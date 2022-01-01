Quesadillas in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve quesadillas
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine
|Quesadilla Rellenas
|$13.49
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with Birria-style shredded beef or chipotle shredded chicken, cheese, and beans. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
|Quesadilla Rellena
|$9.99
A grilled flour tortilla filled with Birria shredded beef or chipotle shredded chicken, shredded cheese and beans. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
|Quesadilla Vegetariana
|$12.49
A large grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, grilled seasonal vegetables cooked in salsa verde. Served with guacamole and sour cream on the side.
Afro Deli & Grill
720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.79
Cut of grilled chicken breast with sautéed bell pepper, mozzarella cheese, and sour cream in tortilla
Afro Deli & Grill
705 MARQUETTE AVE, MINNEAPOLIS
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.79
Sliced grilled chicken breast with sautéed bell pepper, mozzarella cheese and sour cream in a warm tortilla.
The Loop - MPLS
606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis
|PULLED PORK QUESADILLA
|$15.00
Barbecue pulled pork, sauteed peppers and onions, monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with shredded lettuce, marinated tomatoes and chipotle sour cream
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Unofficial
3701 Stinson Blvd NE, St Anthony
|Kid Quesadilla
|$5.00
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Quesadillas
|$11.00
Mixed cheese and pico de gallo. Served with sour cream, guac, and salsa
|Kids Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.50
Quesadilla + Side
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
El Jefe Cocina & Bar
5309 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Meat Quesadilla
|$13.00
12" flour tortilla with a choice of meat
Pork carnitas, Chicken tinga or Pork pastor
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.00
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Jefe Urban Cocina
219 SE Main St, Minneapolis
|Quesadilla
|$8.50
Flour tortilla, Mexican melting cheese, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, your choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights
|Quesadillas
|$12.99
Grilled flour tortilla with jack cheese and your choice of seasoned garden vegetables, grilled steak, chicken, chorizo or shrimp. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.99
A yummy cheese quesadilla stuffed with a blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with a fruit cup.
SANDWICHES
Local Roots
817 66th Street East, Richfield
|Kid's Chicken Tinga Quesadilla
|$8.00
Corn tortillas filled with cheese & chicken tinga ~ served with sour cream and salsa verde upon request
|Quesadilla
|$9.00
Pulled pork, chicken tinga, or black beans with cheese & pico de gallo in a flour tortilla ~ served with sour cream & salsa verde
PEPPERS & FRIES
3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Quesadilla
|$12.95
Choice of carnitas, chicken verde, chicken tinga, or seasoned ground beef, melted with pepper jack and cheddar, cilantro, and onion in a toasted flour tortilla with pico de gallo and sour cream
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.95
Fresh grilled chicken with peppers, onions, and cheese with our southwest blend of seasoning. Served with salsa, sour cream and guacamole.
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$10.95
Flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon and sausage, bell pepper, onion, tomato, cheddar and jack cheese, guacamole and sour cream. Served with a side of hash browns or home fries. *Substitute black beans to make it vegetarian.
The Loop - West End
5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park
|Pulled Pork Quesadilla
|$14.00
Barbecue pulled pork, sauteed peppers and onions, monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with shredded lettuce, marinated tomatoes and chipotle sour cream
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
8955 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids
|Kids Quesadilla
|$5.99
A small quesadilla stuffed with Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, served with a fruit cup.
|Quesadillas
|$12.99
A grilled flour tortilla with jack cheese and your choice of seasoned garden vegetables, grilled steak, grilled chicken, chorizo, or shrimp. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
HAMBURGERS
Fare Game
2900 Johnson Street NE, Minneapolis
|Kids Quesadillas
|$4.00
Two Small Quesadillas made with Corn Tortillas
GRILL
Burrito Loco
418 13th Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Meat Quesadilla
|$8.00
Grilled tortilla with your choice of meat and plenty of cheese, with your choice of salsa and sour cream on the side. Comes with a mild salsa and chips.
|Veggetarian Quesadilla
|$8.00
Grilled tortilla with peppers and onions, beans, rice, and plenty of cheese, with your choice of salsa and sour cream on the side. Comes with guacamole, mild salsa, and chips on the side
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.00
Grilled tortilla and plenty of cheese, with your choice of salsa and sour cream on the side. Comes with a mild salsa and chips.
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Breakfast quesadilla
|$15.00
Schultz organic scrambled eggs | organic black beans | cheddar organic spinach | house-made guacamole | chipotle sour cream house-made salsa | 100% sprouted organic tortilla (vegetarian)
|Kids' Quesadilla
|$5.00
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
10950 Club W Pkwy NE, Blaine
|Kid Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.99
A flour tortilla with chedder jack cheese. Ages 12 and under. Served with choice of strawberry apple sauce or french fries.
|Kid Chicken Quesadilla
|$5.99
A flour tortilla with chedder jack cheese and pulled chicken. Ages 12 and under. Served with choice of strawberry apple sauce or french fries.
Viva Taco
520 N 4th Street, Minneapolis
|Quesadilla
|$8.00
Swiss Shred cheese on a hand made tortilla grilled for crunch and cheese melting. Serve with pico de cajo, sour cream, and guacamole
Mexico City Cafe
6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park
|Quesadilla (Just Cheese)
|$8.50
A large flour tortilla with a generous amount of melted cheese. Served with sides of lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.
|Quesadilla
|$9.85
A large flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese and your choice of meat or veggie. Includes sides of lettuce, sour cream, Pico de Gallo and Guacamole.
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla Meal
|$6.00
Small Cheese Quesadilla on a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, a mini-churro, and side of rice or fries.
GRILL
El Tejaban Mexican Grill
6519 NICOLLET AVE, Richfield
|Quesadilla Deluxe
|$12.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with Mozzarella and Cheddar cheese and choice of meat. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
|Kid Quesadilla
|$5.99
Small cheese Quesadilla, with option of 2 sides.
|Ham & Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.99
Small ham and cheese quesadilla, with option of 2 sides.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Lago Tacos
2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$10.95
Served with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$15.95
grilled shrimp/ co jack cheese/ sauteed onions/poblano peppers/ fresh guacamole/pico de gallo/sour cream
|Spicy Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.95
spicy grilled chicken/ co jack cheese/ sauteed onions/poblano peppers/ fresh guacamole/pico de gallo/sour cream
TACOS
Taberna
3126 W Lake St, Minneapolis
|Four Cheese Quesadilla
|$11.00
Our Quesadilla is served on a Large Flour Tortilla. It is served with our special blend of four different cheeses. Garnished with Sour Cream, Tomato and Guacamole
Sonora Grill Nicollet
1414 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Kids Cheese quesadilla
|$5.00
chihuahua cheese, flour tortilla.
|Quesadilla
|$16.00
flour tortilla, cheese, side of refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo. Choice of chicken, pork pastor, brisket, or mushrooms. Steak extra.
Yeah Yeah Taco
2424 Nicollet Av S Suite B, Minneapolis
|Best Pork Quesadilla
|$11.00
12" tortilla filled with fried cheese, chipotle cheese sauce, and our Best Pork. Side of spicy sour cream and Mean Green hot sauce
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.00
12” quesadilla with fried cheese and chipotle cheese sauce. Side of spicy sour cream and Mean Green hot sauce
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.00
12” quesadilla with fried cheese, chipotle cheese sauce, grilled chicken breast tossed in salsa macha. Side of spicy sour cream and Mean Green hot sauce