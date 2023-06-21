Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hi Flora!

review star

No reviews yet

2558 Lyndale Ave S

Minneapolis, MN 55405

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


DRINKS

CARROTRITA

$19.00Out of stock

BONBUZ. CARROTS. TANGERINE. LIME. *VEGAN

STRAWBERRY SUNBURST

$19.00

MANGO SYRUP. LEMONGRASS KOMBUCHA. BASIL. *VEGAN

SMOKED JUNIPER

$19.00

BEET. JUNIPER BERRIES. LEMON. AGAVE. BUBBLES. *ORGANIC & VEGAN

Hi! LEMONADE

$14.00

KAVA. MAPLE SYRUP *ORGANIC & VEGAN

HAZELNUT HORCHATA

$16.00

FORBIDDEN RICE. MAPLE. CINNAMON. *ORGANIC & VEGAN

LIVENER BUBBLES

$14.00

GINGER BEER. *VEGAN

MELLOW MULE & CREAM

$13.00

PINAPPLE EXPRESS TERPNES. OAT MILK

POMPELMO

$13.00

LOCAL. BY 3LECHE *VEGAN

MOON WATER SHOT

$8.88

COLLECTED DURING THE FULL MOON *DISTILLED & VEGAN

ICED BLOSSOMS

$12.00

*ORGANIC & VEGAN

BLUE LOTUS TEA

$12.00

*ORGANIC & VEGAN

DREAM TEA

$7.77

POPPY. WILD CHERRY BARK. TULSI. LEMON BALM. *ORGANIC & VEGAN

DROPLET. PRETTY BALANCED

$7.77

WHITE PEACH. MORINGA. ASHWAGANDHA. VERBENA.

DROPLET. PRETTY BRIGHT

$7.77

YUZU. GINGER. RIESHI. COCONUT NECTAR.

DROPLET. PRETTY HAPPY

$7.77

PASSION FRUIT. VANILLA. RHODIOLA ROSEA. COCOA.

GHIA. LIME 7 SALT SPRITZ

$8.88

BITTER APERITIVO

PARCH. PRICKLY PALOMA

$8.88

ORGANIC BLUE WEBER AGAVE. PRICKLY PEAR. BITTERS. JICAMA. HIBISCUS. LIME. DESERT BOTANICALS.

AVEC.

$5.55

JALPENO & BLOOD ORANGE

GHAI

$16.00

APERITIF

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Plant Based Eats and Euphoric Temperance Drinks

Location

2558 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55405

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

French Meadow
orange starNo Reviews
2610 Lyndale Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Abi's - 2828 Lyndale Avenue South
orange starNo Reviews
2828 Lyndale Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Lago Tacos - Uptown
orange star3.5 • 340
2901 Lyndale Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
La Tavolata - Minneapolis
orange starNo Reviews
2901 Lyndale Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Nico’s Taco & Tequila Bar - Minneapolis - 2516 Hennepin Ave S
orange starNo Reviews
2516 Hennepin Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext
PIZZA SHARK - 2210 Hennepin Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2210 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurantnext
Colita
orange star5.0 • 11,337
5400 Penn Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Martina
orange star5.0 • 9,100
4312 S Upton Ave Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
orange star4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Kiku Bistro
orange star4.5 • 8,069
2819 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
The Lowry
orange star4.4 • 5,650
2112 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (192 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
No reviews yet
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston