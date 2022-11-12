Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tacos Locos Burritos and More 314 15th Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

314 15th Avenue SE

Minneapolis, MN 55414

Popular Items

TACOS MEXICANOS
DINKYTOWN GRANDE BURRITO
TACOS AMERICANOS

STARTERS

NACHOS FAJITA

NACHOS FAJITA

$12.50

choice of steak or chicken, peppers, onions, tomato, and cheese

NACHOS SHRIMP

$13.99

shrimp, peppers, onions, tomato

NACHOS SUPER

$11.25

beans, chicken or beef, lettuce tomato, sour

STEAK FRIES

$11.75

fries, steak, cheese

SUPER CHORI NACHOS

$11.75

mexican sausage, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream,and tomato

SALADS

FAJITA TACO SALAD

$12.50

fajita style, chicken, or steak served in a crispy flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce,sour cream, guacamole, tomato and cheese

SALAD BOWL

$11.50

make your own burrito salad bowl with any meat

TACO SALAD

TACO SALAD

$9.75

crispy flour tortilla shell filled with your choice of ground beef or chicken ,beans,lettuce, sour cream ,guacamole, tomato, and cheese

FAVORITE PLATTERS

ALAMBRE PLATTER

ALAMBRE PLATTER

$13.99

grilled chicken, steak, bacon, onions, bell peppers, served on a bed of corn tortillas and topped with cheese

CARNE AZADA PLATTER

CARNE AZADA PLATTER

$13.99

thin slice steak with beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo and flour tortillas

CARNITAS PLATTER

$13.99

fried pork with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, tomato and flour tortillas

CHILE COLORADO PLATTER

$13.75

cooked pork with tomatillo sauce, rice, beans and flour tortillas

CHILE VERDE PLATTER

$13.75

cooked pork with green sauce, rice, beans and flour tortillas

CHIMICHANGA PLATTER

$12.99

two deep fried rolled tortillas with beef or chicken rice or beans topped with nacho cheese ,lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato

FAJITAS PLATTER

FAJITAS PLATTER

$13.99

ender sliced steak or chicken peppers onions tomato, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream tomato and flour tortillas

FISH TACOS PLATTER

$13.75

3 grilled tilapia fish flour tacos served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

JALISCO PLATTER

$14.25

grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, onions, peppers, tomato, served on a bed of rice, & smothered with a special cheese sauce

SHRIMP TACOS PLATTER

$13.99

3 grilled shrimp flour tacos served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

3 SOPES PLATTER

$13.99

3 traditional mexican fried masa base with savory toppings any meat, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomato and cheese

3 TACO PLATTER

3 TACO PLATTER

$12.99

3 corn tortilla tacos with any meat served with cilantro, onions and an order of beans

TACOS NUEVOS PLATTER

TACOS NUEVOS PLATTER

$13.99

3 spicy steak or chicken flour tacos with grilled onions, bell peppers, jalapenos,and cheese, served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

ENCHILADA PLATTERS

ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS

$13.75

2 cheese enchiladas with shredded pork cooked with onions,bell peppers,tomato rice,or beans lettuce,guacamole,tomato

ENCHILADAS ROJAS

ENCHILADAS ROJAS

$13.25

3 enchiladas chicken or ground beef with ranchero sauce ,rice,letucce, guacamole,sour cream,tomato

ENCHILADAS SUPREME

$12.75

4 enchiladas 1 beef,1 cheese,1 beans,1 chicken topped with lettuce,sour cream and tomato

ENCHILADAS VERDES

ENCHILADAS VERDES

$13.25

3 enchiladas chicken or ground beef with green sauce rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomato

YOLANDAS

$12.99

3 chicken enchiladas with rice lettuce, guacamole, tomato

BURRITOS

DINKYTOWN GRANDE BURRITO

DINKYTOWN GRANDE BURRITO

$11.99

big burrito served with any meat ,rice, black beans or refried beans and cheese topped whith nacho sauce, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream ,and pico de gallo

GRANDE BURRITO SHRIMP

$12.99

big burrito shrimp served with ,rice, black beans or refried beans and cheese topped whith nacho sauce,lettuce,guacamole,sour cream,and pico de gallo

