Buffalo chicken salad in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
Eggy's Diner
120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.75
A grilled chicken breast, dipped in Buffalo sace, on top of mixed greens, blue cheese, tomatoes, and celery. Served with blue cheese dressing
Johnny Boy's
8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, Crispy Buffalo Chicken bits, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Dressing
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
Dave's Downtown
900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.95
Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Cheddar Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.
The Loop - MPLS
606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$16.00
Crispy buffalo-glazed chicken, romaine lettuce, cucumber,
celery, diced tomato, hard-boiled egg, bleu cheese
crumbles and ranch dressing
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Crispy or grilled buffalo chicken, romaine, tomato, red onion, celery, tossed with ranch dressing and topped with bleu cheese crumbles
Heather's
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Mixed Greens, Radish, Blue Cheese, Carrots, Sunflower Seeds, Blue Cheese Dressing
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fresh romaine and spring mix greens, shredded carrots, cucumber, red onion, tomato and blue cheese crumbles topped with a diced chicken breast, tossed in buffalo sauce.
The Loop - West End
5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Crispy buffalo-glazed chicken, romaine lettuce, cucumber,
celery, diced tomato, hard-boiled egg, bleu cheese
crumbles and ranch dressing
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Buffalo tossed chicken, romaine and mixed greens, celery, tomatoes, and red onions tossed with ranch and topped with bleu cheese crumbles