Restaurant info

Clive's Roadhouse is an exciting casual dining/bar concept in Blaine, Minnesota. Think warm and inviting atmosphere created by using vintage, old world materials: recaptured timber skins, hand-fired brick, pressed tin, rusted corrugated steel, retro-flock wallpaper and hand-stained concrete. Clive's features an outstanding and diverse menu of casual American comfort food using the freshest ingredients specializing in scratch-made items including signature soups, salads, made-to-order sandwiches, and slow-cooked meats. No worries, we’ll also grill a great burger and feature many of your favorite bar snacks: nachos, quesadillas, wings, tater tots and FREE popcorn! Clive's is a lively community watering hole. Diverse music and flat screens in every direction showcasing the days news and sporting events. Like to stay out late? We’ll keep you entertained with pull-tabs, a great Happy Hour and plenty of nightly drink specials. Clive's Roadhouse..."Not fancy, fresh and fun!"