Chicken salad in Minneapolis

yum! kitchen & bakery
4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis
|chicken salad pint
|$16.95
|tarragon chicken salad box lunch
|$13.95
all yum! box lunches include a sandwich, pickle, fruit, house made chips & a cookie!
|chicken salad 1/2 pint
|$9.95
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine
|Acapulco Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Fresh salad greens topped with marinated grilled chicken, fresh avocado, shredded cheese and pico de gallo.
Eggy's Diner
120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis
|Mediterranean Chicken Salad
|$13.25
Mixed greens with grilled chicken breast, feta, cucumber, tomato, olives, onion and pepperoncini. With greek vinaigrette
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.75
A grilled chicken breast, dipped in Buffalo sace, on top of mixed greens, blue cheese, tomatoes, and celery. Served with blue cheese dressing
Johnny Boy's
8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, Crispy Buffalo Chicken bits, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Dressing
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dave's Downtown
900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis
|Chipotle Chicken Club Salad
|$12.95
Grilled Chicken, Chopped Romaine, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Tomato, Chipotle Ranch. Spice it up with some mango habanero sauce on top
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.95
Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Cheddar Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.95
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
The Loop - MPLS
606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis
|BLACKENED CHICKEN QUINOA SALAD
|$16.00
Blackened chicken breast, quinoa, avocado, cilantro,
chopped spinach, roasted peppers, fresh herbs, fresno
chilies, feta and mango yogurt dressing
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$16.00
Crispy buffalo-glazed chicken, romaine lettuce, cucumber,
celery, diced tomato, hard-boiled egg, bleu cheese
crumbles and ranch dressing
|SANTA FE CHICKEN SALAD
|$16.00
Tequila lime-glazed chicken,
romaine lettuce, black beans, roasted corn salsa,
avocado, tortilla strips and ranch dressing
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$8.99
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$8.99
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Unofficial
3701 Stinson Blvd NE, St Anthony
|Crispy (Or Grilled) Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Tomato, onion, bacon, cheddar, and crispy chicken on spring lettuce blend. Served with a toasted brioche crouton and choice of dressing For $2 add blue cheese and buffalo sauce.
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Crispy or grilled buffalo chicken, romaine, tomato, red onion, celery, tossed with ranch dressing and topped with bleu cheese crumbles
|Honey Pecan Chicken Salad Summer
|$16.00
Spring mix, roasted butternut squash, apples, craisins, and hard-boiled egg tossed in green goddess dressing. Topped with crispy fried chicken, roasted pecans, and honey mustard drizzle.
The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
14200 60th St N, Stillwater
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$16.00
romaine, house made caesar dressing, radish, gremolata croutons, black pepper, parmesan
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Honey Lime Chicken Salad.
|$15.95
mixed greens, grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, charred sweet corn, golden raisins, avocado, blue cheese, bacon, honey lime dressing
Carbone's Pizza
2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, red onions, green peppers, black olives and grilled chicken with your choice of 2 dressings.
Surdyk's Cheese Shop
303 East Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
|Chicken and Spring Greens Salad
|$9.89
Organic greens with grilled Kadejan Chicken and rotating seasonal vegetables, cheese, and Balsamic Vinaigrette.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Merlins Rest Pub
3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Autumn Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Grilled seasoned chicken breast on a bed of mixed greens with tomato, crispy bacon, candied pecans, Irish Cheddar chunks, granny smith apples & croutons. Served with sun-dried tomato vinaigrette
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
My Burger Richfield
6555 Lyndale Ave S, Richfield
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.75
Romaine lettuce with crispy chicken, croutons, grated parmesan cheese, in a classic caesar dressing.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights
|Southwestern Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Chopped lettuce, grilled chicken, roasted poblano corn salsa, tomatoes, avocados and grated cotija cheese.
SANDWICHES
Local Roots
817 66th Street East, Richfield
|Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Chicken salad & spinach on a house baked croissant
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Edina Grill
5028 France Ave S, Edina
|Honey Lime Chicken Salad.
|$15.95
mixed greens, grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, charred sweet corn, golden raisins, avocado, blue cheese, bacon, honey lime dressing
PEPPERS & FRIES
3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$14.85
Mixed greens, crispy chicken tossed in BBQ sauce, red onion, corn, cilantro, crunchy corn tortilla strips
PHO • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
V Bistro
7429 E River Rd, Fridley
|Vermicelli Salad with Chicken
|$9.25
Traditional Vermicelli noodle bowl with salad mixture of lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, and cilantro. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pickled carrots and daikon. Served with fish sauce. Stir Fried Chicken with white and green onions and minced lemongrass
SANDWICHES
Heather's
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Mixed Greens, Radish, Blue Cheese, Carrots, Sunflower Seeds, Blue Cheese Dressing
|Wild Acres Chicken Salad With Cornbread Croutons
|$16.00
Murray's - Minneapolis
26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$18.00
romaine lettuce, Parmesan, garlic toast croutons, grilled chicken
FRENCH FRIES
Oasis Market and Deli
920 E Lake St. Suite 145, Minneapolis
|30) Greek Salad w/ Chicken
|$11.99
Grilled tender Chicken Breast served with Crispy Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, olives, peppershine peppers and feta cheese w/ house dressing on the side.
PIZZA
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
521 W 98th St, Bloomington
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$6.99
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$6.99
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fresh romaine and spring mix greens, shredded carrots, cucumber, red onion, tomato and blue cheese crumbles topped with a diced chicken breast, tossed in buffalo sauce.
The Loop - West End
5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park
|Blackened Chicken Quinoa Salad
|$16.00
Blackened chicken breast, quinoa, avocado, cilantro,
chopped spinach, roasted peppers, fresh herbs, fresno
chilies, feta and mango yogurt dressing
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Crispy buffalo-glazed chicken, romaine lettuce, cucumber,
celery, diced tomato, hard-boiled egg, bleu cheese
crumbles and ranch dressing
|Dijon Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Mixed greens, green apple, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, green onion, bacon and feta cheese. Tossed in honey dijon vinaigrette.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|Honey Pecan Chicken Salad Summer
|$16.00
Crispy fried chicken, honey mustard drizzle, mixed greens, boiled egg, apples, grapes, strawberries, with green goddess dressing
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Buffalo tossed chicken, romaine and mixed greens, celery, tomatoes, and red onions tossed with ranch and topped with bleu cheese crumbles
