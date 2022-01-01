Tuna rolls in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve tuna rolls
More about Kiku Bistro
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Kiku Bistro
2819 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Crazy Tuna Roll
|$16.25
Spicy Tuna – Cucumber – Crunch – Black Pepper Tuna - Avocado
|Tuna Cucumber Roll
|$6.50
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$6.75
More about Yumi Southdale
Yumi Southdale
200 Southdale Center, Edina
|Spicy Tuna Roll*
|$10.95
Spicy yellowfin tuna, gobo, lettuce, cucumber, and avocado (6pc)
|Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll*
|$19.95
Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, gobo, wrapped with tempura flakes, topped with eel sauce (8pc)