Veggie sandwiches in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches
More about Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea
626 West Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Grilled Veggie Sandwich
|$10.00
grilled peppers, onions & zucchini wrapped in pita, with lettuce, tomatoes & side of tzatziki *can be prepared vegan by removing feta & replacing tzatziki with melitzanasalata (eggplant dip) - please make appropriate selection below
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Afro Deli & Grill
720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis
|Roasted Veggie Sandwich
|$8.49
Roasted eggplant, green and red pepper, topped with slices of fresh mozzarella served on focaccia bread with basil pesto
More about Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Veggie Sandwich
|$12.00
Roasted portobella mushroom, smoked carrot ribbons, pickled onion, & Humble Nut Butter's Sundried Tomato Basil spread on Baker's Field's 100 Rye.
VEGAN
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Afro Deli & Grill
1810 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis
|Veggie Sandwich
|$8.49
Roasted eggplant, green and red pepper, topped with slices of fresh mozzarella served on focaccia bread with basil pesto
More about MCAD Cafe
MCAD Cafe
2501 Stevens Ave, Minneapolis
|Veggie Chicken Sandwich
|$6.50
A vegetarian version of our chicken sandwich. Lightly toasted bun, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, onion, pickle and pesto mayo.
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
yum! kitchen & bakery
4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis
|large platter yum! veggie sandwich
|$75.00
16 pieces w/ avocado, cucumber, sprouts, tomato, spinach, cheddar & muenster w/ honey mustard on whole grain
|small platter yum! veggie sandwich
|$40.00
8 pieces w/ avocado, cucumber, sprouts, tomato, spinach, cheddar & muenster w/ honey mustard on whole grain