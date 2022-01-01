Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve steak salad

Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
spring steak salad$15.95
grilled tenderlion steak, red peppers, asparagus, mushrooms, amablu cheese & crispy onions on romaine & parsley mix w/ balsamic vinaigrette
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
The Loop - MPLS image

 

The Loop - MPLS

606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED FLANK STEAK SALAD$17.00
Braised yukon gold potatoes, arugula, grilled red onion,
parmesan cheese and balsamic vinaigrette
More about The Loop - MPLS
Longfellow Grill image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Skirt Steak Salad$21.95
marinated skirt steak, red mesclun mix, roasted gold potatoes, grilled asparagus, green beans, baby heirloom tomatoes, blue cheese, grain mustard dressing, red onion marmalade
More about Longfellow Grill
Merlins Rest Pub image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Merlins Rest Pub

3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (211 reviews)
Takeout
The London Broil Steak Salad$15.00
Marinated flank steak cooked to medium rare on a bed of mixed greens, red onion, tomato, crispy bacon, house croutons & English Stilton Blue cheese. Served with house blue cheese dressing & thick cut bread
More about Merlins Rest Pub
Fireside Foundry image

 

Fireside Foundry

6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steak Salad$16.99
Two Grilled Steak Kabobs with Blue Cheese Crumbles, Red Peppers, and Red Onions. and Crispy Fried Onion Straws. Served with Blue Cheese Dressing.
More about Fireside Foundry
Edina Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Edina Grill

5028 France Ave S, Edina

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
Takeout
Skirt Steak Salad$21.95
marinated skirt steak, red mesclun mix, roasted gold potatoes, grilled asparagus, green beans, baby heirloom tomatoes, blue cheese, grain mustard dressing, red onion marmalade
More about Edina Grill
Murray's - Minneapolis image

 

Murray's - Minneapolis

26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Caesar Salad$22.00
romaine lettuce, Parmesan, garlic toast croutons, grilled sirloin
More about Murray's - Minneapolis
The Loop - West End image

 

The Loop - West End

5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Flank Steak Salad$17.00
Braised yukon gold potatoes, arugula, grilled red onion,
parmesan cheese and balsamic vinaigrette
More about The Loop - West End
Item pic

 

Original Pancake House

3501 W 70th Street, Edina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
STEAK SALAD$14.95
Mixed greens, grilled 6oz steak, grape tomatoes, red onion and gorgonzola crumbles tossed with balsamic dressing.
More about Original Pancake House
The Freehouse image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Freehouse

701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Skirt Steak Salad$21.95
marinated skirt steak, red mesclun mix, roasted gold potatoes, grilled asparagus, green beans, baby heirloom tomatoes, blue cheese, grain mustard dressing, red onion marmalade
More about The Freehouse
Item pic

 

French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar

2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Petite Sirloin Steak salad$19.00
grass-fed pan-seared sirloin | crispy diced sweet potatoes | red onion | wild arugula | goat cheese | whole grain mustard vinaigrette
More about French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
Mexico City Cafe image

 

Mexico City Cafe

6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad with Chicken or Steak$11.50
Housemade Crispy salad bowl with your choice of Chicken or Steak. Includes Lettuce, pico, queso fresco, sour cream and a chipotle lime dressing.
More about Mexico City Cafe
Lago Tacos image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Lago Tacos

2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 3.5 (340 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Salad$14.79
Marinated Flank Steak/romaine lettuce/avocado/boiled egg/marinated roasted tomatoes/jicama/pickled red onion/cripsy tortilla strips/ jalopeno ranch dressing served on the side
More about Lago Tacos
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS

607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (8207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#22 Erawan Steak Salad$11.00
Thinly sliced beef tenderloin over a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions & cilantro, with a sour, salty taste.
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS
The Lowry image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Lowry

2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (5650 reviews)
Takeout
Skirt Steak Salad$21.95
marinated skirt steak, red mesclun mix, roasted gold potatoes, grilled asparagus, green beans, baby heirloom tomatoes, blue cheese, grain mustard dressing, red onion marmalade
More about The Lowry

