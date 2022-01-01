Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve scallops

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Elm Tavern

16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (905 reviews)
Takeout
SCALLOP TACOS$15.50
corn salsa, chili-lime slaw, green onion
More about Rock Elm Tavern
Miyabi Grill image

 

Miyabi Grill

7607 west broadway ave, brooklyn park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scallops Yaki$15.50
Includes mushroom, broccoli, yaki noodles, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce
Scallops w/Broccoli$14.50
Entrée includes fried rice, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce
More about Miyabi Grill
EaTo image

 

EaTo

305 S Washington Ave., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Scallops$34.00
Seared scallops, mushroom risotto, parmesan, micro greens
More about EaTo
Item pic

 

Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine

3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (1012 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tandoor Grilled Scallops (GF)$16.00
Three Pieces of Scallops Mildly Seasoned & Grilled in Tandoor Oven. Served With Watermelon Caviar, Lemon Crisp & Pepper Coulis.
More about Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington image

 

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington

8501 Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
64. Rama Thai Scallop$20.00
A favorite at Sawatdee. Savory peanut curry sauce and steamed vegetables. Served with steamed rice.
64. Rama Thai Scallop (Copy)$20.00
A favorite at Sawatdee. Savory peanut curry sauce and steamed vegetables. Served with steamed rice.
63. Shrimp & Scallop$20.00
Fresh garlic & Thai sauce enhance tender North Atlantic scallops and gulf shrimp. Served with steamed rice.
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington
KIKU BISTRO image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

KIKU BISTRO

2819 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (8069 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Raw Scallop Nigiri$7.00
Spicy Scallop Roll$8.95
More about KIKU BISTRO
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Martina

4312 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (9100 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seared Scallops$19.00
Cauliflower Puree, Bagna Cauda, Oregano
More about Martina
Item pic

 

Amazing Thailand Uptown

3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp & Scallops$29.75
Scallops & shrimp stir-fried in a fresh garlic and white wine sauce, served with steamed carrots, broccoli and cauliflower served with rice.
Can be made GF upon request. CANNOT be made V.
More about Amazing Thailand Uptown
Item pic

BBQ

Colita

5400 Penn Avenue South, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (11337 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SEARED SCALLOPS$25.00
carrot puree, salsa macha, peanut, fresno
More about Colita
Northeast Social image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Northeast Social

359 13th Avenue NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Scallop Linguini$19.00
snap peas, sweet peppers, pearl onions, tarragon, caper beurre blanc
More about Northeast Social
Item pic

PIZZA • TAPAS

Snack Bar

800 North Washington Avenue, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Sea Scallops$28.00
Pan-roasted U-10 scallops served with shermoula and pine nuts.
More about Snack Bar
Scallops w/Oyster Mushrooms image

FRENCH FRIES

112 Eatery

112 N 3rd Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1781 reviews)
Takeout
Scallops w/Oyster Mushrooms$31.00
U10 sea scallops pan fried with oyster mushrooms. 2 per order.
More about 112 Eatery
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS

607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (8207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
sp3 Shrimp & Scallops in Garlic Sauce
Fresh garlic & white wine enhance tender scallops & shrimp. Served with steamed vegetables.
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS
Restaurant banner

 

GREAT WALL RESTAURANT

4515 FRANCE AVE S, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mandarin Scallops🌶️$19.95
More about GREAT WALL RESTAURANT

