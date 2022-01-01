Boneless wings in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve boneless wings
Red Cow
208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis
|Boneless Wings
|$14.75
Gluten-free boneless wings
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine
|Boneless Chicken Wings
|$8.99
your choice of Plain, Buffalo, Italian, or BBQ Boneless Chicken Wings.
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Boneless Wings
|$13.00
1.5 LB served with celery and bleu cheese or ranch
Red Cow
2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Boneless Wings
|$14.75
Gluten-free boneless wings
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Elm Tavern
16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth
|BONELESS WINGS
|$15.25
BONELESS
choose sauced or dry-rubbed
sauced: bourbon bbq, buffalo, sticky ginger, jerk, mango jalapeno
dry-rubbed: lemon ranch, nashville hot, greek
Fireside Foundry
6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield
|Boneless Wings
|$13.99
Six boneless Wings Tossed in Your Choice of BBQ, Thai or Buffalo Sauce.
The Loop - West End
5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park
|Boneless Wings
|$16.00
Boneless Wings, tossed with your choice of sauce: Buffalo, Bourbon or Lemon-Pepper Dry Rub
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|Full Order Boneless Broasted Wings
|$15.00
Crispy, Juicy, And Freshly Cooked To Order. Served ranch or bleu cheese (each extra/ .75)
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
10950 Club W Pkwy NE, Blaine
|16 Boneless Wings
|$18.99
Wings Your Style! Served With Celery Or Carrots And Bleu Cheese Or Ranch.
|12 Boneless Wings
|$14.99
Wings Your Style! Served With Celery Or Carrots And Bleu Cheese Or Ranch.
|Ribs & Boneless Wings
|$22.99
Rubbed With Select Spices And Slow-Roasted To Fall-Off-The-Bone Perfection! Basted With Your Choice Of One Of Our Homemade BBQ Sauces. Also Includes, Seven Boneless Wings Tossed in Sauce Of Your Choice. Served With Cheddar And Jalapeno Cornbread With Vanilla Honey Butter, Coleslaw and Your Choice Of Seasoned Crinkle Cut Fries, Cajun Ranch Waffle Fries With Seasoned Sour Cream, Beer Battered Onion Rings, Bent Arm Ale Sidewinder Fries Or Sweet Potato Fries.
The Block Food + Drink
7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park
|Half Order Boneless Broasted Wings
|$12.00
Served with carrots and celery and choice of ranch or bleu cheese (extra $1.00) Sauces: Buffalo, Cajun Dry Rub, Guava BBQ, Hot Chic, Sweet Thai Chili, Darling's Buffalo Dry Rub™
|Full Order Boneless Broasted Wings
|$18.00
Served with carrots and celery and choice of ranch or bleu cheese (extra $1.00) Sauces: Buffalo, Cajun Dry Rub, Guava BBQ, Hot Chic, Sweet Thai Chili, Darling's Buffalo Dry Rub™