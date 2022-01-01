Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pho in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve pho

Pho Tai image

 

Pho Mai

319 14th Ave SE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pho (No Meat)$9.50
Pho Tai$9.95
Pho w/ Lean Beef. NOTE: For takeout, the lean beef is thinly sliced and served raw. Please boil broth and cook the lean beef before serving.
Pho Tai & Bo Vien$10.95
Pho w/ Lean beef & meatballs. NOTE: For takeout, the lean beef is thinly sliced and served raw. Please boil broth and cook the lean beef before serving.
More about Pho Mai
V Bistro image

PHO • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

V Bistro

7429 E River Rd, Fridley

Avg 4.6 (1744 reviews)
Takeout
Pho Beef & Brisket$10.25
Pho with Lean Beef Slices and Brisket.
Traditional Beef Soup with Rice Noodle served with side of bean sprouts, basil, lime wedge and jalapeño peppers. Side of hoisin and sriracha included. Topped with cilantro, green onions and white onions
Pho Mockduck$10.25
Pho with Mockduck.
Traditional Beef Soup with Rice Noodle served with side of bean sprouts, basil, lime wedge and jalapeño peppers. Side of hoisin and sriracha included. Topped with cilantro, green onions and white onions
Pho Seafood$11.45
Pho with Imitation Crab, Shrimp, Squid, and Fish Meatballs.
Traditional Beef Soup with Rice Noodle served with side of bean sprouts, basil, lime wedge and jalapeño peppers. Side of hoisin and sriracha included. Topped with cilantro, green onions and white onionsv
More about V Bistro
Item pic

 

Naviya’s Thai Kitchen

2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#52 Pho Soup$19.00
**Cannot be made gluten-free or vegan.
Beef broth, rice noodles, yellow onion, bean sprout, basil, green onion, garlic, and cilantro
More about Naviya’s Thai Kitchen
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington image

 

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington

8501 Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
79. Bangkok Soup (Pho)
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington
Item pic

 

Amazing Thailand Uptown

3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pho$15.75
Rice noodles in a chicken broth with bean sprouts, onion, cilantro and basil. Can be made GF and V upon request.
More about Amazing Thailand Uptown
Consumer pic

 

Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine

9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pho Seafood$12.95
Pho Saigon$10.95
More about Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
Union Hmong Kitchen image

 

Union Hmong Kitchen at Graze

520 North 4th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Special Pho$12.00
Changes weekly, call for deets
Only available on Wednesdays
Pho$15.00
Beef broth, Peterson Limousin Beef, fresh herbs, bean sprout, rice noodles (GF)
More about Union Hmong Kitchen at Graze
Item pic

 

Thai Fusion

3003 85th Ave N, Brooklyn park

No reviews yet
Takeout
22a. Pho Regular$9.99
23. Pho Nam Taok$13.99
Beef blood broth pho Includes peanut, lettuce, celery, shrimp, tendon, bf meatball, tripe, slice bf, roast pork belly.
22b. Pho Combo$10.99
More about Thai Fusion

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Wedge Salad

Taquitos

Brisket

Street Tacos

Chorizo Burritos

Chopped Salad

Boneless Ribs

Mozzarella Sticks

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston