LA VILLITA LLC 2510 KENZIE TERRACE
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy our authentic Mexican cuisine!
Location
2510 KENZIE TERRACE, MINNEAPOLIS, MN 55418
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fare Game
4.5 • 5
1620 NE Central Ave #150, Minneapolis, MN 55413 Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurant
Wrecktangle Food Truck at Falling Knife
No Reviews
783 Northeast Harding Street Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in MINNEAPOLIS
Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
No Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurant
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant