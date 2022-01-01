Tiffany Sports Lounge
Family owned and operated since 1971. Located in Highland Park St. Paul Tiff's is an American style grill offering many food and drink options. Official KU Headquarters & Green Bay Packers bar.
2051 Ford Pkwy, Saint Paul, MN 55116
