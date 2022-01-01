Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine

Avg 4 (1109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Acapulco Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Fresh salad greens topped with marinated grilled chicken, fresh avocado, shredded cheese and pico de gallo.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria image

 

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria

1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.99
More about Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
The Unofficial image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Unofficial

3701 Stinson Blvd NE, St Anthony

Avg 4.3 (549 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy (Or Grilled) Chicken Salad$13.00
Tomato, onion, bacon, cheddar, and crispy chicken on spring lettuce blend. Served with a toasted brioche crouton and choice of dressing For $2 add blue cheese and buffalo sauce.
More about The Unofficial
Carbone's Pizza image

 

Carbone's Pizza

2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, red onions, green peppers, black olives and grilled chicken with your choice of 2 dressings.
More about Carbone's Pizza
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria

521 W 98th St, Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (1347 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$6.99
More about Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
5-8 Club - Minneapolis image

 

5-8 Club - Minneapolis

5800 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Marinated chicken, tomatoes & mozzarella cheese served on a bed of mixed greens.
More about 5-8 Club - Minneapolis
Taberna image

TACOS

Taberna

3126 W Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Tortilla Salad$12.00
More about Taberna

