Savoure 601 S Marquette Ave, Suite 214





601 S Marquette Ave, Suite 214

Minneapolis, MN 55402

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Noodle Bowl - Sesame Honey Pork
Noodle Bowl - Lemongrass Chicken
Pho - Beef Meatballs

Noodle Salad Bowls

Noodle Bowl - Sesame Honey Pork

Noodle Bowl - Sesame Honey Pork

$10.95

Sesame honey pork, vermicelli noodles, lettuce, cucumbers, sprouts, cilantro, picked carrot-daikon, green onions, and Asian herbs. Includes seaweed sauce.

Noodle Bowl - Lemongrass Chicken

Noodle Bowl - Lemongrass Chicken

$10.95

Lemongrass chicken, vermicelli noodles, lettuce, cucumbers, sprouts, cilantro, picked carrot-daikon, green onions, and Asian herbs. Includes seaweed sauce.

Noodle Bowl - Garlic Beef

Noodle Bowl - Garlic Beef

$10.95

Galic beef, vermicelli noodles, lettuce, cucumbers, sprouts, cilantro, picked carrot-daikon, green onions, and Asian herbs. Includes seaweed sauce.

Noodle Bowl - Satay Shrimp

Noodle Bowl - Satay Shrimp

$11.95

Satay shrimp, vermicelli noodles, lettuce, cucumbers, sprouts, cilantro, picked carrot-daikon, green onions, and Asian herbs. Includes seaweed sauce.

Noodle Bowl - Tofu

Noodle Bowl - Tofu

$9.95

Tofu, vermicelli noodles, lettuce, cucumbers, sprouts, cilantro, picked carrot-daikon, green onions, and Asian herbs. Includes seaweed sauce.

Banh Mi

Banh Mi - Sesame Honey Pork

Banh Mi - Sesame Honey Pork

$7.95

Sesame honey pork, Vietnamese baguette, mayonnaise, pickled carrot-daikon, cucumber, cilantro, and jalapeno.

Banh Mi - Lemongrass Chicken

Banh Mi - Lemongrass Chicken

$7.95

Lemongrass chicken, Vietnamese baguette, mayonnaise, pickled carrot-daikon, cucumber, cilantro, and jalapeno.

Banh Mi - Garlic Beef

Banh Mi - Garlic Beef

$7.95

Garlic beef, Vietnamese baguette, mayonnaise, pickled carrot-daikon, cucumber, cilantro, and jalapeno.

Banh Mi - Tofu

Banh Mi - Tofu

$6.95

Tofu, Vietnamese baguette, mayonnaise, pickled carrot-daikon, cucumber, cilantro, and jalapeno.

Pho

Pho - Savoure Special

Pho - Savoure Special

$11.95

Sliced rare steak, round steak, meatballs, rice noodles, sprouts, cilantro, jalapeno, sweet onions, spring onions, Thai basil, and lime. Includes sides of hoisin and siracha hot sauce.

Pho - Rare Steak

Pho - Rare Steak

$10.95

Sliced rare steak, rice noodles, sprouts, cilantro, jalapeno, sweet onions, spring onions, Thai basil, and lime. Includes sides of hoisin and siracha hot sauce.

Pho - Beef Meatballs

Pho - Beef Meatballs

$9.95

Meatballs, rice noodles, sprouts, cilantro, jalapeno, sweet onions, spring onions, Thai basil, and lime. Includes sides of hoisin and siracha hot sauce.

Pho - Round Steak

Pho - Round Steak

$10.95

Round steak, rice noodles, sprouts, cilantro, jalapeno, sweet onions, spring onions, Thai basil, and lime. Includes sides of hoisin and siracha hot sauce.

Spring Rolls (2)

Spring Rolls - Sesame Honey Pork

Spring Rolls - Sesame Honey Pork

$5.95

Sesame honey pork, rice paper wrap, lettuce, cucumbers, sprouts, cilantro, vermicelli noodles, pickled carrot-daikon, Asian herbs, and your choice of sauce.

Spring Rolls - Lemongrass Chicken

Spring Rolls - Lemongrass Chicken

$5.95

Lemongrass chicken, rice paper wrap, lettuce, cucumbers, sprouts, cilantro, vermicelli noodles, pickled carrot-daikon, Asian herbs, and your choice of sauce.

Spring Rolls - Garlic Beef

Spring Rolls - Garlic Beef

$5.95

Garlic beef, rice paper wrap, lettuce, cucumbers, sprouts, cilantro, vermicelli noodles, pickled carrot-daikon, Asian herbs, and your choice of sauce.

Spring Rolls - Satay Shrimp

Spring Rolls - Satay Shrimp

$6.95

Satay shrimp, rice paper wrap, lettuce, cucumbers, sprouts, cilantro, vermicelli noodles, pickled carrot-daikon, Asian herbs, and your choice of sauce.

Spring Rolls - Tofu

Spring Rolls - Tofu

$5.95

Tofu, rice paper wrap, lettuce, cucumbers, sprouts, cilantro, vermicelli noodles, pickled carrot-daikon, Asian herbs, and your choice of sauce.

Soft Drinks

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Root Beer

$1.00

Savoure Coffee

Made with condensed milk.

Savoure Coffee

$4.95

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

601 S Marquette Ave, Suite 214, Minneapolis, MN 55402

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

