Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Tipsy Steer - MPLS 5000 Hiawatha Ave

review star

No reviews yet

5000 Hiawatha Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55417

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Cheddar & Bacon
Chicken Fingers

Beverages

Fountain Pop

$2.90

20oz Soda

$3.50

20 Oz. Aquafina Water

$2.00

To Go Fountain Pop

$2.90

Bubly Water

$2.00

Rootbeer

$3.50

12 oz Bottle Spring Grove Rootbeer

Orange Juice

$4.00

Mini Donut Cream Soda

$4.00

16oz. can, Lift Bridge Mini Donut Cream Soda

Starters

Armadillo Eggs

Armadillo Eggs

$13.00

Ground sausage and beef, stuffed with cream cheese, goat cheese, charred jalapenos, bacon, drizzle of raspberry chipotle sauce over a bed of fries

Baked Avocados

Baked Avocados

$13.50

Fresh Avocado half (2), crab meat, spicy mayo, onion, red pepper, cheddar cheese, drizzle of unagi sushi sauce

Bavarian Pretzels

Bavarian Pretzels

$9.50

Served with Gouda cheese sauce

Coyote Rolls

Coyote Rolls

$13.50

Tinga chicken, cojia and cheddar cheese, black bean, corn, roasted red pepper, charred jalapeno, cilantro lime ailoi

Burrata Board

Burrata Board

$17.00

Burrata, marinated tomato, olive tapenade, fig spread, basil, prosciutto, marinated roasted pear, crostini

WAM Bread

WAM Bread

$8.00

$1 goes to Wishes & More Fresh baked in our kitchen & served warm. Bread flour, spent grains, honey butter glazed, side of pimento cheese spread & honey butter

Vegan Nachos

Vegan Nachos

$13.00

Corn tortillas, vegan chorizo and cheese, black bean & roasted corn salsa, pico de gallo, jalapenos, cilantro lime aioli, lettuce

Seared Tenderloin Tips

Seared Tenderloin Tips

$15.50

Seasoned seared tenderloin tips served with a jumbo onion ring, and a Kolsch horseradish sauce drizzle.

Bacon Lolipops

Bacon Lolipops

$11.00

Thick center cut bacon, dry rub, sweet raspberry chipotle glaze, arugula

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$11.50

Fries, honey mustard

IPA Onion Rings

IPA Onion Rings

$10.00

Thick cut onions, lager horseradish sauce

Jimmer Nachos

Jimmer Nachos

$14.00

Cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, charred jalapeno, rojo salsa, lettuce.

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$12.00

Breaded bite size shrimp, Bang Bang sauce, lemon basil aioli

Pile of Fries

Pile of Fries

$9.00

Natural-cut fries, gouda cheese sauce, bacon, chives

Side of Fries

$5.00

Fried Green Tomato App

$5.00

Fried Green Tomatoes w/ Ranch dressing

Duck Bacon Wontons

Duck Bacon Wontons

$14.00

Crunchy wontons, cream cheese, charred sweet corn, red peppers, green onions, chipotle raspberry drizzle

Greens

Bronzed Argentina red shrimp, arugula, romaine, roasted marinated pear, radish, goat cheese, champagne vinaigrette
Tenderloin Wedge

Tenderloin Wedge

$16.00

Seared tenderloin tips, tossed in blue cheese dressing, iceburg, romaine, bacon, red onion, gorgonzola, heirloom tomato

Pomegranate Power

Pomegranate Power

$13.50

Green, baby kale mix, shaved Brussels sprouts, quinoa pomegranate blend, dried cherries, candied walnuts, goat cheese, avocado and pomegranate vinaigrette. Add chicken for $3

Side Greens

Side Greens

$6.00

Fresh greens, heirloom tomato, red onion, parmesan cheese, choice dressing

Small House Salad

$9.00

Fresh greens, roasted red pepper garlic dressing, heirloom tomato, red onion, pork belly croutons, grated parmesan, spent grain granola

Large House Salad

$12.00

Fresh greens, roasted red pepper garlic dressing, heirloom tomato, red onion, pork belly croutons, grated parmesan, spent grain granola

Champagne Shrimp Salad

Champagne Shrimp Salad

$15.50

Bronzed Argentina red shrimp, arugula, romaine, roasted marinated pear, radish, goat cheese, champagne vinaigrette

Tacos

Chicken Rojo Avocado

Chicken Rojo Avocado

$13.50

Chicken Tinga, Rojo salsa, charred jalapenos, avacado, pico de gallo, queso fresco All tacos come with a side of lettuce, tortilla chips and rojo salsa

Brisket Tacos

Brisket Tacos

$13.50

Chopped brisket, bbq, caramelized onion, gouda cheese, pico de gallo, lemon basil aioli. All tacos come with a side of lettuce, tortilla chips and rojo salsa

Vegan Chorizo Tacos

Vegan Chorizo Tacos

$13.50

Black bean & roasted corn salsa, Violife cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro lime aioli

Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos

Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Breaded bite size shrimp tossed in bang bang sauce, pico de gallo, lemon aioli. All tacos come with a side of lettuce, tortilla chips and rojo salsa

Burgers

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$13.50

Served on a butter grilled bun with truffle mayo. Served with natural-cut fries. Two patties with Cheddar Cheese GF bun charge $2.00....see burger toppings May sub Impossible patty for no charge...see burger toppings

Cheddar & Bacon

Cheddar & Bacon

$15.50

Served on a butter grilled bun with truffle mayo. Served with natural-cut fries. Two patties, Cheddar Cheese and Bacon GF bun charge $2.00..see toppings May sub Impossible patty for no charge...see toppings

Pimento & Olive

Pimento & Olive

$15.50

Pimento Cheese, olive tapenade, roasted red peppers Served on a butter grilled bun with truffle mayo. Served with natural-cut fries. Two patties GF bun charge $2.00...see burger toppings May sub Impossible patty for no charge...see burger toppings

Faribault Pride

Faribault Pride

$15.50

Gorganzola, aged cheddar, caramlized onions, bacon GF bun charge $2.00...see burger toppings May sub Impossible patty no charge...see burger toppings

Bacon Jam

Bacon Jam

$15.50

Bacon onion jam, brie cheese, chives, charred jalapeno aioli GF bun charge $2.00...see burger toppings May sub Impossible patty for no charge...see burger toppings

Hazy Sunrize

Hazy Sunrize

$14.50

Short ribs, BBQ, fried egg, cheddar cheese, bacon Served on a butter grilled bun with truffle mayo. Served with natural-cut fries. GF bun charge $2.00...see burger toppings May sub Impossible patty for no charge...see burger toppings

Impossible

Impossible

$14.50

Vegan burger with a ¼ lb Meatless patty, Violife cheese, roasted red pepper, avocado, basil pesto. Served on a Vegan bun. Served with natural-cut fries. GF bun charge $2.00...see burger toppings

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$15.00

Cranberry walnut bread, Brie, avocado, roasted red peppers, heirloom tomato, micro greens Served with natural-cut fries. GF bun charge $2.00...see burger toppings May sub Impossible patty for no charge...see burger toppings

"Lil" Spicy

"Lil" Spicy

$15.00

Tennessee hot sauce, pepper jack, brie, jalapeno aioli, pickles, arugula and charred jalapenos GF bun charge $2.00...see burger toppings May sub Impossible patty for no charge...see burger toppings

Bayou Burger

Bayou Burger

$16.50

Beef patty, bronzed Argentina red shrimp, pepperjack cheese, creole cream sauce, onion, garlic aioli

Sandwiches

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Short rib, Cheddar, Smoked Gouda, fried green tomatoes, caramelized onions. Served with natural-cut fries

Raspberry Brie Chicken Melt

Raspberry Brie Chicken Melt

$15.00

Cranberry walnut bread, raspberry chipotle sauce, Brie cheese, micro greens, lemon basil aioli Served with natural-cut fries Can sub a Gluten Free bun

B.L.A.T.

B.L.A.T.

$14.00

Thick cut dry rubbed bacon, lettuce, avocado, heirloom tomato, truffle mayo, grilled sourdough Served with natural-cut fries

Tennessee Hot Chicken

Tennessee Hot Chicken

$15.00

Southern fried chicken breast, Tennessee hot sauce, pickles, truffle mayo, kale crunch cilantro ranch slaw, butter grilled bun

Sassy Steak Sandwich

Sassy Steak Sandwich

$19.00

French loaf, garlic aioli, onion, marinated tomato, adobe coffee rubbed sirloin, chimichurri. (Order Pink or No Pink)

Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$19.00

French roll, garlic aioli, red onion, roasted red pepper, pepper jack cheese, bronzed Argentina red shrimp, creole cream sauce

Fake Chick

Fake Chick

$15.00

Grilled vegan cheese, marinated tomato, arugula, onion, violife cheese, micro greens, chimichurri, vegan bun

Pizzas

Classic Cheese

Classic Cheese

$14.50

Gluten Free Crust $2.00 charge...see toppings Classic Cheese Pizza with Red Sauce Mozzarella Cheese

Stars & Stripes

Stars & Stripes

$16.50

Gluten Free Crust charge $2.00..see toppings Classic Cheese with Red Sauce, Pepperoni and Sausage Mozzarella Cheese

The "Flight"

The "Flight"

$17.50

Gluten Free Crust Charge $2.00..see toppings Sausage, pepperoni, prosciutto, olive tapenade, mushrooms, extra cheese

Margherita

Margherita

$15.50

Gluten Free Crust Charge $2.00..see toppings Heirloom tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil

Brewers Take

Brewers Take

$17.00

Gluten Free Crust Charge $2.00..see toppings Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, roasted red peppers, caramelized onion, prosciutto, basil, bacon

