Chicken salad in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
chicken salad pint$16.95
tarragon chicken salad box lunch$13.95
all yum! box lunches include a sandwich, pickle, fruit, house made chips & a cookie!
chicken salad 1/2 pint$9.95
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine

Avg 4 (1109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Acapulco Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Fresh salad greens topped with marinated grilled chicken, fresh avocado, shredded cheese and pico de gallo.
Item pic

 

Eggy's Diner

120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mediterranean Chicken Salad$13.25
Mixed greens with grilled chicken breast, feta, cucumber, tomato, olives, onion and pepperoncini. With greek vinaigrette
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.75
A grilled chicken breast, dipped in Buffalo sace, on top of mixed greens, blue cheese, tomatoes, and celery. Served with blue cheese dressing
Johnny Boy's image

 

Johnny Boy's

8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, Crispy Buffalo Chicken bits, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, Crispy Buffalo Chicken bits, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Dressing
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Downtown

900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (578 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle Chicken Club Salad$12.95
Grilled Chicken, Chopped Romaine, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Tomato, Chipotle Ranch. Spice it up with some mango habanero sauce on top
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.95
Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Cheddar Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.95
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
The Loop - MPLS image

 

The Loop - MPLS

606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BLACKENED CHICKEN QUINOA SALAD$16.00
Blackened chicken breast, quinoa, avocado, cilantro,
chopped spinach, roasted peppers, fresh herbs, fresno
chilies, feta and mango yogurt dressing
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$16.00
Crispy buffalo-glazed chicken, romaine lettuce, cucumber,
celery, diced tomato, hard-boiled egg, bleu cheese
crumbles and ranch dressing
SANTA FE CHICKEN SALAD$16.00
Tequila lime-glazed chicken,
romaine lettuce, black beans, roasted corn salsa,
avocado, tortilla strips and ranch dressing
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria image

 

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria

1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$8.99
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.99
Red Rabbit image

 

Red Rabbit

Red Rabbit, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Chicken & Walnut Salad$13.00
The Unofficial image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Unofficial

3701 Stinson Blvd NE, St Anthony

Avg 4.3 (549 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy (Or Grilled) Chicken Salad$13.00
Tomato, onion, bacon, cheddar, and crispy chicken on spring lettuce blend. Served with a toasted brioche crouton and choice of dressing For $2 add blue cheese and buffalo sauce.
Item pic

 

Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Crispy or grilled buffalo chicken, romaine, tomato, red onion, celery, tossed with ranch dressing and topped with bleu cheese crumbles
Honey Pecan Chicken Salad Summer$16.00
Spring mix, roasted butternut squash, apples, craisins, and hard-boiled egg tossed in green goddess dressing. Topped with crispy fried chicken, roasted pecans, and honey mustard drizzle.
The Devil's Advocate Stillwater image

 

The Devil's Advocate Stillwater

14200 60th St N, Stillwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caesar Salad$16.00
romaine, house made caesar dressing, radish, gremolata croutons, black pepper, parmesan
Honey Lime Chicken Salad image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Lime Chicken Salad.$15.95
mixed greens, grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, charred sweet corn, golden raisins, avocado, blue cheese, bacon, honey lime dressing
Carbone's Pizza image

 

Carbone's Pizza

2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, red onions, green peppers, black olives and grilled chicken with your choice of 2 dressings.
Surdyk's Cheese Shop image

 

Surdyk's Cheese Shop

303 East Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken and Spring Greens Salad$9.89
Organic greens with grilled Kadejan Chicken and rotating seasonal vegetables, cheese, and Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Merlins Rest Pub image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Merlins Rest Pub

3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (211 reviews)
Takeout
Autumn Chicken Salad$14.00
Grilled seasoned chicken breast on a bed of mixed greens with tomato, crispy bacon, candied pecans, Irish Cheddar chunks, granny smith apples & croutons. Served with sun-dried tomato vinaigrette
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

My Burger Richfield

6555 Lyndale Ave S, Richfield

Avg 4.5 (1523 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.75
Romaine lettuce with crispy chicken, croutons, grated parmesan cheese, in a classic caesar dressing.
Gigi's Cafe image

 

Gigi's Cafe

824 W 36th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Special Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
La Casita Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights

Avg 4.6 (4027 reviews)
Takeout
Southwestern Chicken Salad$12.99
Chopped lettuce, grilled chicken, roasted poblano corn salsa, tomatoes, avocados and grated cotija cheese.
Local Roots image

SANDWICHES

Local Roots

817 66th Street East, Richfield

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$12.00
Chicken salad & spinach on a house baked croissant
Honey Lime Chicken Salad image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Edina Grill

5028 France Ave S, Edina

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Lime Chicken Salad.$15.95
mixed greens, grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, charred sweet corn, golden raisins, avocado, blue cheese, bacon, honey lime dressing
Item pic

 

PEPPERS & FRIES

3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$14.85
Mixed greens, crispy chicken tossed in BBQ sauce, red onion, corn, cilantro, crunchy corn tortilla strips
V Bistro image

PHO • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

V Bistro

7429 E River Rd, Fridley

Avg 4.6 (1744 reviews)
Takeout
Vermicelli Salad with Chicken$9.25
Traditional Vermicelli noodle bowl with salad mixture of lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, and cilantro. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pickled carrots and daikon. Served with fish sauce. Stir Fried Chicken with white and green onions and minced lemongrass
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southwest Chicken Salad
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Mixed Greens, Radish, Blue Cheese, Carrots, Sunflower Seeds, Blue Cheese Dressing
Wild Acres Chicken Salad With Cornbread Croutons$16.00
Item pic

 

Murray's - Minneapolis

26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad$18.00
romaine lettuce, Parmesan, garlic toast croutons, grilled chicken
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Oasis Market and Deli

920 E Lake St. Suite 145, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
30) Greek Salad w/ Chicken$11.99
Grilled tender Chicken Breast served with Crispy Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, olives, peppershine peppers and feta cheese w/ house dressing on the side.
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria

521 W 98th St, Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (1347 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$6.99
Grilled Chicken Salad$6.99
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 3.8 (871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fresh romaine and spring mix greens, shredded carrots, cucumber, red onion, tomato and blue cheese crumbles topped with a diced chicken breast, tossed in buffalo sauce.
The Loop - West End image

 

The Loop - West End

5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Chicken Quinoa Salad$16.00
Blackened chicken breast, quinoa, avocado, cilantro,
chopped spinach, roasted peppers, fresh herbs, fresno
chilies, feta and mango yogurt dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.00
Crispy buffalo-glazed chicken, romaine lettuce, cucumber,
celery, diced tomato, hard-boiled egg, bleu cheese
crumbles and ranch dressing
Dijon Chicken Salad$16.00
Mixed greens, green apple, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, green onion, bacon and feta cheese. Tossed in honey dijon vinaigrette.
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Honey Pecan Chicken Salad Summer$16.00
Crispy fried chicken, honey mustard drizzle, mixed greens, boiled egg, apples, grapes, strawberries, with green goddess dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
Buffalo tossed chicken, romaine and mixed greens, celery, tomatoes, and red onions tossed with ranch and topped with bleu cheese crumbles
Item pic

 

Brasa Rotisserie

812 W 46th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.75
Pulled Rotisserie Chicken, Green Sauce, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato (Dairy Free)
