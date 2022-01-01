Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve kimchi

moto-i image

TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

moto-i

2940 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1932 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
KIMCHI$3.00
house-made vegan kimchi
More about moto-i
Item pic

PIZZA

Young Joni

165 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.9 (4934 reviews)
Takeout
Kimchi Trio$10.00
rotating selection of seasonal kimchi
More about Young Joni
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kimchi Cheesesteak$15.00
Steak, queso dip, kimchi, yum yum sauce on a baguette bread
Kimchi Chicken Burger$16.00
Sweet and spicy chicken burger, kimchi slaw, sriracha aioli
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
Ramen Kazama image

RAMEN

Ramen Kazama

3400 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (658 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kimchi$2.00
More about Ramen Kazama
Item pic

RAMEN

Ramen Kazama Select

1510 Como Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (440 reviews)
Takeout
Kimchi$2.00
Fermented Cabbage dish with a touch of spice.
More about Ramen Kazama Select
Tori 44 image

 

Tori 44

2203 44TH AVE N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Kimchi *CBV *GF$11.00
State Fair Worthy
Side of Kimchi *V$5.00
Live a Lil Kimchi Ramen *CBV CBGF$18.00
AKA Kor Dee Yuh
Korean-inspired ramen. Tamari chicken chashu or mushrooms, slow poached egg, kimchi, yu-choy, sprouts, gochujang pepper paste, scallions, black garlic oil, sesame seeds.
More about Tori 44
KIMCHI RAMEN image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Zen Box Izakaya

602 South Washington Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (937 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SIDE OF KIMCHI$4.00
Allergen: contains shrimp
KIMCHI RAMEN$15.00
heritage pork bone broth / kimchi / sun noodle classic wavy ramen noodles / pork chashu / kikurage / menma / ajitama* / mayu (*Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meats, poultry or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.)
CHIVE KIMCHI - 6 oz$7.00
Chef John Ng's House Made Chive Kimchi (vegan, not gf)
More about Zen Box Izakaya
Item pic

PIZZA

Pizzeria Lola

5557 XERXES AVE S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (966 reviews)
Takeout
Giardinara | Kimchi | Olives
Ala Carte Sides
Kimchi Tote$20.00
Side Kimchi$7.00
More about Pizzeria Lola
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Alma

528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1031 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kimchi$6.00
House-made kimchi in an 8 oz portion. An Alma staple.
More about Alma
Item pic

 

The Block Food + Drink

7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kimchi Chicken Burger$16.00
Sweet and spicy chicken burger, kimchi slaw, sriracha aioli
More about The Block Food + Drink

