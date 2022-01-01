Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna rolls in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve tuna rolls

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Kiku Bistro

2819 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (8069 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crazy Tuna Roll$16.25
Spicy Tuna – Cucumber – Crunch – Black Pepper Tuna - Avocado
Tuna Cucumber Roll$6.50
Spicy Tuna Roll$6.75
More about Kiku Bistro
Yumi Southdale

200 Southdale Center, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Roll*$10.95
Spicy yellowfin tuna, gobo, lettuce, cucumber, and avocado (6pc)
Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll*$19.95
Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, gobo, wrapped with tempura flakes, topped with eel sauce (8pc)
More about Yumi Southdale
Sato Sushi & American Fusion

4224 Minnetonka Blvd, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Roll (6pc)$8.00
More about Sato Sushi & American Fusion

