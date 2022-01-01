Main picView gallery

La Tavolata Minneapolis

review star

No reviews yet

2901 Lyndale Avenue South

Minneapolis, MN 55408

Appetizers

Tomato Basil Bruschetta

$11.00

diced tomatoes, basil, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic glaze, parmesan cheese, garlic toast

Fried Mozzarella

$12.00

lightly breaded mozzarella with arrabbiata sauce

Spicy Meatballs

$12.00

Italian sausage, burger blend, garlic, basil, parmesan cheese with spicy arrabbiata sauce

Fried Cheese Raviolis

$12.00

Soups and Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine lettuce, caeser dressing, pecorino romano cheese, croutons

Garden Salad

$10.00

blend of iceberg and romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini peppers, italian dressing

Cup Corn and Poblano Chowder

$4.00

poblano peppers, potatoes, corn, celery, cream

Bowl Corn and Poblano Chowder

$7.50

roasted corn, poblano peppers, capers, cream

Panini

Cubano Panini

$12.00

ham, pork carnitas, pickles, swiss cheese, honey mustard

Grilled Chicken Panini

$12.00

grilled chicken, caramelized onions, roasted tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic basil mayo.

Pasta

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.00

grilled chicken, fettuccine pasta, alfredo sauce, parmesan cheese

Chicken and Shrimp Carbonara

$20.00

shrimp, grilled chicken, bacon, red bell peppers, onions, cream sauce, egg, parmesan cheese, fettuccine pasta

Classic Chicken Parmesan

$19.00

breaded chicken breast, tomato pomodoro sauce, basil, parmesan cheese,

Chicken and Spinach Canneloni

$15.00

chicken cannelloni's, alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, tomato pomodoro sauce, basil, parmesan cheese,

Carmela's Rigatoni

$18.00

grilled chicken, mushrooms, marsala wine, caramelized onions, cream sauce, rigatoni pasta, parmesan cheese

Italian Beef Lasagna

$17.00

tomato pomodoro sauce, mozzarella cheese, basil, parmesan cheese, blend of italian sausage and seasoned beef

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$14.00

spaghetti pasta, fresh pomodoro sauce, basil, parmesan cheese

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$18.00

spaghetti pasta, fresh pomodoro sauce, basil, parmesan cheese, beef & pork meatballs

Build Your Own Pasta

$15.00

Choose 1 pasta, 1 sauce, 1 sautéed veggie, and 1 protein.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.00

Alfredo sauce, fettuccine pasta, parmesan cheese.

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

$20.00

Sautéed shrimp, fettuccine pasta, alfredo sauce, parmesan cheese.

Deluxe Seafood Alfredo

$25.00

Lobster meat, sautéed shrimp, fettuccine pasta, alfredo sauce, parmesan cheese.

Spicy Sausage Rigatoni

$18.00

Rosa Chicken Spaghetti

$19.00

Spaghetti With Sausage

$18.00

Spinach and Mushroom Ravioli

Kids Meals

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$8.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.00

Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Buttered Noodles

$8.00

Dessert

Churro Bombs

$9.00

crispy, caramel milk chocolate, dusted in cinnamon sugar, mexican caramel sauce, vanilla ice cream

3 Layer Chocolate Cake

$10.00

3 layers moist chocolate cake, coffee, kahlua, chocolate mousse

Vanilla Sponge Cake

$9.00

Drinks

Canned soda

$2.00

Jarritos Soda

$3.50

Mexican Coca Cola- 12 Oz Glass Bottle

$4.00

Mexican Sprite- 12 Oz Glass Bottle

$4.00

Additional Items

3 Meat Balls

$6.00

Add three meatballs to your meal

Sautéed Shrimp

$7.00

Add 6 shrimp to your meal

Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Add grilled chicken to you order

French Fries

$5.00

Extra Garlic Bread

$2.00

Italian Sausage Links

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2901 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

