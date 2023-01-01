Chicken tikka in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve chicken tikka
More about Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine - Minneapolis MN
Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine - Minneapolis MN
3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis
|Truffle Oil Chicken Tandoor Tikka
|$16.00
Chicken in Tandoor oven tossed with truffle oil, cheese, breadcrumbs. Ask for Gluten Free (GF) without the bread crumbs.
More about DesiBites by IndiaBazaar - 3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446
DesiBites by IndiaBazaar - 3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446
3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446, Plymouth
|Chicken Tikka
|$13.95
Boneless chicken breast marinated in spices and grilled in clay oven.
More about Dancing Ganesha
SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN
Dancing Ganesha
1100 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis
|Chicken Tikka
|$18.00
boneless chicken breast pieces marinated in yogurt based chef special sauce, cooked in clay oven
|chicken tikka dosa
|$15.00