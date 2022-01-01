Tostadas in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve tostadas
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine
|Tostada Stacker
|$13.99
Three tostadas layered between refried beans, your choice of seasoned grilled pork, braised shredded chicken or Birria-style shredded beef, and melted queso blanco. Garnished with fresh Haas avocado and pico de gallo.
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights
|Tostadas
|$11.99
Two flat corn tortillas layered with refried beans and you your choice of seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with shredded jack cheese and pico de gallo.
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
8955 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids
|Tostadas
|$10.99
Two flat corn tortilla shells layered with refried beans and your choice of meat. Topped with shredded jack cheese, pico de gallo, black olives, and green onions.
More about Fare Game
HAMBURGERS
Fare Game
2900 Johnson Street NE, Minneapolis
|Chicken Tinga Tostada
|$6.00
Our Smoked Chicken is picked and then gently cooked with a Chipotle/Tomato Sauce. Served with on a 6' Nixta Heirloom Corn Tostada Cilantro, Onion, Refrito Frijoles, Queso Fresco, Sour Cream Pickled Cabbage, and our Salsa Roja.
More about Colita
BBQ
Colita
5400 Penn Avenue South, Minneapolis
|CACIO E PEPE STACKED TOSTADAS
|$15.00
Oaxaca cheese, parmesan, chihuahua cheese, black pepper
|CHARRED EGGPLANT TOSTADA
|$16.00
roasted tomato, tamarind, sesame, lime, buratta
*2 per order*
|LOBSTER TOSTADAS
|$30.00
guajillo remoulade, sweet corn, fresno beurre blanc, tobiko
More about French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Oaxacan Salmon Tostada
|$14.00
|Oaxacan Salmon Tostada
|$14.00
More about La Cocina de Ana
La Cocina de Ana
15725 37th Ave N \nSuite 4, Plymouth
|Tostadas - 24 count
|$3.99
CORN TOSTADAS - Sturdy Yellow Corn Tostada Shells, 'La Perla' brand. Made in Minnesota. Great for using as carrier for 'Tinga de Res' and 'Tinga de Pollo'. GF
More about Mexico City Cafe
Mexico City Cafe
6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park
|Tostadas
|$9.50
Crispy, flat tortilla shells with beans and your choice of meat or veggie. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, sour cream.