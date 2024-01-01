Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lo mein noodles in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve lo mein noodles

Consumer pic

 

MOMO Sushi

1839 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Lo Mein Noodle$13.75
More about MOMO Sushi
Consumer pic

 

Joy's Pattaya Thai Restaurant

7545 Lyndale Ave S, Richfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
44. Thai Lo Mein {Egg Noodle} (GF)$13.99
(*Gluten-Free) Stir-fried yellow egg noodles with green onion, baby corn, broccoli, carrot, bell pepper, egg, and your choice of meat.
More about Joy's Pattaya Thai Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Thin Crust Pizza

Cowboy Burgers

Baklava

Noodle Bowls

Quesadillas

Salmon

Noodle Soup

Chips And Salsa

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (236 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

Wayzata

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (304 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (213 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (239 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1249 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston