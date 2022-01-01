Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve tostadas

Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine

Avg 4 (1109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tostada Stacker$13.99
Three tostadas layered between refried beans, your choice of seasoned grilled pork, braised shredded chicken or Birria-style shredded beef, and melted queso blanco. Garnished with fresh Haas avocado and pico de gallo.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
La Casita Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights

Avg 4.6 (4027 reviews)
Takeout
Tostadas$11.99
Two flat corn tortillas layered with refried beans and you your choice of seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with shredded jack cheese and pico de gallo.
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
La Casita Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

8955 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tostadas$10.99
Two flat corn tortilla shells layered with refried beans and your choice of meat. Topped with shredded jack cheese, pico de gallo, black olives, and green onions.
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
Fare Game image

HAMBURGERS

Fare Game

2900 Johnson Street NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tinga Tostada$6.00
Our Smoked Chicken is picked and then gently cooked with a Chipotle/Tomato Sauce. Served with on a 6' Nixta Heirloom Corn Tostada Cilantro, Onion, Refrito Frijoles, Queso Fresco, Sour Cream Pickled Cabbage, and our Salsa Roja.
More about Fare Game
Item pic

BBQ

Colita

5400 Penn Avenue South, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (11337 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CACIO E PEPE STACKED TOSTADAS$15.00
Oaxaca cheese, parmesan, chihuahua cheese, black pepper
CHARRED EGGPLANT TOSTADA$16.00
roasted tomato, tamarind, sesame, lime, buratta
*2 per order*
LOBSTER TOSTADAS$30.00
guajillo remoulade, sweet corn, fresno beurre blanc, tobiko
More about Colita
Item pic

 

French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar

2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Oaxacan Salmon Tostada$14.00
Oaxacan Salmon Tostada$14.00
More about French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
Item pic

 

La Cocina de Ana

15725 37th Ave N \nSuite 4, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tostadas - 24 count$3.99
CORN TOSTADAS - Sturdy Yellow Corn Tostada Shells, 'La Perla' brand. Made in Minnesota. Great for using as carrier for 'Tinga de Res' and 'Tinga de Pollo'. GF
More about La Cocina de Ana
Mexico City Cafe image

 

Mexico City Cafe

6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tostadas$9.50
Crispy, flat tortilla shells with beans and your choice of meat or veggie. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, sour cream.
More about Mexico City Cafe
Lago Tacos image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Lago Tacos

2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 3.5 (340 reviews)
Takeout
Tostada Salad$14.79
lettuce/pico de gallo/ colby jack cheese/drizzled with sour cream/ topped with jalapenos/crisp flour tortilla tusks/ served on side guacamole, jalapeno ranch, and house made salsa
More about Lago Tacos

