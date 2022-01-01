Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve boneless wings

Boneless Wings image

 

Red Cow

208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boneless Wings$14.75
Gluten-free boneless wings
More about Red Cow
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria image

 

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria

1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boneless Chicken Wings$8.99
your choice of Plain, Buffalo, Italian, or BBQ Boneless Chicken Wings.
More about Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
Boneless Wings image

 

Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Boneless Wings$13.00
1.5 LB served with celery and bleu cheese or ranch
More about Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
Boneless Wings image

 

Red Cow

2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boneless Wings$14.75
Gluten-free boneless wings
More about Red Cow
TRADITIONAL WINGS image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Elm Tavern

16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (905 reviews)
Takeout
BONELESS WINGS$15.25
BONELESS
choose sauced or dry-rubbed
sauced: bourbon bbq, buffalo, sticky ginger, jerk, mango jalapeno
dry-rubbed: lemon ranch, nashville hot, greek
More about Rock Elm Tavern
Fireside Foundry image

 

Fireside Foundry

6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Boneless Wings$13.99
Six boneless Wings Tossed in Your Choice of BBQ, Thai or Buffalo Sauce.
More about Fireside Foundry
The Loop - West End image

 

The Loop - West End

5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Boneless Wings$16.00
Boneless Wings, tossed with your choice of sauce: Buffalo, Bourbon or Lemon-Pepper Dry Rub
More about The Loop - West End
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Full Order Boneless Broasted Wings$15.00
Crispy, Juicy, And Freshly Cooked To Order. Served ranch or bleu cheese (each extra/ .75)
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

Red Cow

3624 W 50th St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Boneless Wings$14.75
Gluten-free boneless wings
More about Red Cow
Item pic

 

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

10950 Club W Pkwy NE, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
16 Boneless Wings$18.99
Wings Your Style! Served With Celery Or Carrots And Bleu Cheese Or Ranch.
12 Boneless Wings$14.99
Wings Your Style! Served With Celery Or Carrots And Bleu Cheese Or Ranch.
Ribs & Boneless Wings$22.99
Rubbed With Select Spices And Slow-Roasted To Fall-Off-The-Bone Perfection! Basted With Your Choice Of One Of Our Homemade BBQ Sauces. Also Includes, Seven Boneless Wings Tossed in Sauce Of Your Choice. Served With Cheddar And Jalapeno Cornbread With Vanilla Honey Butter, Coleslaw and Your Choice Of Seasoned Crinkle Cut Fries, Cajun Ranch Waffle Fries With Seasoned Sour Cream, Beer Battered Onion Rings, Bent Arm Ale Sidewinder Fries Or Sweet Potato Fries.
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Item pic

 

The Block Food + Drink

7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Half Order Boneless Broasted Wings$12.00
Served with carrots and celery and choice of ranch or bleu cheese (extra $1.00) Sauces: Buffalo, Cajun Dry Rub, Guava BBQ, Hot Chic, Sweet Thai Chili, Darling's Buffalo Dry Rub™
Full Order Boneless Broasted Wings$18.00
Served with carrots and celery and choice of ranch or bleu cheese (extra $1.00) Sauces: Buffalo, Cajun Dry Rub, Guava BBQ, Hot Chic, Sweet Thai Chili, Darling's Buffalo Dry Rub™
More about The Block Food + Drink

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Noodle Salad

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Pancakes

Sweet Corn

Bleu Burgers

Chicken Pitas

Potstickers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston