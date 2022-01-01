Chili in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve chili
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Garlic with Chilies | Casina Rossa
|$8.00
Garlic in oil with chilies.
Johnny Boy's
8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park
|Sweet Garlic Chili
|$0.99
|Sweet Garlic Chili Tender Pizza
Ranch Sauce, Crispy Chicken Bits, Cheese, Sweet Garlic Chili Drizzle
|Sweet chili
|$0.99
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES
Fletcher's Ice Cream
1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Chili
|$6.25
BBQ
Eat Street Social
18 West 26th Street, Minneapolis
|Chili Mac & Cheese
|$18.00
torchio pasta, Texas brisket chili, housemade cheese sauce
Pho Mai
319 14th Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Ck Wings - Chili
|$9.95
Our lightly breaded house fried chicken wings with Sweet Chili sauce. (Qty 7)
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Unofficial
3701 Stinson Blvd NE, St Anthony
|Cup White Chili
|$5.50
|Bowl White Chili
|$9.00
PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks
3500 124th Ave NW Suite 120, Coon Rapids
|No.17 Chili Infusion
|$15.00
white sauce, Tono red chili oil, bacon, red onion, cherry tomato, peppadew
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Door Pub
3448 42nd Ave S, minneapolis
|Sweet Chili Lime Sauce
|Sweet Chili Lime Wings
Sweet & tangy with a little spice. This is the amaze glaze!
|Sweet Chili Lime Nugs
Sweet & tangy with a little spice. This is the amaze glaze!
Surdyk's Cheese Shop
303 East Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
|Divina Chili Fig Spread
|$5.99
Just when you thought Divina Fig Spread couldn't get any better...
The perfect amount of heat makes this our current favorite cheese accompaniment. Lovely with Farmstead Manchego and La Quercia Prosciutto Americano. Don't forget a Rose Street Baguette!
Gigi's Cafe
824 W 36th Street, Minneapolis
|Beef Chili
A beef broth and cream based mushroom soup finished with sherry.
gf.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights
|Chili Verde Burrito
|$11.99
Flour tortilla, shredded pork, black beans, and roasted poblano corn salsa. Topped with tomatillo sauce, jack cheese and green onions. Served with sour cream.
|Chili Con Queso & Chips
|$4.49
A yellow cheese fondue made with diced chilies, tomatoes and a blend of spices. Garnished with green onions.
|Chili Con Queso
PEPPERS & FRIES
3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Matt's (East Lake Liquor) Chili
|$9.99
Cup or bowl
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$12.50
Fresh-cut fries topped with chili, cheese sauce, onions, fresh Jalapeños. Sub tortilla chips no charge
PHO • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
V Bistro
7429 E River Rd, Fridley
|Extra Chili Oil
|$0.50
|Extra Chili Garlic
|$0.50
SANDWICHES
Heather's
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Green Chili Pork & Cheese Egg Rolls with Habanero Sour Cream
|$12.00
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Door Pub
1514 Como Ave, Minneapolis
|Sweet Chili Lime Wings
Sweet & tangy with a little spice. This is the amaze glaze!
|Sweet Chili Lime Nugs
Sweet & tangy with a little spice. This is the amaze glaze!
|Sweet Chili Lime Sauce
Murray's - Minneapolis
26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis
|Thai Chili Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Bowl Beef Chili
|$6.95
contains pork.
|Cup Beef Chili
|$5.95
Contains pork
EDWARDS DESSERT KITCHEN
200 Washington Ave N., Minneapolis
|Ancho Chili Caramel Corn (GF)
|$5.00
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Nouvelle Brewing by Travail
4124 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale
|Vegan Chili
|$16.00
Yes! It's vegan! This chili has it all... except for meat and dairy... beans, impossible meat, onions, tomato, garlic, spices, cilantro, & tortilla chips. Served with a lime wedge & vegan cream. (GF)
Terzo
2221 W. 50TH ST, MINNEAPOLIS
|CALABRIAN CHILI AIOLI
|$1.00
GF, DF | Housemade aioli with calabrian chilies. 2oz.
Amazing Thailand Uptown
3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis
|Chili Oil
|$0.50
GF and V.
|Amazing Thailand Chili Oil
|$8.00
Our family has spent generations perfecting the balance of just four simple ingredients: oil, garlic, salt, and roasted red chili peppers. From the banks of the Mekong River to the City of Lakes, we introduce wok-simmered Amazing Thai Chili Oil.
Transform pizza, eggs, burritos and beyond with the warmth and magic of Thailand, one spoon at a time.
|Dried Chili Flakes
|$0.50
5-8 Club - Minneapolis
5800 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Chili Cup
|$4.99
|Bowl of Chili
|$5.99
Made from our own special recipe & topped with Cheddar cheese.
|Chili Cheese Coney
|$7.99
1/4 pound dog, coney style.
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
8955 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids
|#1 Chili Relleno & Enchilada
|$10.99
Roasted poblano peppers fried in a thin crispy shell with jalapeno jack cheese and covered in green chili sauce. Served with an enchilada of your choice.
|Chili Verde Burrito
|$10.99
A flour tortilla filled with shredded pork, black beans, and roasted poblano corn salsa. Topped with tomatillo sauce, jack cheese, and green onions. Served with a scoop of sour cream.
|Chili Relleno
|$4.50
Nong's Thai Cuisine
2520 Hillsboro Ave N, Minneapolis
|Sweet Chili Sauce
|$1.00
|Tilapia W/ Basil Chili Sauce
|$20.00
|Chili Flakes
HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slim’s
6901 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Center
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$4.49
RAMEN
Ramen Kazama
3400 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Thai Chili In Fish Sauce
|$0.50
|Chili Oil
RAMEN
Ramen Kazama Select
1510 Como Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Thai Chili In Fish Sauce
|$0.50
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Black Bean Chili (Plant) - Cup
|$5.00
organic black beans | ancho peppers | chipotle peppers | corn bell peppers | tomatoes | onions (vegan, gluten-free)
|Chili & Rice
|$10.00
|Black Bean Chili (Plant) - Bowl
|$8.00
organic black beans | ancho peppers | chipotle peppers | corn bell peppers | tomatoes | onions (vegan, gluten-free)
