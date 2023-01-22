Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Fat Pants Brewing Company

140 Reviews

$$

8335 Crystal View Rd

Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
Pretzel Bites
Squrds

Appetizers

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.00

Warm creamy buffalo dip (slightly spicy) with chunky chicken breast pieces. Served with fresh tortilla chips.

Squrds

$12.00

Our signature square beer battered Wisconsin cheddar cheese curd. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Pretzel Bites

$9.00

An oven baked soft pretzel garnished with chunky pretzel salt and served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Chips & ...

$8.00

Pick your favorite chips & dip! All options are made in house and are both gluten free and vegetarian

Fries

$8.00

A large, shareable portion of crispy and lightly salted fries

Tots

$8.00

A large, shareable portion of crispy and lightly seasoned tater tots.

Meatballs

$12.00

Crab Cakes

$14.00

Slider Flights

$13.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$11.00

Four Jalapeño Halves, House Cream Cheese, Bacon Crumbles, with Side Sauce

Bruschetta

$12.00

Roma Tomatoes, Red Onion, Basil, Olive Oil Glaze, on Garlic Toast

Wings

Boneless Wings

$13.00

Crispy, gluten free boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub.

Traditional Wings

$13.00

Whole chicken wings marinated in our secret brine and fried to crispy, golden brown perfection. Tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub or served as is with a dipping sauce. Gluten free.

Handhelds

Burger

$15.00

A 1/3 lb premium ground patty served with your choice of toppings and a side. Gluten free bun available upon request.

Fatty Patty Burger

$16.00

A smash burger made with two 1/4 lb patties and cheese in the middle. Optionally* topped with fatty patty sauce-- please specify if you want the sauce on your burger along with any other toppings

Vegetarian Burger

$15.00

Black Bean Patty with choice of cheese, toppings, and side.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Grilled Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Celery, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese

Reuben

$16.00

House roasted corned beef, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing and a scoop of sauerkraut on rye bread served with your choice of side.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Breast with choice of cheese, toppings, and side.

Chicago Style Beef

$16.00

Thinly Sliced Beef Sandwich, Smothered in Italian Au Jus, Giardinera, on Toasted Bun, with choice of side.

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.00

Thinly Sliced Beef, Veggies, Cheese on Toasted Bun, with choice of side.

SPECIALS

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.00

Pizzas

16"

$17.00

If you are splitting your toppings on your pizza, please leave us instructions on how you would like your toppings in the "Special Requests" box.

12"

$15.00

If you are splitting your toppings on your pizza, please leave us instructions on how you would like your toppings in the "Special Requests" box.

Gluten Friendly

$15.00

If you are splitting your toppings on your pizza, please leave us instructions on how you would like your toppings in the "Special Requests" box.

Flatbreads

Margherita Flatbread

$15.00

Garlic Infused Olive Oil, Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Basil, and Balsamic Glaze.

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Buffalo Sauce, and Celery.

Pickle Flatbread

$15.00

Cheese, Pickles, Fresh Dill, with a Housemade Ranch Base

Salty Dog Flatbread

$15.00

Green Olives, Black Olives, Pepperoni, Cheese with a Marinara Base

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

BBQ Chicken, Pineapple, Onions, with a BBQ Sauce Base

Taco Flatbread

$15.00

Taco Beef, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Lettuce, with a Salsa Base

Chix Alfredo Flatbread

$15.00

Soups/Salads/Desserts

Harvest Salad

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Dried Cranberries, Sauteed Cinnamon Apples, Feta, Candied Pecans, and Apple Cider Vinaigrette.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Celery, Cherry Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles.

Mini Donuts

$8.00

Ice Cream Cup

$2.00

Ice Cream Cone

$3.00

Oreo Freeziac Cup

$6.00

Mango Sorbet Freeziac Cup (Dairy Free)

$6.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Pizza

$8.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Side Of

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Fatty Patty Sauce

$0.50

Side Dark Ale Mustard

$0.50

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side Sweet Hot

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Pico

$1.00

Side Pickles

$0.50

Side Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Side Veggies

$3.00

Side Hummus 4 Oz.

$3.00

Side Salsa

$1.00

Side Queso

$1.00

Side Fries

$7.00

Side Tater Tots

$7.00

Side Squrds

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:50 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Get your Fat Pants on!

Website

Location

8335 Crystal View Rd, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Directions

Gallery
Fat Pants Brewing Company image
Fat Pants Brewing Company image
Fat Pants Brewing Company image

