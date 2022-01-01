Pho in Minneapolis
Pho Mai
319 14th Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Pho (No Meat)
|$9.50
|Pho Tai
|$9.95
Pho w/ Lean Beef. NOTE: For takeout, the lean beef is thinly sliced and served raw. Please boil broth and cook the lean beef before serving.
|Pho Tai & Bo Vien
|$10.95
Pho w/ Lean beef & meatballs. NOTE: For takeout, the lean beef is thinly sliced and served raw. Please boil broth and cook the lean beef before serving.
PHO • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
V Bistro
7429 E River Rd, Fridley
|Pho Beef & Brisket
|$10.25
Pho with Lean Beef Slices and Brisket.
Traditional Beef Soup with Rice Noodle served with side of bean sprouts, basil, lime wedge and jalapeño peppers. Side of hoisin and sriracha included. Topped with cilantro, green onions and white onions
|Pho Mockduck
|$10.25
Pho with Mockduck.
Traditional Beef Soup with Rice Noodle served with side of bean sprouts, basil, lime wedge and jalapeño peppers. Side of hoisin and sriracha included. Topped with cilantro, green onions and white onions
|Pho Seafood
|$11.45
Pho with Imitation Crab, Shrimp, Squid, and Fish Meatballs.
Traditional Beef Soup with Rice Noodle served with side of bean sprouts, basil, lime wedge and jalapeño peppers. Side of hoisin and sriracha included. Topped with cilantro, green onions and white onionsv
Naviya’s Thai Kitchen
2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS
|#52 Pho Soup
|$19.00
**Cannot be made gluten-free or vegan.
Beef broth, rice noodles, yellow onion, bean sprout, basil, green onion, garlic, and cilantro
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington
8501 Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington
|79. Bangkok Soup (Pho)
Amazing Thailand Uptown
3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis
|Pho
|$15.75
Rice noodles in a chicken broth with bean sprouts, onion, cilantro and basil. Can be made GF and V upon request.
Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park
|Pho Seafood
|$12.95
|Pho Saigon
|$10.95
Union Hmong Kitchen at Graze
520 North 4th Street, Minneapolis
|Special Pho
|$12.00
Changes weekly, call for deets
Only available on Wednesdays
|Pho
|$15.00
Beef broth, Peterson Limousin Beef, fresh herbs, bean sprout, rice noodles (GF)
Thai Fusion
3003 85th Ave N, Brooklyn park
|22a. Pho Regular
|$9.99
|23. Pho Nam Taok
|$13.99
Beef blood broth pho Includes peanut, lettuce, celery, shrimp, tendon, bf meatball, tripe, slice bf, roast pork belly.
|22b. Pho Combo
|$10.99