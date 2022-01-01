Pudding in Minneapolis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Minneapolis restaurants that serve pudding

Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea

626 West Lake Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.9 (308 reviews)
Takeout
Rice Pudding$5.00
rice cooked with milk, sugar, vanilla & topped with cinnamon.
An old traditional favorite!
More about Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea
Avocado Chocolate Pudding (Student) image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Avocadish

330 15th Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Chocolate Pudding (Student)$4.00
Vegan chocolate blended with avocado, agave, and almond milk and topped with sliced almond & banana
More about Avocadish
Item pic

 

Soul to Soul Smokehouse

920 East Lake St., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Banana Pudding$4.00
More about Soul to Soul Smokehouse
Kieran's Kitchen Northeast image

 

Kieran's Kitchen Northeast

1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding$11.00
More about Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
Eat Street Social image

BBQ

Eat Street Social

18 West 26th Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (976 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Butterscotch Pretzel Bread Pudding$8.00
More about Eat Street Social
The Copper Hen image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

The Copper Hen

2515 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1581 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding French Toast$5.00
More about The Copper Hen
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Butterscotch Pudding$5.95
whipped cream
More about Longfellow Grill
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Edina Grill

5028 France Ave S, Edina

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
Takeout
Butterscotch Pudding$5.95
whipped cream
More about Edina Grill
Item pic

 

Brasa Rotisserie

812 W 46th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tapioca-Coconut Pudding$4.00
w/Pineapple & Sesame (Vegan)
Butterscotch Pudding$4.00
Whipped Cream & Toffee
More about Brasa Rotisserie
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Freehouse

701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Butterscotch Pudding$5.95
whipped cream
More about The Freehouse
Item pic

 

Morrissey's Irish Pub

913 W Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (677 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding$8.00
House made cinnamon bread pudding topped with whiskey caramel sauce and a side of cream
More about Morrissey's Irish Pub
Item pic

STEAKS

Brasa Rotisserie

600 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (319 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Coconut-Tapioca Pudding$4.00
Pineapple & Sesame (Vegan)
Butterscotch Pudding$4.00
Whipped Cream & Toffee
More about Brasa Rotisserie
Dancing Ganesha image

SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Dancing Ganesha

1100 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (918 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rice Pudding$4.00
More about Dancing Ganesha
Item pic

 

The Local Irish Pub

1607 Park Place Boulevard, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Banana Bread Pudding$7.00
Served with caramel sauce, candied walnuts & vanilla ice cream
More about The Local Irish Pub
Item pic

 

ie & un dito

4724 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
STICKY TOFFEE PUDDING$10.00
Whipped cream, caramel sauce
More about ie & un dito
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Lowry

2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (5650 reviews)
Takeout
Butterscotch Pudding$5.95
whipped cream
More about The Lowry
Union Hmong Kitchen image

 

Union Hmong Kitchen at Graze

520 North 4th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coconut Tapioca Pudding$6.00
with toasted coconut, salted pineapple (v)(gf)
More about Union Hmong Kitchen at Graze
Item pic

 

Hell's Cafeteria

86 S 9th St., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
"Hot Damn Cocoa" Pudding Cup$4.95
Made with our Hot Damn Cocoa mix, this pudding is chocolatey, cinnamonny, and has just the right level of sweetness. Be careful, it disappears fast.
More about Hell's Cafeteria
Item pic

 

Graze Provisions + Libations

520 n 4th st, minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (370 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Pudding (Vegan)$7.50
Avocado, coconut milk, honey, cocoa powder & dark chocolate
More about Graze Provisions + Libations
Restaurant banner

 

Dancing Ganesha 2

8124 Minnesota 7, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
kheer (Rice Pudding)$4.00
creamy rice pudding
More about Dancing Ganesha 2

