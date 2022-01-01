Fritters in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve fritters
STEPCHLD
24 University Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis
|Sweet Potato Fritter
|$14.00
maple syrup, cayenne pepper, goat cheese
Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine
3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis
|Sabudana (Sago Beans) Fritters (VG)
|$14.00
Sago Pearls, Baby Arugula, Spiced Pear Relish, Peppered Coulis (Vegan)
|Cauliflower Koliwada Fritter (V)
|$14.00
Cauliflower Florets Tossed With Chickpeas & Rice Flour, Raag Special Spices. Served With Yogurt Sauce (Can Be Made Vegan).
Alma
528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Potato Fritter Sandwich
|$8.50
Spicy herb sauce, cherry mostarda and crispy coconut on a toasted buttered roll. (veg, gfo) *vegan option
112 Eatery
112 N 3rd Street, Minneapolis
|Cauliflower Fritters
|$15.00
Beer battered and fried cauliflower topped with parmesan and a side of bagna cauda.
NOLO's Kitchen and Bar
515 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis
|Fritters
|$12.00
hot sauce, truffle ranch dressing