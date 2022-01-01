Lasagna in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve lasagna
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Lasagna Siciliana
|$11.00
Housemade egg pasta layered with Italian sausage, mozzarella, Grana Padano, and Sugo Betti tomato sauce.
|Pesto Lasagna Piece | Grab + Go
|$12.00
V | Packaged for quick reheating at home. Egg pasta layered with housemade basil pesto, mozzarella, besciamella, asparagus, fresh basil, pine nuts, Pecorino Romano and breadcrumbs and a side of Alfredo cream sauce.
|Lasagna di Spinaci
|$11.00
V | Housemade spinach and egg pasta layered with spinach, onions, ricotta, mozzarella, and Sugo Betti.
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine
|Lasagna Entree
|$12.98
Layered lasagna, full of ground beef, mozzarella, parmesan, and meat sauce.
Red Rabbit
Red Rabbit, Minneapolis
|Lasagna
|$17.00
Buttermilk-ricotta, bolognese & parmesan
Carbone's Pizza
2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony
|Lasagna
|$12.25
An Italian favorite! Our own house recipe, made with homemade Italian sausage and beef, Ricotta & mozzarella cheese.
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
521 W 98th St, Bloomington
|Lasagna Entree
|$12.98
Layered lasagna, full of ground beef, mozzarella, parmesan, and meat sauce.
Nonna Rosa’s
4168 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale
|Family Lasagna
|$60.00
Family size of our famous Lasagna made to serve a family of 4.
ie & un dito
4724 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis
|LASAGNA VERDE BOLOGNESE
|$25.75
TAKE & MAKE: Fresh spinach egg noodles, bechamel, pomodoro, bolognese, fontina
COOKING INSTRUCTIONS PROVIDED, REQUIRES OVEN. SERVES 4-5