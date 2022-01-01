Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak fajitas in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve steak fajitas

La Casita Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights

Avg 4.6 (4027 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Fajitas$17.99
Fajitas are served with sauteeed onions and green peppers, pico de gallo, jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans, and 4 flour tortillas.
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
La Casita Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

8955 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Fajitas$16.99
Combo Steak and Shrimp Fajitas$16.99
Combo Steak and Chicken Fajitas$16.99
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

10950 Club W Pkwy NE, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mesquite Steak Fajitas$15.99
Mesquite Grilled Sirloin.
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Mexico City Cafe image

 

Mexico City Cafe

6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Fajita Bowl (chicken or Steak)$11.00
Burrito Bowl with Chipotle Grilled Chicken and Fajita Veggies (bell peppers and onions). Includes: Lettuce, black beans, pico de gallo, mexican rice, queso fresco, sliced avocado and sour cream.
More about Mexico City Cafe
El Tejaban Mexican Grill image

GRILL

El Tejaban Mexican Grill

6519 NICOLLET AVE, Richfield

Avg 4.6 (1451 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Fajitas$15.99
Served with sauteed onions, bell peppers, lettuce, cheese, pico, rice and beans
More about El Tejaban Mexican Grill
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Lago Tacos

2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 3.5 (340 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Fajita Taco$5.05
Marinated flank steak/ grilled poblano/ pepper and onions/cilantro and onion/house-made rojo sauce/queso fresco/rice/colby jack cheese
Steak Fajita Bowl$14.79
Marinated flank steak/ grilled poblano/ pepper and onions/cilantro and onion/house-made rojo sauce/queso fresco/rice/colby jack cheese/refried pinto beans/sour cream
Steak Fajita Burrito$14.79
Marinated flank steak/ grilled poblano/ pepper and onions/cilantro and onion/house-made rojo sauce/queso fresco/rice/colby jack cheese/refried pinto beans/sour cream
More about Lago Tacos

