Octopus in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve octopus
AMA Sushi
5033 France Ave S, Edina
|Octopus Tako Sunomono
|$9.95
Raw. Octopus sashimi in ponzu sauce
|Tako Octopus
|$2.50
Raw
MOMO Sushi
1839 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Octopus Tako Sunomono (App)
|$8.95
Raw. Octopus sashimi in ponzu sauce
|Octopus(Tako)
|$2.00
Raw
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Kiku Bistro
2819 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Octopus Sashimi
|$6.50
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD
Martina
4312 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis
|Octopus
|$36.00
smashed fingerlings, squid ink mayo, castelvetrano olives
Allergens: Nightshade, Allium, Mollusk, Egg (Paprika Aioli)
Tokidoki Burger
3406 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|*SPECIAL* Octopus Carpaccio
|$3.00
Thinly sliced octopus, freshly squeezed lemon juice, garlic soy sauce, and olive oil. Topped with radish sprouts.
Nico's Taco South Minneapolis - 4959 Penn Ave S
4959 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis
|Octopus Taco
|$7.00
|Octopus Ceviche
|$15.00