Pudding in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve pudding
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea
626 West Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Rice Pudding
|$5.00
rice cooked with milk, sugar, vanilla & topped with cinnamon.
An old traditional favorite!
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Avocadish
330 15th Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Avocado Chocolate Pudding (Student)
|$4.00
Vegan chocolate blended with avocado, agave, and almond milk and topped with sliced almond & banana
Soul to Soul Smokehouse
920 East Lake St., Minneapolis
|Banana Pudding
|$4.00
Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Bread Pudding
|$11.00
BBQ
Eat Street Social
18 West 26th Street, Minneapolis
|Butterscotch Pretzel Bread Pudding
|$8.00
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
The Copper Hen
2515 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Bread Pudding French Toast
|$5.00
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Butterscotch Pudding
|$5.95
whipped cream
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Edina Grill
5028 France Ave S, Edina
|Butterscotch Pudding
|$5.95
whipped cream
Brasa Rotisserie
812 W 46th Street, Minneapolis
|Tapioca-Coconut Pudding
|$4.00
w/Pineapple & Sesame (Vegan)
|Butterscotch Pudding
|$4.00
Whipped Cream & Toffee
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Freehouse
701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis
|Butterscotch Pudding
|$5.95
whipped cream
Morrissey's Irish Pub
913 W Lake St, Minneapolis
|Bread Pudding
|$8.00
House made cinnamon bread pudding topped with whiskey caramel sauce and a side of cream
STEAKS
Brasa Rotisserie
600 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Coconut-Tapioca Pudding
|$4.00
Pineapple & Sesame (Vegan)
|Butterscotch Pudding
|$4.00
Whipped Cream & Toffee
SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN
Dancing Ganesha
1100 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis
|Rice Pudding
|$4.00
The Local Irish Pub
1607 Park Place Boulevard, St. Louis Park
|Banana Bread Pudding
|$7.00
Served with caramel sauce, candied walnuts & vanilla ice cream
ie & un dito
4724 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis
|STICKY TOFFEE PUDDING
|$10.00
Whipped cream, caramel sauce
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Lowry
2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Butterscotch Pudding
|$5.95
whipped cream
Union Hmong Kitchen at Graze
520 North 4th Street, Minneapolis
|Coconut Tapioca Pudding
|$6.00
with toasted coconut, salted pineapple (v)(gf)
Hell's Cafeteria
86 S 9th St., Minneapolis
|"Hot Damn Cocoa" Pudding Cup
|$4.95
Made with our Hot Damn Cocoa mix, this pudding is chocolatey, cinnamonny, and has just the right level of sweetness. Be careful, it disappears fast.
Graze Provisions + Libations
520 n 4th st, minneapolis
|Chocolate Pudding (Vegan)
|$7.50
Avocado, coconut milk, honey, cocoa powder & dark chocolate