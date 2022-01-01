Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine

Avg 4 (1109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla Rellenas$13.49
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with Birria-style shredded beef or chipotle shredded chicken, cheese, and beans. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
Quesadilla Rellena$9.99
A grilled flour tortilla filled with Birria shredded beef or chipotle shredded chicken, shredded cheese and beans. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
Quesadilla Vegetariana$12.49
A large grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, grilled seasonal vegetables cooked in salsa verde. Served with guacamole and sour cream on the side.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Chicken Quesadilla image

 

Afro Deli & Grill

720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$9.79
Cut of grilled chicken breast with sautéed bell pepper, mozzarella cheese, and sour cream in tortilla
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Item pic

 

Afro Deli & Grill

705 MARQUETTE AVE, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$9.79
Sliced grilled chicken breast with sautéed bell pepper, mozzarella cheese and sour cream in a warm tortilla.
More about Afro Deli & Grill
The Loop - MPLS image

 

The Loop - MPLS

606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PULLED PORK QUESADILLA$15.00
Barbecue pulled pork, sauteed peppers and onions, monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with shredded lettuce, marinated tomatoes and chipotle sour cream
More about The Loop - MPLS
The Unofficial image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Unofficial

3701 Stinson Blvd NE, St Anthony

Avg 4.3 (549 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid Quesadilla$5.00
More about The Unofficial
Item pic

 

Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadillas$11.00
Mixed cheese and pico de gallo. Served with sour cream, guac, and salsa
Kids Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla$7.50
Quesadilla + Side
More about Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
El Jefe Cocina & Bar image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

El Jefe Cocina & Bar

5309 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (127 reviews)
Takeout
Meat Quesadilla$13.00
12" flour tortilla with a choice of meat
Pork carnitas, Chicken tinga or Pork pastor
Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese
More about El Jefe Cocina & Bar
Quesadilla image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Jefe Urban Cocina

219 SE Main St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (2075 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$8.50
Flour tortilla, Mexican melting cheese, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, your choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo.
More about Jefe Urban Cocina
Logan's image

 

Logan's

1405 East Lake St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadillas*$12.49
More about Logan's
La Casita Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights

Avg 4.6 (4027 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadillas$12.99
Grilled flour tortilla with jack cheese and your choice of seasoned garden vegetables, grilled steak, chicken, chorizo or shrimp. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Cheese Quesadilla$5.99
A yummy cheese quesadilla stuffed with a blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with a fruit cup.
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
Local Roots image

SANDWICHES

Local Roots

817 66th Street East, Richfield

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Chicken Tinga Quesadilla$8.00
Corn tortillas filled with cheese & chicken tinga ~ served with sour cream and salsa verde upon request
Quesadilla$9.00
Pulled pork, chicken tinga, or black beans with cheese & pico de gallo in a flour tortilla ~ served with sour cream & salsa verde
More about Local Roots
PEPPERS & FRIES image

 

PEPPERS & FRIES

3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$12.95
Choice of carnitas, chicken verde, chicken tinga, or seasoned ground beef, melted with pepper jack and cheddar, cilantro, and onion in a toasted flour tortilla with pico de gallo and sour cream
More about PEPPERS & FRIES
Chicken Quesadilla image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 3.8 (871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$10.95
Fresh grilled chicken with peppers, onions, and cheese with our southwest blend of seasoning. Served with salsa, sour cream and guacamole.
Breakfast Quesadilla$10.95
Flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon and sausage, bell pepper, onion, tomato, cheddar and jack cheese, guacamole and sour cream. Served with a side of hash browns or home fries. *Substitute black beans to make it vegetarian.
More about The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
The Loop - West End image

 

The Loop - West End

5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Pork Quesadilla$14.00
Barbecue pulled pork, sauteed peppers and onions, monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with shredded lettuce, marinated tomatoes and chipotle sour cream
More about The Loop - West End
La Casita Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

8955 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Quesadilla$5.99
A small quesadilla stuffed with Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, served with a fruit cup.
Quesadillas$12.99
A grilled flour tortilla with jack cheese and your choice of seasoned garden vegetables, grilled steak, grilled chicken, chorizo, or shrimp. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
Fare Game image

HAMBURGERS

Fare Game

2900 Johnson Street NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Quesadillas$4.00
Two Small Quesadillas made with Corn Tortillas
More about Fare Game
Colita image