TACOS

FISH TACO

$3.75
SHRIMP TACOS

SHRIMP TACOS

$3.99

TACOS AMERICANOS

$3.75

any meat flour lettuce,sour cream,tomato,cheese

TACOS MEXICANOS

$3.25

any meat onions,cilantro

QUESABIRRIA (1ct)

QUESABIRRIA (1ct)

$3.99

TORTAS

TORTAS

TORTAS

$11.50

telera roll with any meat , beans, mayo, lettuce, tomato, avocado, onions and jalapenos

SOPES

SOPES

$4.99

a traditional mexican fried masa base with savory toppings with any meat,beans, letucce, sour cream, tomato,and cheese

QUESADILLAS

QUESABIRRIA (3 ct)

QUESABIRRIA (3 ct)

$12.99

3 corn fried tacos with melted chihuahua cheese with birria stew meat cilantro, onions and a side of consome

QUESADILLA

$11.50

large any meat

QUESADILLA CHEESE

$9.99

large cheese

QUESADILLA FAJITA

$12.99

grilled chicken or steak onions, bell peppers, tomato, served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomato

QUESADILLA FAJITA SHRIMP

$13.99

grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers, tomato, served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomato

A LA CARTA

BEANS

$2.75

refried beans, black beans

CORN ON COBB

$3.99

mexican corn on the cobb with cheese ,mayo,lime,and chile

RICE

$2.75

mexican rice

TAMALES

$3.50

pork

SIDES

BEAN DIP

$5.99

CHEESE DIP SMALL

$4.50

SMALL CHEESE DIP + CHIPS

$5.50

CHEESE DIP LARGE

$6.25

LARGE CHEESE DIP + CHIPS

$7.25

GUACAMOLE SMALL

$4.50

SMALL GUACAMOLE + CHIPS

$5.50

GUACAMOLE LARGE

$6.25

LARGE GUACAMOLE + CHIPS

$7.25

GUACAMOLITO

$2.25

SMALL SALSA

$2.50

CHIPS + SALSA

$3.99

CHIPS

$2.75

MEAT CHOICES

Grilled chicken

Steak

Carnitas

Chorizo

Birria

Al pastor

Ground Beef

Shredded Chicken

DESSERTS

CHURROS

$5.99

FRIED ICE CREAM

$5.99

TRES LECHES CAKE

$5.25

AGUAS FRESCAS

BOTTLE AGUA FRESCA

BOTTLE AGUA FRESCA

$2.00

HORCHATA 22OZ

$3.50

HORCHATA 32OZ

$4.99

JAMAICA 22OZ

$3.50

JAMAICA 32OZ

$4.99

PEPSI DRINKS

PEPSI

$2.75

CHERRY PEPSI

$2.75

DIET PEPSI

$2.75

DR PEPPER

$2.75

SIERRA MIST

$2.75

BRISK MANGO ICE T

$2.75

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.75

LEMONADE

$2.75

Red Bull

$3.99

Monster

$3.99

Sparkling Ice

$2.75

Ice Tea & Lipton Tea

$2.75

JARRITOS

JARRITOS PINEAPPLE

JARRITOS PINEAPPLE

$2.75
JARRITOS GRAPEFRUIT

JARRITOS GRAPEFRUIT

$2.75
JARRITOS MANDARIN

JARRITOS MANDARIN

$2.75
JARRITOS FRUITPUNCH

JARRITOS FRUITPUNCH

$2.75

SIDRAL APPLE

$2.75

SANGRIA(NON ALCOHOLIC)

$2.75
JARRITOS TAMARINDO

JARRITOS TAMARINDO

$2.75

MEXICAN COKE

$2.99

SQUIRT

$2.75

MEXICAN CLUB SODA

$2.75
JARRITOS LIME

JARRITOS LIME

$2.75
JARRITOS GUAVA

JARRITOS GUAVA

$2.75
JARRITOS STRAWBERRY

JARRITOS STRAWBERRY

$2.75

Jumex

$2.99

Gatorade & Powerade

$2.75

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

314 15th Avenue SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414

Directions

