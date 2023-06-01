Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Dive Sports Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

3701 NE Stinson Blvd

St. Anthony, MN 55421

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Apps

Cheezy Tot Balls

$10.00

Cheese Curds

$8.00Out of stock

Wings

$16.00

Tenders

$14.00

Nachos

$14.00Out of stock

Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno

$12.00Out of stock

Pretzels

$8.00Out of stock

Quesadilla

$14.00

Soups and Salads

Large House Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Small House Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Chx Noodle Bowl

$7.00

Chx Noodle Cup

$5.00

Small Casar

$8.00

Large Caesar

$14.00

Burgers and Sandwiches

California Burger

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Spicy Smash

$15.00

Mushroom and Swiss

$15.00

Reuben

$15.00

Philly

$16.00

Club

$15.00

Connecticut Roll

$16.00

Heatstroke Burger

$15.00

BLT

$10.00

Entrees

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

Sausage Pizza

$17.00Out of stock

Chx Pizza

$20.00

Veggie Pizza

$20.00

Lobster Tacos

$13.00

Sides

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Tots

$6.00

Side Cole Slaw

$4.00Out of stock

Side Mashed

$4.00

Side Carrot/Celery

$2.00Out of stock

Side LTO

$2.00

Side Garlic Bread SM

$3.00

Side Garlic Bread LG

$5.00

Sauces

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Slider

$6.00

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Kids Tenders

$6.00

Kids Pizza

$6.00

Happy Hour

HH Sliders

$5.00

HH Tacos

$5.00

Specials

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Desserts

Andy's Mint Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

$6.00Out of stock

Float

$6.00Out of stock

APP SPECIAL

PARTY SHIT

Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Food with great taste in a comfortable place!

Location

3701 NE Stinson Blvd, St. Anthony, MN 55421

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cabone's Pizza - St Anthony
orange starNo Reviews
2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114 Saint Anthony, MN 55421
View restaurantnext
Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
3900 Silver Lake Rd NE #38 St Anthony, MN 55421
View restaurantnext
Fare Game
orange star4.5 • 5
1620 NE Central Ave #150, Minneapolis, MN 55413 Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurantnext
Hazel's Northeast
orange star4.5 • 1,041
2859 Johnson St. NE Minneapolis, MN 55418
View restaurantnext
Francis
orange starNo Reviews
2422 Northeast Central Avenue Minneapolis, MN 55418
View restaurantnext
La Casita Restaurant - Columbia Heights
orange star4.6 • 4,027
5085 Central Ave NE Columbia Heights, MN 55421
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in St. Anthony

Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurantnext
Colita
orange star5.0 • 11,337
5400 Penn Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Martina
orange star5.0 • 9,100
4312 S Upton Ave Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
orange star4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Kiku Bistro
orange star4.5 • 8,069
2819 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
The Lowry
orange star4.4 • 5,650
2112 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near St. Anthony
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
No reviews yet
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston