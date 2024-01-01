Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lo mein noodles in
Minneapolis
/
Minneapolis
/
Lo Mein Noodles
Minneapolis restaurants that serve lo mein noodles
MOMO Sushi
1839 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis
No reviews yet
Beef Lo Mein Noodle
$13.75
More about MOMO Sushi
Joy's Pattaya Thai Restaurant
7545 Lyndale Ave S, Richfield
No reviews yet
44. Thai Lo Mein {Egg Noodle} (GF)
$13.99
(*Gluten-Free) Stir-fried yellow egg noodles with green onion, baby corn, broccoli, carrot, bell pepper, egg, and your choice of meat.
More about Joy's Pattaya Thai Restaurant
