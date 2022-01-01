Steak fajitas in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve steak fajitas
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights
|Steak Fajitas
|$17.99
Fajitas are served with sauteeed onions and green peppers, pico de gallo, jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans, and 4 flour tortillas.
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
8955 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids
|Steak Fajitas
|$16.99
|Combo Steak and Shrimp Fajitas
|$16.99
|Combo Steak and Chicken Fajitas
|$16.99
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
10950 Club W Pkwy NE, Blaine
|Mesquite Steak Fajitas
|$15.99
Mesquite Grilled Sirloin.
Mexico City Cafe
6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park
|Grilled Fajita Bowl (chicken or Steak)
|$11.00
Burrito Bowl with Chipotle Grilled Chicken and Fajita Veggies (bell peppers and onions). Includes: Lettuce, black beans, pico de gallo, mexican rice, queso fresco, sliced avocado and sour cream.
GRILL
El Tejaban Mexican Grill
6519 NICOLLET AVE, Richfield
|Steak Fajitas
|$15.99
Served with sauteed onions, bell peppers, lettuce, cheese, pico, rice and beans
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Lago Tacos
2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Steak Fajita Taco
|$5.05
Marinated flank steak/ grilled poblano/ pepper and onions/cilantro and onion/house-made rojo sauce/queso fresco/rice/colby jack cheese
|Steak Fajita Bowl
|$14.79
Marinated flank steak/ grilled poblano/ pepper and onions/cilantro and onion/house-made rojo sauce/queso fresco/rice/colby jack cheese/refried pinto beans/sour cream
|Steak Fajita Burrito
|$14.79
Marinated flank steak/ grilled poblano/ pepper and onions/cilantro and onion/house-made rojo sauce/queso fresco/rice/colby jack cheese/refried pinto beans/sour cream