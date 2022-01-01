Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Eggy's Diner image

 

Eggy's Diner

120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.75
A grilled chicken breast, dipped in Buffalo sace, on top of mixed greens, blue cheese, tomatoes, and celery. Served with blue cheese dressing
More about Eggy's Diner
Johnny Boy's image

 

Johnny Boy's

8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, Crispy Buffalo Chicken bits, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, Crispy Buffalo Chicken bits, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Dressing
More about Johnny Boy's
Dave's Downtown image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Downtown

900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (578 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.95
Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Cheddar Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.
More about Dave's Downtown
The Loop - MPLS image

 

The Loop - MPLS

606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$16.00
Crispy buffalo-glazed chicken, romaine lettuce, cucumber,
celery, diced tomato, hard-boiled egg, bleu cheese
crumbles and ranch dressing
More about The Loop - MPLS
Item pic

 

Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Crispy or grilled buffalo chicken, romaine, tomato, red onion, celery, tossed with ranch dressing and topped with bleu cheese crumbles
More about Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Mixed Greens, Radish, Blue Cheese, Carrots, Sunflower Seeds, Blue Cheese Dressing
More about Heather's
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 3.8 (871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fresh romaine and spring mix greens, shredded carrots, cucumber, red onion, tomato and blue cheese crumbles topped with a diced chicken breast, tossed in buffalo sauce.
More about The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
The Loop - West End image

 

The Loop - West End

5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.00
Crispy buffalo-glazed chicken, romaine lettuce, cucumber,
celery, diced tomato, hard-boiled egg, bleu cheese
crumbles and ranch dressing
More about The Loop - West End
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
Buffalo tossed chicken, romaine and mixed greens, celery, tomatoes, and red onions tossed with ranch and topped with bleu cheese crumbles
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

