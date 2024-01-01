Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green smoothies in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve green smoothies

Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lu's Sandwiches - 10 6th St NE

10 6th St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Green Tea Smoothie$5.00
More about Lu's Sandwiches - 10 6th St NE
Item pic

 

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar

801 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Green Smoothie Cup$8.00
Fruit puree of mango and banana blended with greens powder and ice.
More about Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar
Item pic

 

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - LaSalle Ave - 800 LaSalle Ave

800 LaSalle Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Green Smoothie Cup$8.00
Fruit puree of mango and banana blended with greens powder and ice.
More about Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - LaSalle Ave - 800 LaSalle Ave
Item pic

 

Vibe Organic Juice Bar - 4720 Excelsior Blvd

4720 Excelsior Blvd, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Glow Green Smoothie$13.00
Water, kale, banana, pineapple, ginger, collagen protein, spirulina
More about Vibe Organic Juice Bar - 4720 Excelsior Blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Rigatoni

Rice Bowls

Boneless Wings

Cannolis

Wonton Soup

Wedge Salad

Reuben

Seaweed Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (240 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

Wayzata

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (13 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (195 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (276 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (242 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1259 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston