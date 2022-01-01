Steak salad in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve steak salad
yum! kitchen & bakery
4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis
|spring steak salad
|$15.95
grilled tenderlion steak, red peppers, asparagus, mushrooms, amablu cheese & crispy onions on romaine & parsley mix w/ balsamic vinaigrette
The Loop - MPLS
606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis
|GRILLED FLANK STEAK SALAD
|$17.00
Braised yukon gold potatoes, arugula, grilled red onion,
parmesan cheese and balsamic vinaigrette
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Skirt Steak Salad
|$21.95
marinated skirt steak, red mesclun mix, roasted gold potatoes, grilled asparagus, green beans, baby heirloom tomatoes, blue cheese, grain mustard dressing, red onion marmalade
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Merlins Rest Pub
3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|The London Broil Steak Salad
|$15.00
Marinated flank steak cooked to medium rare on a bed of mixed greens, red onion, tomato, crispy bacon, house croutons & English Stilton Blue cheese. Served with house blue cheese dressing & thick cut bread
Fireside Foundry
6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield
|Steak Salad
|$16.99
Two Grilled Steak Kabobs with Blue Cheese Crumbles, Red Peppers, and Red Onions. and Crispy Fried Onion Straws. Served with Blue Cheese Dressing.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Edina Grill
5028 France Ave S, Edina
|Skirt Steak Salad
|$21.95
marinated skirt steak, red mesclun mix, roasted gold potatoes, grilled asparagus, green beans, baby heirloom tomatoes, blue cheese, grain mustard dressing, red onion marmalade
Murray's - Minneapolis
26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis
|Steak Caesar Salad
|$22.00
romaine lettuce, Parmesan, garlic toast croutons, grilled sirloin
The Loop - West End
5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park
|Grilled Flank Steak Salad
|$17.00
Braised yukon gold potatoes, arugula, grilled red onion,
parmesan cheese and balsamic vinaigrette
Original Pancake House
3501 W 70th Street, Edina
|STEAK SALAD
|$14.95
Mixed greens, grilled 6oz steak, grape tomatoes, red onion and gorgonzola crumbles tossed with balsamic dressing.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Freehouse
701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis
|Skirt Steak Salad
|$21.95
marinated skirt steak, red mesclun mix, roasted gold potatoes, grilled asparagus, green beans, baby heirloom tomatoes, blue cheese, grain mustard dressing, red onion marmalade
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Petite Sirloin Steak salad
|$19.00
grass-fed pan-seared sirloin | crispy diced sweet potatoes | red onion | wild arugula | goat cheese | whole grain mustard vinaigrette
Mexico City Cafe
6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park
|Taco Salad with Chicken or Steak
|$11.50
Housemade Crispy salad bowl with your choice of Chicken or Steak. Includes Lettuce, pico, queso fresco, sour cream and a chipotle lime dressing.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Lago Tacos
2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Steak Salad
|$14.79
Marinated Flank Steak/romaine lettuce/avocado/boiled egg/marinated roasted tomatoes/jicama/pickled red onion/cripsy tortilla strips/ jalopeno ranch dressing served on the side
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS
607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
|#22 Erawan Steak Salad
|$11.00
Thinly sliced beef tenderloin over a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions & cilantro, with a sour, salty taste.