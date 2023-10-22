Appetizers 3PO

Egg Roll
Egg Roll
$14.40

Gluten free crispy fried pork egg roll

Fish Sauce
Fish Sauce
$0.54
(1/2) Egg Roll
$7.20

One single egg roll

Veggie Egg Rolls
Veggie Egg Rolls
$9.60

Miced mock duck and vegetables wrapped in a flakey wonton wrapper

Cheese Puffs
Cheese Puffs
$11.40

Fried wontons with cream cheese and garlic

Chicken Fingers
$10.80

Hand battered chicken strips

Nuoc Mam Wings
$15.60

Deep fried with garlic nuoc Mam sauce

Oyster Chicken Wings
$15.60

Stir-fried with oyster garlic sauce

Extra Large Fish Sauce
$3.60

Beef

Beef & Potatoes
Beef & Potatoes
$16.80

Beef stir fried with homemade potato chips in garlic oyster sauce

Beef & Green Pepper Tomato
$16.80

Beef green pepper tomato in a garlic oyster sauce

Beef & Pineapple
$16.80

Beef and pineapple in a garlic oyster sauce

Shaken Beef
$26.40

Beef Filet stir fried in a garlic oyster sauce

Beef Brocolli
$16.80
Add Fried Rice
$4.20
Beef & Vegetables
$16.80

Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice
Chicken Fried Rice
$15.00

Wok fried with eggs and onions

Pork Fried Rice
$15.00

Wok fried with eggs and onions

Shrimp Fried Rice
$16.80

Wok fried with eggs and onions

Special Fried Rice
Special Fried Rice
$16.80

Wok fried Chicken, Pork, Shrimp with eggs and onions

Vegetable Fried Rice
$14.40

Wok fried with eggs and onions

Only Fried Rice no onions
$13.20

Wok fried with eggs and onions

Chicken

Hot & Spicy Chicken
Hot & Spicy Chicken
$19.20

Caramelized Lemon Grass Chicken

Chicken Almonding
$16.80

Stir fry Chicken and Vegetables topped with toasted Almonds

Sweet & Sour Chicken
Sweet & Sour Chicken
$16.80

Hand Battered Chicken with Sweet and Sour Sauce on the side

Chicken Mushroom
$16.80

Chicken stir fried with mushrooms, broccoli, celery, bok choy, carrots and onions

Chicken Broccoli
$16.80

Chicken stir fried with broccoli and onions

Chicken Vegetables
$16.80

Chicken stir fried with broccoli, celery, bok choy, carrots and onions

Grilled CK w Rice
$16.80

Grilled Chicken over a bed of rice with side salad

CK Mushroom CM
$15.60

Chicken stir fried with mushrooms, broccoli, celery, bok choy, carrots and onions on a bed of crispy noodles

Pork

Pork & Vegetables
$16.80

Pork stir fried with broccoli, celery, bok choy, carrots and onions

Pork & Tofu W Vegetable
$18.00
Grilled Pork Noodle
$16.80

Grilled Pork on chilled rice noodles with lettuce, cucumber and beansprouts

Grilled Pork over rice
$16.80

Grilled Pork over a bed of rice with a side salad

Pork Chow Mien
$15.60

Pork stir fried with broccoli, celery, bok choy, carrots and onions on a bed of crispy noodles

Add Fried Rice
$4.20

Chow Mein

Chicken Chow Mien
$15.60

Chicken stir fried with broccoli, bok choy, carrots, cabbage, onions, celery, peapods over a bed of crispy egg noodles

Pork Chow Mein
$15.60

Pork stir fried with broccoli, bok choy, carrots, cabbage, onions, celery, peapods over a bed of crispy egg noodles

Beef Chow Mein
$15.60

Beef stir fried with broccoli, bok choy, carrots, cabbage, onions, celery, peapods over a bed of crispy egg noodles

Shrimp Chow Mein
$18.00

Shrimp stir fried with broccoli, bok choy, carrots, cabbage, onions, celery, peapods over a bed of crispy egg noodles

Vegetable Chow Mien
$15.00

Stir fried with broccoli, bok choy, carrots, cabbage, onions, celery, peapods over a bed of crispy egg noodles

Ck Mushroom Chow Mein
$15.60

Chicken stir fried with mushroom, broccoli, bok choy, carrots, cabbage, onions, celery, peapods over a bed of crispy egg noodles

1Add Fried Rice
$4.20

Lomein

Chicken Lomein
Chicken Lomein
$16.80

Wok fried thin egg noodles with bok choy, celery, carrots, pea pods, mushroom and onions

Pork Lomein
$16.80

Wok fried thin egg noodle with bok choy, carrots, celery, peapods, mushrooms and onions

Beef Lomein
$16.80

Wok fried thin egg noodle with bok choy, carrots, celery, peapods, mushrooms and onions

Shrimp Lomein
Shrimp Lomein
$18.00

Wok fried thin egg noodle with bok choy, carrots, celery, peapods, mushrooms and onions

