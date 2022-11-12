Restaurant header imageView gallery

LynLake Brewery

review star

No reviews yet

2934 Lyndale Ave S

Minneapolis, MN 55408

Popular Items

Popular Items

The Single w/ Cheese
The Original
The Lake Street

Ponyboy

Golden Ale - A light, crisp, easy to drink beer with just a touch of malt and hop character to keep things balanced. Use of a pilsner malt. Great introduction to craft beer!

Ponyboy Crowler

$12.00

Golden Ale

Rubbish

Amber Ale - Traditional? Hardly. Delicious? Oh hell yeah. Our crimson hued Scottish Amber Ale delivers on the style's promise of malty sweetness, which we punctuate with subtle hints of caramel and roast. We'll leave the bad Scottish accents to you.

Rubbish Crowler

$12.00

Amber Ale

Take 6

West Coast IPA - A juicy, piney hop bomb this IPA pours a rich, orange-copper color and is balanced with a toasted malt backbone to keep your palate from succumbing to the full-on hop assault. Bombs away.

Take 6 Crowler

$12.00

West Coast IPA

Sideburns

Oatmeal Raisin Milk Stout - Rich, full-bodied, and approachable for those who don’t usually dabble in the darkness. It’s not overly roasty - think dessert sweet with a heavy oat and slight raisin resonance. You want some of this milk?

Sideburns Crowler

$12.00

Milk Stout

Mohawk Poodle

Double New England IPA - Rich tropical notes of passion fruit, peach and citrus make up this delicious double hazy IPA. Hopped with Galaxy, Mosaic and Idaho Gem hops.

Mohawk Poodle Crowler

$15.00

Double Hazy IPA

Suck Me Sideways

Suck Me Sideways Crowler

$15.00

Raspberry Sour

Rhubarbra

Strawberry Vanilla Rhubarb Sour - Loads of strawberries and rhubarb with just enough vanilla to give this beer a rich fruit forward experience with a smooth mouthfeel and just enough tang. This is definitely not your grandmas pie.

Rhubarbra Crowler

$15.00

Strawberry Vanilla Rhubarb Sour

Bibendum

Bibendum 22oz Bomber Bottle

$30.00

Barrel Aged Russian Imperial Stout

Birds Aren't Real

Birds Aren't Real Crowler

$13.00

Cream Ale

Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest Crowler

$15.00

Festbier

Burger Joint

The 'Original'

The Original

$15.00

Two beef patties, American cheese, shaved onion, pickles, mustard mayo. Served with a side of fries.

The Lake Street

$16.00

Two beef patties, avocado, shaved onion, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, garden mayo. Served with a side of fries.

The Western

$16.00

Two beef patties, shaved onions, crispy jalapenos, onion straws, bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce. Served with a side of fries.

The Truffle Mushroom

$16.00Out of stock

Two beef patties/shaved onion/swiss cheese/truffled mushrooms. Served with a side of fries.

The Single w/ Cheese

$11.00

Single beef patty, American cheese, shaved onion, pickles, mustard mayo. Served with a side of fries.

The Greenway

$16.00

1/4 lb 'Impossible' patty, avocado, shaved onion, lettuce, tomato, garden mayo. Served with a side of fries.

The Firebird

$16.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, firebird chili sauce, American cheese, pickles, coleslaw. Served with a side of fries.

Crinkle-Cut Fries

$6.00

Cheese Curds

$6.00+

Fried Ellsworth cheese curds, served with spicy ranch

Salted Pub Pretzel

$10.00

Served with beer mustard and Monterey Jack cheese sauce

MERCH

LLB Glass

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
2934 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408

