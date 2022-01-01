Kimchi in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve kimchi
TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
moto-i
2940 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|KIMCHI
|$3.00
house-made vegan kimchi
PIZZA
Young Joni
165 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Kimchi Trio
|$10.00
rotating selection of seasonal kimchi
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|Kimchi Cheesesteak
|$15.00
Steak, queso dip, kimchi, yum yum sauce on a baguette bread
|Kimchi Chicken Burger
|$16.00
Sweet and spicy chicken burger, kimchi slaw, sriracha aioli
RAMEN
Ramen Kazama Select
1510 Como Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Kimchi
|$2.00
Fermented Cabbage dish with a touch of spice.
Tori 44
2203 44TH AVE N, Minneapolis
|Fried Kimchi *CBV *GF
|$11.00
State Fair Worthy
|Side of Kimchi *V
|$5.00
|Live a Lil Kimchi Ramen *CBV CBGF
|$18.00
AKA Kor Dee Yuh
Korean-inspired ramen. Tamari chicken chashu or mushrooms, slow poached egg, kimchi, yu-choy, sprouts, gochujang pepper paste, scallions, black garlic oil, sesame seeds.
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Zen Box Izakaya
602 South Washington Ave, Minneapolis
|SIDE OF KIMCHI
|$4.00
Allergen: contains shrimp
|KIMCHI RAMEN
|$15.00
heritage pork bone broth / kimchi / sun noodle classic wavy ramen noodles / pork chashu / kikurage / menma / ajitama* / mayu (*Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meats, poultry or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.)
|CHIVE KIMCHI - 6 oz
|$7.00
Chef John Ng's House Made Chive Kimchi (vegan, not gf)
PIZZA
Pizzeria Lola
5557 XERXES AVE S, Minneapolis
|Giardinara | Kimchi | Olives
Ala Carte Sides
|Kimchi Tote
|$20.00
|Side Kimchi
|$7.00
FRENCH FRIES
Alma
528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Kimchi
|$6.00
House-made kimchi in an 8 oz portion. An Alma staple.