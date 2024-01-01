Macarons in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve macarons
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Vanilla Macarons | Borgo de' Medici
|$14.00
More about NOLO's Kitchen and Bar - 515 Washington Av. N
NOLO's Kitchen and Bar - 515 Washington Av. N
515 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis
|Macarons
|$7.00
white cake with berry crunch, buttercream frosting and a cereal crumble coat
More about Baba's Hummus House + Mana'eesh Bakery - 2220 Lyndale Avenue South
Baba's Hummus House + Mana'eesh Bakery - 2220 Lyndale Avenue South
2220 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Rosewater Macaron
|$3.75
|Kunafa Macaron
|$3.75
|Turkish Coffee Macaron
|$3.75