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$16.50

Gluten Free Crust Charge $2.00..see toppings Chicken, mozzarella, goat cheese, roasted pine nuts, heirloom, tomato, micro greens, pesto swirl

Up in Smoke

Up in Smoke

$17.50

A "smoked to order" pizza. Barbeque sauce, caramelized onion, beef brisket, bacon jam, roasted red pepper, red onion, mozzarella cheese, charred jalapeno emulsion. Gluten Free Crust Charge $2.00..see toppings

Fig & Pear

Fig & Pear

$15.00

Thin cauliflower crust, fig spread, prosciutto, roasted pear, goat cheese arugula

Tipsy Pickle

$16.00

Kids / Desserts

Kids Pizza

Kids Pizza

$7.00

6" inch kids pizza. Choice of Pepperoni, Sausage or cheese Kids meals include option of apple juice, chocolate milk, or kids soda. Children under 10

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Cavatappi pasta, smoked gouda, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic and cream Kids meals include option of apple juice, chocolate milk, or kids soda. Children under 10

Kid Chicken Fingers

Kid Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Served with natural-cut fries Kids meals include option of apple juice, chocolate milk, or kids soda. Children under 10

Kid Cheeseburger

Kid Cheeseburger

$7.00

Cheddar Cheese Kids meals include option of apple juice, chocolate milk, or kids soda. Children under 10 May sub Gluten Free Bun Served with natural-cut fries

Kid Hamburger

$7.00

Kids meals include option of apple juice, chocolate milk, or kids soda. Children under 10 May Sub Gluten Free Bun Served with natural-cut fries

Kid Taco

Kid Taco

$7.00

Two Chicken Tinga and cheddar cheese tacos on a flour tortilla Kids meals include option of apple juice, chocolate milk, or kids soda. Children under 10

Cookies & Cream Shake

Cookies & Cream Shake

$8.00

Crushed Oreo, Oreo Brownie, whipped cream and more Crushed Oreo!

Chocolate Dream Shake

Chocolate Dream Shake

$8.00

Crushed Oreo, Chocolate Syrup, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Brownie and Chocolate Bar

Birthday Cake Shake

Birthday Cake Shake

$8.00

Vanilla cream, confetti sprinkles, slice of birthday cake

Red Velvet Cheesecake

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$8.00

Vanilla cream, red velvet cake, slice of cheesecake

Shake of the Month

Shake of the Month

$8.00

Stop, Drop and Whopp it Vanilla malt with Whopper candy pieces, chocolate syrup, whipped cream, chocolate fudge Whopper cookie with a cherry on top

Plain Chocolate Shake

$8.00

Plain Vanilla Shake

$8.00

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Faves

Sunnies & Chips

Sunnies & Chips

$16.50

Crispy seasoned sunnies, fries, house tarter

El Bol

El Bol

$15.50+

Cauliflower rice, Kale crunch, black bean & roasted corn salsa, Violife cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro lime aioli. Choice of plain, short rib, chicken Tinga or Vegan Chorizo

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$16.50

Belgian waffle, southern fried chicken breast, spicy maple syrup, side of kale crunch cilantro ranch slaw.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$16.00+

Cavatappi pasta, smoked gouda, mozzerella, parmesan, garlic and cream add tenderloin tips and gorgonzola add dry rub chicken and chives

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Tipsy Steer is a locally owned and managed kitchen, serving the great people of the Nokomis and surrounding neighborhoods. It all begins with our chef-inspired menu showcasing locally sourced beef, dairy, produce and hormone free natural chicken. Our brick oven pizza and fresh hand-pattied burgers will no doubt be the stars of the menu. We will also feature a great selection of small plates, appetizers, salads, and street style tacos. Whether you pair a great brew with a Tipsy Steer appetizer or perhaps a Tipsy Steer hand-crafted shake with one of our mouth-watering burgers, Tipsy Steer has you covered.

Location

5000 Hiawatha Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55417

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Casa Maria
orange starNo Reviews
5001 34th Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55417
View restaurantnext
Sassy Spoon
orange star4.5 • 135
5011 34th Ave South Minneapolis, MN 55417
View restaurantnext
Okome House
orange star4.8 • 242
4457 42nd Av.S Minneapolis, MN 55406
View restaurantnext
Official Fried Chicken
orange starNo Reviews
4010 E 46th St Minneapolis, MN 55406
View restaurantnext
Highland Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,774
771 Cleveland Ave S St Paul, MN 55116
View restaurantnext
Tiffany Sports Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
2051 Ford Pkwy Saint Paul, MN 55116
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurantnext
Colita
orange star5.0 • 11,337
5400 Penn Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Martina
orange star5.0 • 9,100
4312 S Upton Ave Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
orange star4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Kiku Bistro
orange star4.5 • 8,069
2819 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
The Lowry
orange star4.4 • 5,650
2112 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston