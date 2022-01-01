Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve lasagna

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lasagna Siciliana$11.00
Housemade egg pasta layered with Italian sausage, mozzarella, Grana Padano, and Sugo Betti tomato sauce.
Pesto Lasagna Piece | Grab + Go$12.00
V | Packaged for quick reheating at home. Egg pasta layered with housemade basil pesto, mozzarella, besciamella, asparagus, fresh basil, pine nuts, Pecorino Romano and breadcrumbs and a side of Alfredo cream sauce.
Lasagna di Spinaci$11.00
V | Housemade spinach and egg pasta layered with spinach, onions, ricotta, mozzarella, and Sugo Betti.
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria image

 

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria

1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lasagna Entree$12.98
Layered lasagna, full of ground beef, mozzarella, parmesan, and meat sauce.
More about Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Red Rabbit

Red Rabbit, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lasagna$17.00
Buttermilk-ricotta, bolognese & parmesan
More about Red Rabbit
Carbone's Pizza image

 

Carbone's Pizza

2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lasagna$12.25
An Italian favorite! Our own house recipe, made with homemade Italian sausage and beef, Ricotta & mozzarella cheese.
More about Carbone's Pizza
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria

521 W 98th St, Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (1347 reviews)
Takeout
Lasagna Entree$12.98
Layered lasagna, full of ground beef, mozzarella, parmesan, and meat sauce.
More about Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
Nonna Rosa’s image

 

Nonna Rosa’s

4168 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Family Lasagna$60.00
Family size of our famous Lasagna made to serve a family of 4.
More about Nonna Rosa’s
LASAGNA VERDE BOLOGNESE image

 

ie & un dito

4724 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
LASAGNA VERDE BOLOGNESE$25.75
TAKE & MAKE: Fresh spinach egg noodles, bechamel, pomodoro, bolognese, fontina
COOKING INSTRUCTIONS PROVIDED, REQUIRES OVEN. SERVES 4-5
More about ie & un dito
Classic Bolognese Lasagna image

FRENCH FRIES

Spoon and Stable

211 N. First St Suite 150, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (1 review)
Classic Bolognese Lasagna$22.00
beef and pork bolognese, parmesan, red sauce
More about Spoon and Stable

