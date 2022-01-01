Scallops in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve scallops
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Elm Tavern
16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth
|SCALLOP TACOS
|$15.50
corn salsa, chili-lime slaw, green onion
Miyabi Grill
7607 west broadway ave, brooklyn park
|Scallops Yaki
|$15.50
Includes mushroom, broccoli, yaki noodles, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce
|Scallops w/Broccoli
|$14.50
Entrée includes fried rice, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce
EaTo
305 S Washington Ave., Minneapolis
|Scallops
|$34.00
Seared scallops, mushroom risotto, parmesan, micro greens
Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine
3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis
|Tandoor Grilled Scallops (GF)
|$16.00
Three Pieces of Scallops Mildly Seasoned & Grilled in Tandoor Oven. Served With Watermelon Caviar, Lemon Crisp & Pepper Coulis.
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington
8501 Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington
|64. Rama Thai Scallop
|$20.00
A favorite at Sawatdee. Savory peanut curry sauce and steamed vegetables. Served with steamed rice.
|63. Shrimp & Scallop
|$20.00
Fresh garlic & Thai sauce enhance tender North Atlantic scallops and gulf shrimp. Served with steamed rice.
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
KIKU BISTRO
2819 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Raw Scallop Nigiri
|$7.00
|Spicy Scallop Roll
|$8.95
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD
Martina
4312 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis
|Seared Scallops
|$19.00
Cauliflower Puree, Bagna Cauda, Oregano
Amazing Thailand Uptown
3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis
|Shrimp & Scallops
|$29.75
Scallops & shrimp stir-fried in a fresh garlic and white wine sauce, served with steamed carrots, broccoli and cauliflower served with rice.
Can be made GF upon request. CANNOT be made V.
BBQ
Colita
5400 Penn Avenue South, Minneapolis
|SEARED SCALLOPS
|$25.00
carrot puree, salsa macha, peanut, fresno
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Northeast Social
359 13th Avenue NE, Minneapolis
|Scallop Linguini
|$19.00
snap peas, sweet peppers, pearl onions, tarragon, caper beurre blanc
PIZZA • TAPAS
Snack Bar
800 North Washington Avenue, Minneapolis
|Sea Scallops
|$28.00
Pan-roasted U-10 scallops served with shermoula and pine nuts.
FRENCH FRIES
112 Eatery
112 N 3rd Street, Minneapolis
|Scallops w/Oyster Mushrooms
|$31.00
U10 sea scallops pan fried with oyster mushrooms. 2 per order.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS
607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
|sp3 Shrimp & Scallops in Garlic Sauce
Fresh garlic & white wine enhance tender scallops & shrimp. Served with steamed vegetables.