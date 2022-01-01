Chicken pad thai in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve chicken pad thai
yum! kitchen & bakery
4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis
|chicken pad thai
|$14.95
chicken breast, rice noodles, egg, pea pods, red pepper, carrots, cilantro w/ crushed peanuts & bean sprouts
PHO • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
V Bistro
7429 E River Rd, Fridley
|Chicken Pad Thai
|$11.95
Rice noodles stir fried with eggs, onions, peapods, carrots, bean sprouts, and basil. Served with crushed peanuts and lime wedge
Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park
|Combo Pad Thai (Chicken, Beef & Pork)
|$15.95
|Chicken Pad Thai
|$13.95