Special Lomein
$18.00

Chicken, pork and Shrimp wok fried thin egg noodle with bok choy, carrots, celery, peapods, mushrooms and onions

Lomein Only
$15.60

Wok fried thin egg noodle

Vegetable Lomein
$16.20

Wok fried thin egg noodle with bok choy, carrots, celery, peapods, mushrooms and onions

1Add Fried Rice
$4.20

Bun Noodle

Egg Roll Noodle
Egg Roll Noodle
$17.40

Egg Roll over chilled rice noodles with lettuce, cucumber and beansprouts

Beef Noodle
$15.60

Lemon grass beef over chilled rice noodles with lettuce, cucumber and beansprouts

1/2ER+Beef Noodle
$24.00

1/2 egg roll and beef over chilled rice noodles with lettuce, cucumber and beansprouts

Grilled Pork noodle
Grilled Pork noodle
$16.80

Grilled Pork over chilled rice noodles with lettuce, cucumber and beansprouts

Grilled Chicken Noodle
$16.80

Grilled Chicken over chilled rice noodles with lettuce, cucumber and beansprouts

Mock Duck Noodle
$16.80

Mock Duck over chilled rice noodles with lettuce, cucumber and beansprouts

Veggie Egg Roll Noodle
$16.80

Veggie egg rolls over chilled rice noodles with lettuce, cucumber and beansprouts

Grilled Pk+1/2 ER noodle
$24.00

Grilled pork with egg rolls over chilled rice noodles with lettuce, cucumber and beansprouts

Grilled Ck+1/2 ER Noodle
$24.00

Grilled chicken with eggrolls over chilled rice noodles with lettuce, cucumber and beansprouts

Extra Noodle Sauce
$0.96
1Add Fried Rice
$4.20

Pho

Pho Ribeye
Pho Ribeye
$21.60

Pho with Ribeye meat

Pho Rib/Meatball
$24.60

Pho Ribeye with meatballs

Pho Tai
$16.80

Pho Tai (lean) meat

Pho Tai/ meatball
Pho Tai/ meatball
$19.80

Pho Tai with meatballs

Pho Seafood
$22.80

Pho with shrimp, mussels, scallop and imitation crab

Pho Chicken
$16.80

Pho with shredded chicken

Pho Shrimp
$22.80

Pho with shrimp

Pho Vegetable
$15.60

Pho broth with broccoli, mushroom, carrots , choy, peapods and cabbage

Pho No Meat
$15.60

Pho broth

Pho Meatball
$16.80

Pho with meatballs

Add Fried Rice
$4.20

Seafood

Shrimp & Vegetables
$18.00

Stir fried with broccoli, cabbage, bok choy, carrots, peapods and onions

Shrimp & Broccoli
$18.00

Shrimp stir fried with Broccoli and onions

Egg Fu Young

Chicken EFY
Chicken EFY
$15.60

Two egg patties with bean thread noodles, bean sprouts, carrots, and onions topped with chicken gravy

Pork EFY
$15.60

Two egg patties with bean thread noodles, bean sprouts, carrots, and onions topped with chicken gravy

Shrimp EFY
$16.80
Special EFY
$16.80

Two egg patties with bean thread noodles, bean sprouts, carrots, and onions topped with chicken gravy

Vegetable EFY
$15.60

Two egg patties with broccoli, cabbage, bean thread noodles, bean sprouts, carrots, and onions topped with chicken gravy

Vegetables

Mock Duck
$16.80

Lemon grass mock duck stir fried with onions

Vegetable Chow Mein
$15.00

Stir fried Broccoli, Bok choy, cabbage, carrots, celery, onions over crispy egg noodles

Vegetable Egg Fu Young
$15.60

Two egg patties with broccoli, cabbage, bean thread noodles, bean sprouts, carrots, and onions topped with chicken gravy

Vegetable & Tofu
$16.80

Fried Tofu stir fried with broccoli, bok choy, carrots, cabbage, onions, celery, peapods over a bed of crispy egg noodles

Vegetable Lomein
$16.20

Wok fried thin egg noodle with bok choy, carrots, celery, peapods, mushrooms and onions

Veggie Egg Roll
$12.00

Miced mock duck and vegetables wrapped in a flakey wonton wrapper

Tofu & Potatoes
$16.80

Crispy fried tofu with homemade potato chips in garlic sauce

Mock Duck Potatoes
$16.80

Mock duck with homemade potato chips in garlic sauce

Vegetable Fried Rice
$15.00

Wok fried with eggs, onions, broccoli, cabbage, carrots

Beverages

Pepsi
$3.60
Diet Pepsi
$3.60
Vietnamese Iced Coffee
$6.90
Iced Tea
$3.60
Dr. Pepper
$3.60
Diet Dr. pepper
$3.60
Lemonade
$3.60
orange Crush
$3.60
Mountain Dew
$3.60
Diet MT Dew
$3.60
Starry
$3.60
Bottle Water
$2.10
Root Beer
$3.60
Lipton Ice tea
$3.60
Ginger Ale
$3.60