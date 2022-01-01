Grilled chicken salad in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine
|Acapulco Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Fresh salad greens topped with marinated grilled chicken, fresh avocado, shredded cheese and pico de gallo.
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$8.99
The Unofficial
3701 Stinson Blvd NE, St Anthony
|Crispy (Or Grilled) Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Tomato, onion, bacon, cheddar, and crispy chicken on spring lettuce blend. Served with a toasted brioche crouton and choice of dressing For $2 add blue cheese and buffalo sauce.
Carbone's Pizza
2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, red onions, green peppers, black olives and grilled chicken with your choice of 2 dressings.
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
521 W 98th St, Bloomington
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$6.99
5-8 Club - Minneapolis
5800 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Marinated chicken, tomatoes & mozzarella cheese served on a bed of mixed greens.