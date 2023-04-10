Main picView gallery

ALTBuRGEr 337 13th Avenue Northeast

review star

No reviews yet

337 13th Avenue Northeast

Minneapolis, MN 55413

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

ALT Burger

HANDHELDS

ALTBURGER

$14.00

American Cheese. Lettuce. Demi Sec Tomato. Shaved Onion. ALT Sauce House Pickle. Bun *CONTAINS NUTS*

ALTBURGER PLAIN

$11.00

American Cheese. Bun *CONTAINS NUTS*

NE ALTBURGER

$14.00

Swiss. Onion Ketchup. Beet Sauerkraut. Crème Fraiche. Bun *CONTAINS NUTS*

F.O. ALTBURGER

$14.00

Gruyere. Caramelized Onion. Fig. Thyme *CONTAINS NUTS*

WHIZ BOOMER

$14.00

Roasted Wild Mushroom. Giardiniera. Onion. Sweet Pepper. House Made Aged Cheddar Cheese Whiz. Chive. Roll

TWIN TOWN HOT

$13.00

Fried Seitan. House Pickles. Mayonnaise. ALT Hot Paste. Bun *CONTAINS NUTS*

HAND PIE

$13.00

Spinach. Artichoke. Walnut. Cream Cheese. Orange Zest *CONTAINS NUTS*

THE TURK

$13.00

ALT GYRO Mix Skewer. Lettuce. Tomato+Cucumber+Onion *CONTAINS NUTS*Relish Tzatziki. Mint. Brown Sauce. Flatbread

HOT ROSSI

$13.00

House Mozzarella. American Cheese. Marinera. Tomato. Basil

THE SLOPPY

$13.00

ALTBurger Mix. Lentil. Tomato. Onion. Pickle. Cheese. Bun *CONTAINS NUTS*

337 BAHN MI

$13.00

Shroom Pate. Crispy Tofu. Pickled Veg. Chili Oil. Cilantro. Roll

THE SIREN

$13.00

House Ricotta. Arugula. Hot Honey. Fennel. Pine Nut. Flatbread *CONTAINS NUTS*

PB&J BEARCLAW

$11.00

House Peanut Butter. Seasonal Jam. Sea Salt. Pastry

WALKIN' TACO

$11.00

Chips. ALT taco mix. Lettuce. Pico. Crème fraiche. Whiz. Cilantro *CONTAINS NUTS*

SIDES

ENDIVES + SPROUTS

$10.00

Sprouted Grains. Corn Nuts. Farmers Cheese. Demi Sec Tomato. Scallion. Cauliflower. Oregano + Lemon

SPRING PEA SALAD

$10.00

Spinach. Feta. Castelvetrano Olive. Fig. Basil. Mint. Grilled Onion Vinaigrette

TOMAT0 SOUP

$10.00

Beet. Parsnip. Mugolio. Parsley. Pepita

YUCCA FRITA

$10.00

Habanero Aioli. Lime. Coriander

BROCCOLINI

$10.00

Parmesan Crema. Chile. Brown Butter. Coriander. Bread Crumb

NIXTAMALIZED RED PEAS

$10.00

Molasses. Smoked Cabbage. Carrot. Onion Jus

POBLANO

$10.00

Masa. Chevre. Roasted Garlic Oil. Sunflower Seed. Thyme. Lime

RANCH FRIES

$10.00

House Cut Fries. Ranch Seasoning. House Ranch

WILD SHROOM PATE

$10.00

Crème Fraiche. Parsley. Lemon. Truffle. Cracker

ROASTED CARROT

$10.00

Yogurt. Za’Atar. Peanuts. Fried Caper

CORN NUTS

$10.00

Hominy. Taco Spices. Lime

MAC

$10.00

Elbow Macaroni. “Whiz Sauce” Pickled Jalapeno. Fried Shallot

COOKIES

$12.00

Daily Varieties

ALT Beverage

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

7 Up

$3.00

Reed's Xtra Ginger

$8.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Redbull

$6.00

SF Redbull

$6.00

Lift Bridge Rootbeer

$8.00

Lift Bridge Black Cherry

$8.00

Lift Bridge Mini Donut

$8.00

Buddy's Orange

$6.00

Buddy's Grape

$6.00

Buddy's Strawberry

$6.00

La Colombe Mocha

$8.00

La Colombe Vanilla

$8.00Out of stock

La Colombe Iced Arabica

$8.00

La Colombe Triple Shot

$8.00Out of stock

La Colombe Caramel

$8.00

J's Raspberry Kombucha

$12.00

J's Lime & Mint Kombucha

$12.00

Sanpellegrino Sparkling 500ml

$6.00

Smart Water

$4.00

Sanpellegrino Arancita

$6.00

Sanpellegrino Limonata

$6.00

Sanpellegrion Momenti

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Food and drinks seven days a week

Location

337 13th Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55413

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Northeast Social
orange star4.4 • 985
359 13th Avenue NE Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurantnext
Erte' & the Peacock Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
323 13th Ave NE Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurantnext
Mary Ellen's Bistro
orange star5.0 • 29
300 13th Ave NE Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurantnext
Young Joni
orange star4.9 • 4,934
165 13th Ave NE Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurantnext
Wells Coffee Company - Flagler Village
orange starNo Reviews
737 Northeast 2nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
View restaurantnext
Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
orange star4.8 • 197
1401 Marshall St NE Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurantnext
Colita
orange star5.0 • 11,337
5400 Penn Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Martina
orange star5.0 • 9,100
4312 S Upton Ave Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
orange star4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Kiku Bistro
orange star4.5 • 8,069
2819 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
The Lowry
orange star4.4 • 5,650
2112 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (175 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
No reviews yet
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston