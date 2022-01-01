Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pad thai in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants that serve chicken pad thai

yum! kitchen & bakery

4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
chicken pad thai$14.95
chicken breast, rice noodles, egg, pea pods, red pepper, carrots, cilantro w/ crushed peanuts & bean sprouts
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
PHO • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

V Bistro

7429 E River Rd, Fridley

Avg 4.6 (1744 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Pad Thai$11.95
Rice noodles stir fried with eggs, onions, peapods, carrots, bean sprouts, and basil. Served with crushed peanuts and lime wedge
More about V Bistro
Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine

9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Combo Pad Thai (Chicken, Beef & Pork)$15.95
Chicken Pad Thai$13.95
More about Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
GREAT WALL RESTAURANT

4515 FRANCE AVE S, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai with Chicken🌶️$15.95
More about GREAT WALL RESTAURANT

