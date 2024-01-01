Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Macarons in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve macarons

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vanilla Macarons | Borgo de' Medici$14.00
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
NOLO's Kitchen and Bar image

 

NOLO's Kitchen and Bar - 515 Washington Av. N

515 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Macarons$7.00
white cake with berry crunch, buttercream frosting and a cereal crumble coat
More about NOLO's Kitchen and Bar - 515 Washington Av. N
Consumer pic

 

Baba's Hummus House + Mana'eesh Bakery - 2220 Lyndale Avenue South

2220 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rosewater Macaron$3.75
Kunafa Macaron$3.75
Turkish Coffee Macaron$3.75
More about Baba's Hummus House + Mana'eesh Bakery - 2220 Lyndale Avenue South
Kramarczuk's Sausage Company image

 

Kramarczuk's Sausage Company

215 East Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Macaron$2.00
More about Kramarczuk's Sausage Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Chai Lattes

Falafel Pitas

Shrimp Salad

Chicken Noodles

Sweet Potato Fries

Cheeseburgers

Thai Fried Rice

Chicken Caesar Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

Wayzata

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (298 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (202 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (238 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1225 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston