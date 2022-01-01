Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vellee - Downtown (Baker Center)

review star

No reviews yet

109 S 7th St,Ste 263,Baker Center,

Minneapolis, MN 55402

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

We’re known for our signature bulgogi beef, Vietnamese marinade pork, Thai curry chicken, and banh mi baguettes.

Website

Location

109 S 7th St,Ste 263,Baker Center,, Minneapolis, MN 55402

Directions

Gallery
Vellee Deli image
Vellee Deli image
BG pic
Vellee Deli image

Similar restaurants in your area

My Burger Skyway - 601 Marquette Ave
orange starNo Reviews
601 Marquette Ave Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurantnext
Red Cow North Loop
orange starNo Reviews
208 North 1st Ave Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
Dave's Downtown
orange star4.6 • 578
900 2ND AVE. S. 230 Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurantnext
Afro Deli & Grill- Downtown Mpls
orange starNo Reviews
705 Marquette Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurantnext
The Naughty Greek Skyway - Capella Tower, 225 South 6th Street
orange starNo Reviews
Capella Tower Skyway, 225 South 6th St. Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurantnext
Red Rabbit Minneapolis
orange starNo Reviews
Red Rabbit Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
orange star4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Sea Change
orange star4.2 • 5,044
806 2nd Street S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Minneapolis MN
orange star4.5 • 3,576
80 S 9th St Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurantnext
112 Eatery
orange star4.5 • 1,781
112 N 3rd Street Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
Day Block Brewing Company
orange star4.2 • 1,052
1105 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Zen Box Izakaya
orange star4.8 • 937
602 South Washington Ave Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Whittier
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Phillips
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
North Loop
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Powderhorn
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Nokomis
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Linden Hills
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston