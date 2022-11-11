The Tipsy Steer - MPLS 5000 Hiawatha Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The Tipsy Steer is a locally owned and managed kitchen, serving the great people of the Nokomis and surrounding neighborhoods. It all begins with our chef-inspired menu showcasing locally sourced beef, dairy, produce and hormone free natural chicken. Our brick oven pizza and fresh hand-pattied burgers will no doubt be the stars of the menu. We will also feature a great selection of small plates, appetizers, salads, and street style tacos. Whether you pair a great brew with a Tipsy Steer appetizer or perhaps a Tipsy Steer hand-crafted shake with one of our mouth-watering burgers, Tipsy Steer has you covered.
Location
5000 Hiawatha Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Minneapolis
Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
No Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurant
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant