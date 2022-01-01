Dream Creamery 816 Lowry Ave NE
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Brought to you by Travail Collective, Dream Creamery features hard-pack ice cream made in-house in Northeast Minneapolis. Plus, Oklahoma-style smash burgers, fries and more!
Location
816 Lowry Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Gallery
