Brewpubs & Breweries

Indeed Brewing Company

review star

No reviews yet

711 NE 15th Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55413

Order Again

Popular Items

High Fiver Single Can To Go
Two Good Single Can To Go
Mexican Honey To Go

Beer To Go

BOGO Pumpkin Spiced Pistachio Cream Ale Crowler

BOGO Pumpkin Spiced Pistachio Cream Ale Crowler

$9.00

BOGO Crowlers! | Cream Ale with Natural Pumpkin and Pistachio Flavoring | 5.5 % ABV | 15 IBU

Boon To Go

Boon To Go

$12.00

Blueberry Basil Hard Kombucha | 8.2% ABV | Gluten Free

Day Tripper To Go

Day Tripper To Go

$9.00+

Pale Ale | 5.4% ABV | 45 IBU

Flavorwave To Go

Flavorwave To Go

$9.00+

IPA | 6.2% ABV | 73 IBU

Fresh Hop To Go

Fresh Hop To Go

$9.00+

Fresh Hop Pale Ale | 5.5% ABV | 35 IBU Coming Soon!

Loretta's To Go

Loretta's To Go

$9.00+

Dark Lager | 5.6% ABV | 24 IBU

Mexican Honey Light To Go

Mexican Honey Light To Go

$9.00+

Light Mexican Lager | 5.2% ABV | 10 IBU

Mexican Honey To Go

Mexican Honey To Go

$12.00+

Imperial Lager with Orange Blossom Honey | 8% ABV | 17 IBU

Midnight Ryder To Go

Midnight Ryder To Go

$9.00+

Black IPA | 6.5% ABV | 80 IBU

Paloma To Go

Paloma To Go

$9.00+

Cocktail Inspired Kettle Sour | 5.1% ABV | 12 IBU

Pils To Go

Pils To Go

$9.00+

Pilsner | 5.1% ABV | 35 IBU

Pistachio Cream Ale To Go

Pistachio Cream Ale To Go

$9.00+

Cream Ale with Pistachio Flavoring | 5.5% ABV | 15 IBU

Real Magic Passionfruit Hibiscus To Go

Real Magic Passionfruit Hibiscus To Go

$9.00+

Passionfruit Hibiscus Hard Seltzer | 5.0% ABV | Gluten Free

Mexican Honey Noir To Go

Mexican Honey Noir To Go

$9.00+

Dunkel with Orange Blossom Honey | 5.8% ABV | 25 IBU

Barrel Aged Sour Beer 750mL Bottles

Candy Flip Bottle

Candy Flip Bottle

$20.00Out of stock

Barrel aged sour with raspberry, strawberry, and passionfruit | 7.3% ABV

Cherry Dust Bottle

Cherry Dust Bottle

$20.00

Barrel aged sour red ale with cherries | 6.7% ABV

Hiding Place Bottle

Hiding Place Bottle

$20.00

Barrel aged sour red ale with black currants | 7.1% ABV

Kinda Blue Bottle

Kinda Blue Bottle

$20.00

Barrel aged golden sour with blueberries | 6.5% ABV

Neon Mango Bottle

Neon Mango Bottle

$20.00Out of stock

Barrel aged brett saison with mango | 7.5% ABV

Patchwork Bottle

Patchwork Bottle

$20.00

Barrel aged sour red ale with raspberries, blackberries, & blueberries | 7.3% ABV

White Gloves Bottle

White Gloves Bottle

$20.00

Barrel aged sour golden ale with chenin blanc grapes | 7.1% ABV

Wild, Wild Bottle

Wild, Wild Bottle

$20.00

Dry Hopped and Barrel aged Golden Sour | 5.9 % ABV

To Go Sparkling THC

*Maximum of 12 Cans per Customer per Day* | Sparkling TCH Seltzer | Lavender & Lemon | 2mg THC | 2mg CBD
Two Good Single Can To Go

Two Good Single Can To Go

$5.00

*Maximum of 24 cans per day per customer* | Sparkling TCH Seltzer | Lavender & Lemon | 2mg THC | 2mg CBD

High Fiver Single Can To Go

High Fiver Single Can To Go

$7.00

*Maximum of 10 cans per day per customer* | Sparkling TCH Seltzer | Citrus Grass | 5mg THC | 5mg CBD

Legal Revolution x Indeed Brewing

Case of Two Good (24 Cans)

Case of Two Good (24 Cans)

$65.00

*Limit of 1 case per customer, per day* Feel twice as nice this December when you buy Two Good Sparkling THC. We're donating 100% of profits on cases of Two Good to the Legal Revolution. Buy a case (24 cans) of our 2mg THC drink for $65 from the Northeast Minneapolis taproom and know the proceeds are going to a good cause this holiday season. The Legal Revolution is a movement to structurally transform the legal discipline through a series of legal initiatives that center racial equity, mental health and wellness, and the expertise of those most impacted by the law.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Great beer to-go!

Website

Location

711 NE 15th Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55413

Directions

Gallery
Indeed Brewing Company image
Banner pic
Indeed Brewing Company image

