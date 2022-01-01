Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve fritters

STEPCHLD

24 University Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis

Sweet Potato Fritter$14.00
maple syrup, cayenne pepper, goat cheese
More about STEPCHLD
Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine

3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (1012 reviews)
Sabudana (Sago Beans) Fritters (VG)$14.00
Sago Pearls, Baby Arugula, Spiced Pear Relish, Peppered Coulis (Vegan)
Cauliflower Koliwada Fritter (V)$14.00
Cauliflower Florets Tossed With Chickpeas & Rice Flour, Raag Special Spices. Served With Yogurt Sauce (Can Be Made Vegan).
More about Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine
FRENCH FRIES

Alma

528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1031 reviews)
Potato Fritter Sandwich$8.50
Spicy herb sauce, cherry mostarda and crispy coconut on a toasted buttered roll. (veg, gfo) *vegan option
More about Alma
FRENCH FRIES

112 Eatery

112 N 3rd Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1781 reviews)
Cauliflower Fritters$15.00
Beer battered and fried cauliflower topped with parmesan and a side of bagna cauda.
More about 112 Eatery
NOLO's Kitchen and Bar

515 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Fritters$12.00
hot sauce, truffle ranch dressing
More about NOLO's Kitchen and Bar
The Block Food + Drink

7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
Sweet Corn Fritters$11.00
Tempura battered sweet corn fritters served over cajun aioli
More about The Block Food + Drink