BBQ

Colita

5400 Penn Avenue South, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (11337 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
KID'S QUESADILLA$8.00
More about Colita
Burrito Loco image

GRILL

Burrito Loco

418 13th Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 3.7 (981 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Meat Quesadilla$8.00
Grilled tortilla with your choice of meat and plenty of cheese, with your choice of salsa and sour cream on the side. Comes with a mild salsa and chips.
Veggetarian Quesadilla$8.00
Grilled tortilla with peppers and onions, beans, rice, and plenty of cheese, with your choice of salsa and sour cream on the side. Comes with guacamole, mild salsa, and chips on the side
Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
Grilled tortilla and plenty of cheese, with your choice of salsa and sour cream on the side. Comes with a mild salsa and chips.
More about Burrito Loco
Item pic

 

French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar

2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast quesadilla$15.00
Schultz organic scrambled eggs | organic black beans | cheddar organic spinach | house-made guacamole | chipotle sour cream house-made salsa | 100% sprouted organic tortilla (vegetarian)
Kids' Quesadilla$5.00
More about French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
Item pic

 

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

10950 Club W Pkwy NE, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid Cheese Quesadilla$5.99
A flour tortilla with chedder jack cheese. Ages 12 and under. Served with choice of strawberry apple sauce or french fries.
Kid Chicken Quesadilla$5.99
A flour tortilla with chedder jack cheese and pulled chicken. Ages 12 and under. Served with choice of strawberry apple sauce or french fries.
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
b7637e3f-5320-4cb2-a0bb-48fc315c1a99 image

 

Viva Taco

520 N 4th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$8.00
Swiss Shred cheese on a hand made tortilla grilled for crunch and cheese melting. Serve with pico de cajo, sour cream, and guacamole
More about Viva Taco
Quesadilla image

 

Mexico City Cafe

6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla (Just Cheese)$8.50
A large flour tortilla with a generous amount of melted cheese. Served with sides of lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Quesadilla$9.85
A large flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese and your choice of meat or veggie. Includes sides of lettuce, sour cream, Pico de Gallo and Guacamole.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla Meal$6.00
Small Cheese Quesadilla on a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, a mini-churro, and side of rice or fries.
More about Mexico City Cafe
El Tejaban Mexican Grill image

GRILL

El Tejaban Mexican Grill

6519 NICOLLET AVE, Richfield

Avg 4.6 (1451 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla Deluxe$12.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with Mozzarella and Cheddar cheese and choice of meat. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
Kid Quesadilla$5.99
Small cheese Quesadilla, with option of 2 sides.
Ham & Cheese Quesadilla$5.99
Small ham and cheese quesadilla, with option of 2 sides.
More about El Tejaban Mexican Grill
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Lago Tacos

2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 3.5 (340 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Quesadilla$10.95
Served with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
Shrimp Quesadilla$15.95
grilled shrimp/ co jack cheese/ sauteed onions/poblano peppers/ fresh guacamole/pico de gallo/sour cream
Spicy Chicken Quesadilla$13.95
spicy grilled chicken/ co jack cheese/ sauteed onions/poblano peppers/ fresh guacamole/pico de gallo/sour cream
More about Lago Tacos
Item pic

TACOS

Taberna

3126 W Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Four Cheese Quesadilla$11.00
Our Quesadilla is served on a Large Flour Tortilla. It is served with our special blend of four different cheeses. Garnished with Sour Cream, Tomato and Guacamole
More about Taberna
Restaurant banner

 

Sonora Grill Nicollet

1414 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Cheese quesadilla$5.00
chihuahua cheese, flour tortilla.
Quesadilla$16.00
flour tortilla, cheese, side of refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo. Choice of chicken, pork pastor, brisket, or mushrooms. Steak extra.
More about Sonora Grill Nicollet
Item pic

 

Yeah Yeah Taco

2424 Nicollet Av S Suite B, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Best Pork Quesadilla$11.00
12" tortilla filled with fried cheese, chipotle cheese sauce, and our Best Pork. Side of spicy sour cream and Mean Green hot sauce
Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
12” quesadilla with fried cheese and chipotle cheese sauce. Side of spicy sour cream and Mean Green hot sauce
Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
12” quesadilla with fried cheese, chipotle cheese sauce, grilled chicken breast tossed in salsa macha. Side of spicy sour cream and Mean Green hot sauce
More about Yeah Yeah Taco

