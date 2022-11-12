LynLake Brewery
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2934 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Abi's - 2828 Lyndale Avenue South
No Reviews
2828 Lyndale Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurant