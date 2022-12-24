Indeed Brewing Company

Case of Two Good (24 Cans)

$65.00

*Limit of 1 case per customer, per day* Feel twice as nice this December when you buy Two Good Sparkling THC. We're donating 100% of profits on cases of Two Good to the Legal Revolution. Buy a case (24 cans) of our 2mg THC drink for $65 from the Northeast Minneapolis taproom and know the proceeds are going to a good cause this holiday season. The Legal Revolution is a movement to structurally transform the legal discipline through a series of legal initiatives that center racial equity, mental health and wellness, and the expertise of those most impacted by the law.