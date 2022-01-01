Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic cheese bread in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants that serve garlic cheese bread

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria image

 

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria

1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Cheese Bread 8pc$8.99
Garlic cheese bread, served with your choice of sauce.
Garlic Cheese Bread 4pc$5.99
Garlic cheese bread, served with your choice of sauce.
More about Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Red Rabbit

Red Rabbit, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread Cheese Curds$11.25
More about Red Rabbit
Banner pic

 

Wrecktangle Pizza at LynLake

703 W Lake Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GARLIC CHEESE BREAD STYX$15.00
GARLIC BUTTER, CHEDDAR JACK, WP CHEESE BLEND, PARSLEY, PECORINO ROMANO, 6 STRIP CUT, SIDE OF RED SAUCE!
More about Wrecktangle Pizza at LynLake
Garlic Cheese Bread 4pc image

 

Pizzeria Lucca

7250 CEDAR LAKE RD S, ST LOUIS PARK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Cheese Bread 4pc$8.99
Garlic Cheese Bread 2pc$4.99
More about Pizzeria Lucca

