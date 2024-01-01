Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve octopus

Consumer pic

 

AMA Sushi

5033 France Ave S, Edina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Octopus Tako Sunomono$9.95
Raw. Octopus sashimi in ponzu sauce
Tako Octopus$2.50
Raw
More about AMA Sushi
Consumer pic

 

MOMO Sushi

1839 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Octopus Tako Sunomono (App)$8.95
Raw. Octopus sashimi in ponzu sauce
Octopus(Tako)$2.00
Raw
More about MOMO Sushi
KIKU BISTRO image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Kiku Bistro

2819 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (8069 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Octopus Sashimi$6.50
More about Kiku Bistro
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Martina

4312 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (9100 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Octopus$36.00
smashed fingerlings, squid ink mayo, castelvetrano olives
Allergens: Nightshade, Allium, Mollusk, Egg (Paprika Aioli)
More about Martina
Consumer pic

 

Tokidoki Burger

3406 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*SPECIAL* Octopus Carpaccio$3.00
Thinly sliced octopus, freshly squeezed lemon juice, garlic soy sauce, and olive oil. Topped with radish sprouts.
More about Tokidoki Burger
Main pic

 

Nico's Taco South Minneapolis - 4959 Penn Ave S

4959 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Octopus Taco$7.00
Octopus Ceviche$15.00
More about Nico's Taco South Minneapolis - 4959 Penn Ave S
Item pic

PIZZA • TAPAS

Snack Bar

800 North Washington Avenue, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Fried Octopus$18.00
Tender octopus sautéed with crispy garlic, olive oil and citrus.
More about Snack Bar

