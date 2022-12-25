Restaurant header imageView gallery

Abi's 2828 Lyndale Avenue South

review star

No reviews yet

2828 Lyndale Avenue South

Minneapolis, MN 55408

01 Specials

$8.00

$40.00

Drinks

$12.00

Drinks (specialized)

$15.00

French fries

$7.00

Other

$300.00

Otherv2

$250.00

Otherv3

$200.00

Pupusa

$15.00

$10.00

S (upcharge)

$15.00

Catering

$10.00

Takeout

$20.00

Birria Delights

Giant Quesabirria

$20.00

Giant handmade quesadilla filled with cheese, cilantro, onions, salsa and side of consomme.

Birria Empanadas

$18.00

Birria (braised meat, cheese), consomme

Birria Tacos Order

$20.00

4 handmade or traditional tortillas corn crispy tacos topped with cilantro, onions, cheese and side consomme.

Botanas/appetizers

Yucca Frita

$11.00

Fried yucca topped with your choice of meat: chicken, pork, steak.

Guacamole

$12.00

Fresh avocados blended with tomato, cilantro, onions and Abi's spices. Served with fresh corn tortilla chips.

Papas Guanacas

$8.00

French fries topped with ketchup, mayo and cheese

Flautas de pollo

$15.00

Fried shrimps covered with coconut flakes served with fries.

Elote

$7.00

Caldos/Soups

Caldo De Res

$19.00

Hearty beef soup with yucca, carrots, cabbage, zucchini, corn and green beans.

Caldo De Camaron

$22.00

Seafood soup: seafood mix, shrimp, mussels, clams, and tilapia.

Caldo de pollov

$15.00

Drinks

Horchata Salvadoreña (L)

$4.75

Natural Drinks

Mexican Horchata (M)

$3.00

Natural Drinks

Mexican Horchata (L)

$3.75

Natural Drinks

Tamarindo

$4.75

Natural Drinks

Jamaica (L)

$4.75

Natural Drinks

Kolashampan

$3.50

Bottles

Coca-Cola Mexicana

$3.50

Bottles

Tropical

$3.25

Bottles

Mango

$3.75

Bottles

Sidral

$2.75

Jarritos

Fountain Drinks

$4.75

cans drink

$2.00

water Bottle

$4.25

Coffee

$2.75

coconut Milk

$4.00

coconut juice

$3.00

Juice box

$2.00

Jarritos

$2.75

extras

Catering Fee

$30.00

Mexican

3 Tacos

$13.00

3 handmade corn tortillas topped with cilantro and onions, served with a grilled jalapeño

Burrito

$14.00

Loaded with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, avocado, and a choice of meat. Served with tortilla chips.

Quesadilla

$14.00

Flour tortilla filled with cheese, mixed veggies and choice of meat.

Fajitas

$20.00

Salted onions, peppers, choice of meat; served with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole and flour tortillas.

Platillos/Entrées

Carne Asada

$19.00

Grilled steak with a grilled jalapeño, served with rice, salad, refried beans and 2 handmade corn tortillas.

Combinación Guanaca

$20.00

A platter of Salvadoran favorites – mixed pupusa, chicken tamal, plantains, rice and refried beans.

Chilaquiles

$15.00

Tortilla chips cooked in green salsa, a side of grilled steak and two fried eggs; garnished with sour cream, onions, queso fresco, and cilantro.

Desayuno Tipico

$16.00

A typical breakfast in El Salvador consists of tortillas, veggies scrambled eggs, beans, fried plantains, sour cream, cheese, and avocado.

Taco Bowl

$16.00

Pupusas

R

$4.50

Pork rind, beans, and cheese

QCH

$4.50

Pork rind and Cheese

QP

$4.50

Chicken and Cheese

3 QB

$16.00

3 Beef and Cheese Pupusas

Q

$4.50

Cheese

QF

$4.50

Beans and Cheese

QL

$4.50

Loroco (a Salvadoran edible flower) and cheese

QZ

$4.50

Zucchini and Cheese

QJ

$4.50

Jalapeños and Cheese

AjoQ

$4.50

Garlic and Cheese

QS

$4.50

Spinach and Cheese

Order of 3

$15.00

QB

$4.50

Salvadoran Treats

Tamal de Pollo

$3.50

Two Chicken tamales

Orden Tamal de Elote

$6.00

two Corn tamales with a side of sour cream and beans

Buñuelos Con Ice Cream

$10.00

Platano Frito

$7.00

Fried Plantain

Seafood

Camarones a La plancha

$20.00

Grilled shrimp served with french fries, rice, and salad.

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$20.00

Shrimp sautéed in garlic-herb butter. Served with rice, beans, and salad.

Camarones a La diabla

$20.00

Spicy shrimp served with rice, beans, and salad.

Mojarra Frita

$22.00

A lightly seasoned whole fried tilapia served with rice, beans, and salad.

Filete de pescado

$20.00

sides

Side rice

$3.99

Side beans

$3.50

Limon

$1.00

French Fries

$5.00

Chiles Toriados

$4.00

Side of Consome

$5.00

Tuesday's Specials

pupusas Special

$10.00

tacos Special

$10.00

quesadilla Special

$10.00

Vegan

Yucca Frita

$11.00

Empandas veggies

$12.00

Mix veggies empanadas

Pupusas

$4.50

Taco Combo

$17.00

3 handmade corn tortillas with mix veggies with cilantro , onion, side of rice and beans

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:59 pm
Abi's has been serving Salvadoran and Mexican food to our local Minneapolis community since 2015. Made from scratch and cooked with love.

2828 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408

