Savoure 601 S Marquette Ave, Suite 214
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
601 S Marquette Ave, Suite 214, Minneapolis, MN 55402
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
My Burger - Skyway - 601 Marquette Ave
No Reviews
601 Marquette Ave Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurant
Vellee - Downtown (Baker Center)
No Reviews
109 S 7th St,Ste 263,Baker Center, Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurant
Afro Deli & Grill- Downtown Mpls
No Reviews
705 Marquette Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurant
The Naughty Greek - Retail
No Reviews
225 South 6th Street Suite 240 Minneapolis, MN 55102
View restaurant
Mother Dough - Skyway - 225 South 6th St (Skyway Level)
No Reviews
225 South 6th St Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Minneapolis
Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
No Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurant
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant