Greek

The Naughty Greek Skyway Capella Tower, 225 South 6th Street

review star

No reviews yet

Capella Tower Skyway, 225 South 6th St.

Minneapolis, MN 55402

Order Again

Mezze/Small Plates (Available 10AM-2PM)

Simply Tzatziki

$5.00Out of stock

Strained Greek yogurt, garlic and cucumber, refreshing and complementary to all meats and vegetable plates. Served with warm seasoned pita.

Sassy Cheese Spread

$5.00Out of stock

Homemade spread made from Greek feta and spicy roasted peppers. Served with warm seasoned pita. Excellent with fries!

Salacious Eggplant Spread

$5.00Out of stock

Roasted eggplant and sweet bell peppers with fresh parsley, garlic & EVOO, just like grandma made. Served with warm seasoned pita

Spanakopita(Spinach Pie)

Spanakopita(Spinach Pie)

$6.00Out of stock

Baked spinach pie served warm, fresh out of the oven, wrapped in filo with baby spinach, leek, Greek feta cheese, dill, and parsley.

Naughty Fries

$7.00Out of stock

Hot, fresh-cut fries topped with Greek feta cheese, hot, fresh-cut fries topped with Greek feta cheese, seasoned with oregano and served with a side of our sassy cheese spread.

Suggestive Mezze Platter

$12.00Out of stock

A little taste of everything! includes all three of our homemade spreads with warm, seasoned pita. Comes with your choice of any 1/2-size hot mezze

Soups & Salads (Available 10AM-2PM)

Cup Avgolemono Soup

$4.00Out of stock

Traditional egg, lemon chicken soup made from scratch. Just like home.

Bowl Avgolemono Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Traditional egg, lemon chicken soup made from scratch. Just like home.

TNG Original Greek Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, Greek feta, green peppers and red onion with TNG dressing

Tabbouleh Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Parsley, cous-cous, tomatoes, cucumber, mint and lemon vinaigrette

Pure Goodness Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Fresh cut romaine, spinach, onions, scallions, Greek Feta, green peppers and lemon vinaigrette

Heavenly Gyro Pitas (Available 10AM-2PM)

Pork Gyro Pita

$9.00Out of stock

Sliced thin cut seasoned pork stacked and rotisseried on a gyro served with tomatoes, onion, tzatziki, and fries, wrapped in warm seasoned pita.

Chicken Souvlaki Pita

Chicken Souvlaki Pita

$9.00Out of stock

Grilled fresh chicken tenderloin (very lean) with tomatoes, onion, tzatziki, and fries, wrapped in warm seasoned pita.

Beef Souvlaki Pita

$10.00Out of stock

Grilled fresh beef tenderloin with tomatoes, onion, tzatziki, and fries, wrapped in warm seasoned pita.

Ground Lamb & Beef Kebab Pita

Ground Lamb & Beef Kebab Pita

$10.00Out of stock

Ground lamb and beef kebabs grilled with allspice, garlic and cumin. Tomatoes, onion, tzatziki, and fries, wrapped in warm seasoned pita.

Favalafel Pita

Favalafel Pita

$9.00Out of stock

Home-made falafel made with fava beans served with tomatoes, onion, tzatziki, and fries, wrapped in warm seasoned pita.

Virgin Pita

$9.00Out of stock

Grilled zucchini, grilled eggplant, grilled red bell peppers, tomatoes, onion, tzatziki, and fries, wrapped in warm seasoned pita.

Piata/Plates (Available 10AM-2PM)

Pork Gyro Plate

$13.00Out of stock

Fresh thin cuts of seasoned pork stacked and rotisseried on a gyro served on a plate with fries or pure goodness salad, pita, onions, and tzatziki.

Chicken Souvlaki Plate

$13.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken tenderloin served on a plate with fries or salad, pita, onions, tomatoes and tzatziki.

Ground Lamb & Beef Kebab Plate

$15.00Out of stock

Served on a plate with fries or pure goodness salad, pita, onions, tomatoes and tzatziki.

Favalafel Plate

$13.00Out of stock

Home made falafel made from fava beans served on a plate with fries or pure goodness salad, pita, onions, tomatoes and tzatziki.

Virgin Plate

$13.00Out of stock

Grilled eggplant, grilled zucchini, grilled red peppers served on a plate with fries or pure goodness salad, pita, onions, tomatoes and tzatziki.

Office Gyro Platter

$40.00Out of stock

Enough to feed a Greek village! A full pound of meat or veggies with four pitas and enough onions, tomatoes and tzatziki to fill them up. Comes with your choice of large salad or Fries.

Glyka/Desserts (Available 10AM-2PM)

Call Me Fluffy (Loukoumades)

Out of stock

Fried Athenian fluffy mini donuts served warm with Greek thyme honey, cinnamon and powdered sugar

Greek Yogurt with Honey

$5.00Out of stock

Served with Greek thyme honey from the Peloponnese

Sides (Available 10AM-2PM)

Side Pita Whole

$1.00Out of stock

Side Pita Cut Up

$1.00Out of stock

Side Fries

$3.00Out of stock

Side Naughty Fries

$4.00Out of stock

Side Tabbouleh Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Side Pure Goodness Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Side Tzatziki

$1.50Out of stock

Side Cheese Spread

$1.50Out of stock

Side Eggplant Spread

$1.50Out of stock

Side Crumbled Feta

$1.50Out of stock

Side Kalamata Olives

$1.50Out of stock

Silverware/Napkin

Out of stock

Disposable knife, fork, napkin and salt/sugar packet, free of charge.

Jump Start (Available 8AM-11AM)

Ultimate Breakfast Gyro

Ultimate Breakfast Gyro

$11.00Out of stock

grilled pita topped with lamb & beef kebab, virgin mix, seasoned potato & sunny side egg with house tzatziki, fresh lemon served open faced.

Virgin Breakfast Gyro

Virgin Breakfast Gyro

$10.00Out of stock

Grilled pita wrapped with sauté zucchini, eggplant, red bell pepper, seasoned potato & sunny side egg with salacious eggplant spread

The Greek Omelette

The Greek Omelette

$11.00Out of stock

Filled with classic Greek flavors, green bell pepper, campari tomatoes, red onion & imported feta cheese. + add house-cut bacon $3

Spanakopita(Spinach Pie)

Spanakopita(Spinach Pie)

$6.00Out of stock

Baked spinach pie served warm, fresh out of the oven, wrapped in filo with baby spinach, leek, Greek feta cheese, dill, and parsley.

Protein Toast

Protein Toast

$7.00Out of stock

Lemon oil toasted pita points topped with sliced red ripe tomato, fava bean spread finished with scallion

Greek Yogurt

Greek Yogurt

$6.00Out of stock

Granola, dried blueberry, thyme flower honey from the Peloponnese or seasonal fresh fruit

Two Eggs Any Style

$3.00Out of stock

House Bacon

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Authentic Greek Street Food. Come in and enjoy!

Location

Capella Tower Skyway, 225 South 6th St., Minneapolis, MN 55402

Directions

Gallery
The Naughty Greek Skyway image
The Naughty Greek Skyway image
The Naughty Greek Skyway image

