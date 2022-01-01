Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tiffany Sports Lounge

2051 Ford Pkwy

Saint Paul, MN 55116

MUSHROOM SWISS
TOMMIE BURGER
DRY RUB WINGS

WARM UPS

BONELESS BBQ WINGS

$15.00

Choice of ranch or blue cheese

BONELESS BUFFALO WINGS

$15.00

Choice of ranch or blue cheese

BONELESS DIABLO WINGS

$15.00

Choice or ranch or bleu cheese

BONELESS DRY RUB WINGS

$15.00

Choice of ranch or blue cheese

BBQ WINGS

$15.00

Choice of ranch or blue cheese

BUFFALO WINGS

$15.00

Choice of ranch or blue cheese

DIABLO WINGS

$15.00

DRY RUB WINGS

$15.00

Choice of ranch or blue cheese

BEEF NACHOS

$14.00

Beef, corn tortilla chips, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese. Add guacamole for $2

CHICKEN NACHOS

$14.00

Chicken tings, corn tortilla chips, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream and cheese. Add guacamole for $2

BEEF QUESADILLA

$13.00

Beef, pico de gallo, chipotle ranch served with salsa and a zesty avocado dipping sauce14

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$13.00

Chicken tinga, pico de gallo, chipotle ranch served with salsa and a zesty avocado dipping sauce.

BEER PRETZEL

$12.00

Served with New Belgium beer cheese.

CHILI

$10.00

House made chili topped with sour cream, green onion, and pico de gallo

CHILI CHEESE TOTS

$12.00

Chili, queso, and giardiniera

CHIPS, GUAC & QUESO

$12.00

Tortilla chips served with guacamole and pico de gallo

FRENCH FRIES

$8.25

Regular or Cajun with choice of dipping sauce.

TOTS

$8.25

Regular or Cajun with choice of dipping sauce.

WISCONSIN CHEESE CURDS

$11.00

Served with chipotle ranch

TACOS

CHICKEN TINGA TACOS

$14.00

CHOICE OF CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLA

FISH TACOS

$14.00

CHOICE OF CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLA

STEAK TACOS

$17.00

CHOICE OF CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLA

SALAD

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$16.00

romaine hearts, heirloom cherry tomatoes, hard boiled egg, parmesan cheese, croutons

COBB SALAD

$17.00

chicken, spring mix, avocado, tomato, hard boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, ranch dressing

STEAKHOUSE CHOP

$19.00

top sirloin, spring mix, roasted tomatoes, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, sun dried tomato vinaigrette

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE SIN CAKE

$10.00

locally made three-layer cake, creamy icing, whipped cream, vanilla ice cream

MINI DONUTS

$7.00

tossed in cinnamon sugar, vanilla ice cream

BETWEEN BREAD

8 HOUR REUBEN

$15.00

Guinness braised corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island on rye

AVOCADO BLT

$14.50

mayo, sourdough

BARBECUE BURGER

$15.00

bbq sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$15.00

Chicken tenders, romaine, celery, onion, and bleu cheese crumbles

BUFFALO MAC AND CHEESE

$17.00

Blend of cheddar cheeses, bleu cheese crumbles, buffalo chicken nuggets, cavatappi, and finished with bread crumbs.

HIGHLAND PARK BURGER

$15.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese, thousand island

KATIE’S AM

$15.00

Chicken breast, guacamole, pepper jack cheese, chipotle ranch dressing, ciabatta

MUSHROOM SWISS

$15.00

Double smash patties, brie and swiss sauce, mushrooms, caramelized onions, and dill pickles

PIGGY SMALLS

$15.00

Braised pork butt, diablo sauce, giardiniera

SHORT RIB CHEESE STEAK

$15.00

Guinness braised beef, onion and peppers, cheese sauce, giardiniera, hoagie roll

TIFF’S BURGER

$15.00

Two 4 oz patties, double cheese, fried onions, pickles, Tiff’s sauce. Sub Beyond burger patty for $1

TIFF’S DIP

$15.00

Guinness braised beef, Swiss cheese, ciabatta, au jus

TOMMIE BURGER

$15.00

Cajun seasoned, pepper jack cheese, fresh jalapeños, bacon, chipotle ranch

KIDS MENU

KIDS BURGER

$8.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

WING THING

$8.00

KIDS DILLA

$8.00

JR.CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

KIDS PIZZA

$8.00

SWEET & SAVORY

BACONATOR

$13.00

bacon, scrambled eggs, american cheese, bun, side of tots

BISCUITS AND GRAVY

$13.00Out of stock

BORING BREAKFAST

$12.00

turkey sausage link, chorizo patty, or bacon, 3 eggs (pouched, scrambled or over easy), hash browns, side of toast

CARNITAS BURRITO

$13.00

Braised pork, French fries, scrambled eggs, shredded cheese, chipotle ranch, avocado ranch, served with salsa verde and a side of tots

CINNAMON TOAST CAKES

$12.00

FRENCH TOAST

$12.00

French toast, whipped cream, maple blueberry compote

GETTIN PIGGY WIT IT

$14.00

CARNITAS LOADED CHEESY HASHBROWNS

$13.00

TINGA LOADED CHEESEY HASHBROWNS

$13.00

Chicken tinga, braised barbacoa, or carnitas, guacamole, pico de gallo, house made cheese sauce

PANCAKES

$12.00

NON BRUNCH

CHICKEN CAESAR BRUNCH

$16.00

KATIES BRUNCH

$15.00

MUSHROOM SWISS BRUNCH

$15.00

CHEESESTEAK BRUNCH

$15.00

TIFFS BURGER BRUNCH

$15.00

TOMMIE SMASH BRUNCH

$15.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Family owned and operated since 1971. Located in Highland Park St. Paul Tiff's is an American style grill offering many food and drink options. Official KU Headquarters & Green Bay Packers bar.

2051 Ford Pkwy, Saint Paul, MN 55116

