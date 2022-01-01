Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic with Chilies | Casina Rossa$8.00
Garlic in oil with chilies.
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
Item pic

 

Johnny Boy's

8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Garlic Chili$0.99
Sweet Garlic Chili Tender Pizza
Ranch Sauce, Crispy Chicken Bits, Cheese, Sweet Garlic Chili Drizzle
Sweet chili$0.99
More about Johnny Boy's
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES

Fletcher's Ice Cream

1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili$6.25
More about Fletcher's Ice Cream
Eat Street Social image

BBQ

Eat Street Social

18 West 26th Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (976 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Mac & Cheese$18.00
torchio pasta, Texas brisket chili, housemade cheese sauce
More about Eat Street Social
Item pic

 

Pho Mai

319 14th Ave SE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ck Wings - Chili$9.95
Our lightly breaded house fried chicken wings with Sweet Chili sauce. (Qty 7)
More about Pho Mai
The Unofficial image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Unofficial

3701 Stinson Blvd NE, St Anthony

Avg 4.3 (549 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cup White Chili$5.50
Bowl White Chili$9.00
More about The Unofficial
Item pic

PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks

3500 124th Ave NW Suite 120, Coon Rapids

Avg 4 (13 reviews)
Takeout
No.17 Chili Infusion$15.00
white sauce, Tono red chili oil, bacon, red onion, cherry tomato, peppadew
More about Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Door Pub

3448 42nd Ave S, minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Chili Lime Sauce
Sweet Chili Lime Wings
Sweet & tangy with a little spice. This is the amaze glaze!
Sweet Chili Lime Nugs
Sweet & tangy with a little spice. This is the amaze glaze!
More about Blue Door Pub
Item pic

 

Surdyk's Cheese Shop

303 East Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Divina Chili Fig Spread$5.99
Just when you thought Divina Fig Spread couldn't get any better...
The perfect amount of heat makes this our current favorite cheese accompaniment. Lovely with Farmstead Manchego and La Quercia Prosciutto Americano. Don't forget a Rose Street Baguette!
More about Surdyk's Cheese Shop
Fireside Foundry image

 

Fireside Foundry

6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chili$4.99
Chili Bowl$8.99
More about Fireside Foundry
Gigi's Cafe image

 

Gigi's Cafe

824 W 36th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Chili
A beef broth and cream based mushroom soup finished with sherry.
gf.
More about Gigi's Cafe
La Casita Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights

Avg 4.6 (4027 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Verde Burrito$11.99
Flour tortilla, shredded pork, black beans, and roasted poblano corn salsa. Topped with tomatillo sauce, jack cheese and green onions. Served with sour cream.
Chili Con Queso & Chips$4.49
A yellow cheese fondue made with diced chilies, tomatoes and a blend of spices. Garnished with green onions.
Chili Con Queso
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

PEPPERS & FRIES

3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Matt's (East Lake Liquor) Chili$9.99
Cup or bowl
Chili Cheese Fries$12.50
Fresh-cut fries topped with chili, cheese sauce, onions, fresh Jalapeños. Sub tortilla chips no charge
More about PEPPERS & FRIES
V Bistro image

PHO • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

V Bistro

7429 E River Rd, Fridley

Avg 4.6 (1744 reviews)
Takeout
Extra Chili Oil$0.50
Extra Chili Garlic$0.50
More about V Bistro
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Green Chili Pork & Cheese Egg Rolls with Habanero Sour Cream$12.00
More about Heather's
Miyabi Grill image

 

Miyabi Grill

7607 west broadway ave, brooklyn park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet chili$0.75
More about Miyabi Grill
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Door Pub

1514 Como Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1086 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Chili Lime Wings
Sweet & tangy with a little spice. This is the amaze glaze!
Sweet Chili Lime Nugs
Sweet & tangy with a little spice. This is the amaze glaze!
Sweet Chili Lime Sauce
More about Blue Door Pub
Murray's - Minneapolis image

 

Murray's - Minneapolis

26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Chili Brussels Sprouts$12.00
More about Murray's - Minneapolis
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 3.8 (871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bowl Beef Chili$6.95
contains pork.
Cup Beef Chili$5.95
Contains pork
More about The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
Ancho Chili Caramel Corn (GF) image

 

EDWARDS DESSERT KITCHEN

200 Washington Ave N., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ancho Chili Caramel Corn (GF)$5.00
More about EDWARDS DESSERT KITCHEN
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Nouvelle Brewing by Travail

4124 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale

Avg 4.7 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegan Chili$16.00
Yes! It's vegan! This chili has it all... except for meat and dairy... beans, impossible meat, onions, tomato, garlic, spices, cilantro, & tortilla chips. Served with a lime wedge & vegan cream. (GF)
More about Nouvelle Brewing by Travail
Terzo image

 

Terzo

2221 W. 50TH ST, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CALABRIAN CHILI AIOLI$1.00
GF, DF | Housemade aioli with calabrian chilies. 2oz.
More about Terzo
Item pic

 

Amazing Thailand Uptown

3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chili Oil$0.50
GF and V.
Amazing Thailand Chili Oil$8.00
Our family has spent generations perfecting the balance of just four simple ingredients: oil, garlic, salt, and roasted red chili peppers. From the banks of the Mekong River to the City of Lakes, we introduce wok-simmered Amazing Thai Chili Oil.
Transform pizza, eggs, burritos and beyond with the warmth and magic of Thailand, one spoon at a time.
Dried Chili Flakes$0.50
More about Amazing Thailand Uptown
5-8 Club - Minneapolis image

 

5-8 Club - Minneapolis

5800 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Cup$4.99
Bowl of Chili$5.99
Made from our own special recipe & topped with Cheddar cheese.
Chili Cheese Coney$7.99
1/4 pound dog, coney style.
More about 5-8 Club - Minneapolis
La Casita Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

8955 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
#1 Chili Relleno & Enchilada$10.99
Roasted poblano peppers fried in a thin crispy shell with jalapeno jack cheese and covered in green chili sauce. Served with an enchilada of your choice.
Chili Verde Burrito$10.99
A flour tortilla filled with shredded pork, black beans, and roasted poblano corn salsa. Topped with tomatillo sauce, jack cheese, and green onions. Served with a scoop of sour cream.
Chili Relleno$4.50
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
Nong's Thai Cuisine image

 

Nong's Thai Cuisine

2520 Hillsboro Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Chili Sauce$1.00
Tilapia W/ Basil Chili Sauce$20.00
Chili Flakes
More about Nong's Thai Cuisine
Slim’s image

HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slim’s

6901 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Center

Avg 3.9 (326 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries$4.49
More about Slim’s
Ramen Kazama image

RAMEN

Ramen Kazama

3400 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (658 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Chili In Fish Sauce$0.50
Chili Oil
More about Ramen Kazama
Ramen Kazama Select image

RAMEN

Ramen Kazama Select

1510 Como Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (440 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Chili In Fish Sauce$0.50
More about Ramen Kazama Select
Item pic

 

French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar

2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Black Bean Chili (Plant) - Cup$5.00
organic black beans | ancho peppers | chipotle peppers | corn bell peppers | tomatoes | onions (vegan, gluten-free)
Chili & Rice$10.00
Black Bean Chili (Plant) - Bowl$8.00
organic black beans | ancho peppers | chipotle peppers | corn bell peppers | tomatoes | onions (vegan, gluten-free)
More about French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Leche Cake

Chicken Salad

French Fries

Taco Salad

Sliders

Vegetable Fried Rice

Tortellini

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston