de Gallo

$15.00

Coliflor

$15.00

Platos Fuertes

Jerk Chicken

$32.00

Shrimp and Grits

$30.00

Churrasco

$37.00

Pescado Frito

$38.00

Abita Chicken

$29.00

Dancehall Curry

$27.00

GB's Frita Cubana Burger

$17.00Out of stock

Soups, Salads, Sandwiches

Fall Salad

$14.00

Soup of the Day

$15.00

Quinoa Salad

$15.00

Choripan

$12.00

Sides

Yuca Fries

$9.00

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Coconut Rice

$12.00

Patacones Side

$9.00

Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Smoked Cheddar Grits

$8.00

Desserts

Chocolate Bannana Bread Pudding

$10.00

Tropical Panna Cotta

$10.00

Brunch

Recalenta'o

$23.00

Steak and Eggs

$25.00

Cochon de Lait

$24.00

Shrimp and Grits

$28.00

Churr-Waffles

$17.00

French Toast

$17.00

Late Night

Frita Cubana Burger

$15.00

Choripan

$10.00

Yuca Fries

$9.00

Patacones

$9.00

House Cocktails

Life of Leisure

$14.00

Alchemista

$14.00

Negroni Tropical

$14.00

La Mula

$14.00

Boquete Martini

$14.00

La Luna Llena

$14.00

Cascarita

$14.00

Rendezvous Old Fashioned

$14.00

Classic Margarita

$13.00

Seasonal Sangria

$14.00

Guarapo

$14.00

Leche de Tigre

$14.00

Daquiri

$14.00

Late Night Cocktails

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Sangria

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

House Pours

$9.00

Brunch Cocktails

Mimosa

$12.00+

Sangria

$14.00+

French 75

$14.00

Specials

Coco bird

$10.00

Run Through the Jungle

$10.00

Centuria

$10.00

Island Hopping

$10.00

Non-Alcoholic

Leche de Tigre

$9.00

Guarapo

$9.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Mexican Sprite

$5.00

Reds

Honoro Vera Red

$8.00+

Mas de Can Blau

$10.00+

850 Douro

$8.00+

Embruix

$16.00+

Forte de Cego

$40.00

Punta Final

$60.00

Monastrell

$45.00

Juan Gill Blue

$120.00

La Cuidrilla

$85.00

Domaine de la Solitude

$70.00

Care

$48.00

Care Bodegas

$40.00

Bubbles/Rose

Vale D'Este Rose

$9.00+

Veuve Olivier Brut

$12.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Latin Caribbean Tapas & Bar

Location

337 North Washington Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

