Veggie sandwiches in Minneapolis

Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea

626 West Lake Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.9 (308 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Veggie Sandwich$10.00
grilled peppers, onions & zucchini wrapped in pita, with lettuce, tomatoes & side of tzatziki *can be prepared vegan by removing feta & replacing tzatziki with melitzanasalata (eggplant dip) - please make appropriate selection below
More about Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea
Item pic

 

Afro Deli & Grill

720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Veggie Sandwich$8.49
Roasted eggplant, green and red pepper, topped with slices of fresh mozzarella served on focaccia bread with basil pesto
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Item pic

 

Kieran's Kitchen Northeast

1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Sandwich$12.00
Roasted portobella mushroom, smoked carrot ribbons, pickled onion, & Humble Nut Butter's Sundried Tomato Basil spread on Baker's Field's 100 Rye.
VEGAN
More about Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
Item pic

 

Afro Deli & Grill

1810 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Sandwich$8.49
Roasted eggplant, green and red pepper, topped with slices of fresh mozzarella served on focaccia bread with basil pesto
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Item pic

 

MCAD Cafe

2501 Stevens Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Chicken Sandwich$6.50
A vegetarian version of our chicken sandwich. Lightly toasted bun, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, onion, pickle and pesto mayo.
More about MCAD Cafe
yum! kitchen & bakery image

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
large platter yum! veggie sandwich$75.00
16 pieces w/ avocado, cucumber, sprouts, tomato, spinach, cheddar & muenster w/ honey mustard on whole grain
small platter yum! veggie sandwich$40.00
8 pieces w/ avocado, cucumber, sprouts, tomato, spinach, cheddar & muenster w/ honey mustard on whole grain
More about yum! kitchen & bakery

