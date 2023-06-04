Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Okome House

242 Reviews

$$

4457 42nd Av.S

Minneapolis, MN 55406

Popular Items

Tori Karaage

$8.00

fried chicken w/a creamy miso soy sauce, topped with green onion (Gluten Free)

Tori Don (Chicken)

$16.50

chicken from Larry Shultz organic farm in a sweet, tangy, soy gravy, w/ a soft boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, broccoli and avocado salad. (Gluten Free)

Buta Don (Pork)

$15.50

pork from Berkwood Farms in a sweet, garlicky, soy glaze, w/ a soft boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, broccoli and avocado salad, green onion. (Gluten Free)


Osozai (small plates)

Tori Karaage

$8.00

fried chicken w/a creamy miso soy sauce, topped with green onion (Gluten Free)

Cauliflower Karaage

$6.50

fried cauliflower w/curry seasalt. (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Misoshiru

Misoshiru

$3.50

vegetable broth miso soup w/mixed vegetables. (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Broccoli Avocado

$7.00

tossed in a creamy, tangy, tomato dressing. (Gluten Free)

Side of Rice

$3.00

Gluten Free Soy Sauce Packet

$0.25

Flatware

Sets of chopsticks (forks for kids). Please select 1 per person.

Kaiso Salad (Mixed Seaweed salad)

$5.00

Seaweed salad with sesame

Edamame (chilled soy beans)

$5.00

Cooked and chilled soybeans topped with sea salt.

Donburi

Japanese style stir fry served on white rice.

Tori Don (Chicken)

$16.50

chicken from Larry Shultz organic farm in a sweet, tangy, soy gravy, w/ a soft boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, broccoli and avocado salad. (Gluten Free)

Buta Don (Pork)

$15.50

pork from Berkwood Farms in a sweet, garlicky, soy glaze, w/ a soft boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, broccoli and avocado salad, green onion. (Gluten Free)

Bincho Maguro Don (Raw Albacore Tuna)

Bincho Maguro Don (Raw Albacore Tuna)

$16.00

raw albacore tuna, cucumber, tomato, micro greens, shredded nori, salmon fish eggs, red radish, in a yuzu ponzu sauce. (Gluten Free)

Curry Don

Curry Don

$11.50

mushroom, onion, carrot, corn, edamame, tomato, pickled radish, broccoli, w/Japanese Curry. (Vegan)

Atsuage Don (Fried Tofu)

Atsuage Don (Fried Tofu)

$13.00

organic fried tofu, bell peppers, onion, edamame, corn, mushroom, broccoli, green onion, in a soy chili sauce. (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Avocado Don

$14.00

Sliced avocado over rice, topped with a miso sauce, tomato, cucumber, nori, amakara daikon zuke, radish, and chili threads.

Udon

Curry Udon

$12.00

Udon noodles with a house made broth topped with vegetable curry, seaweed and green onions.

Kitsune Udon

$12.00

Udon noodles with a house made broth topped with 3 pieces of fried tofu, seaweed and green onions.

Pork Udon

$14.00

Udon noodles with a house made broth topped with pork in a gravy sauce, fish cake, seaweed and green onions.

Shrimp Tempura Udon

$16.00

Udon noodles with a house made broth topped with 3 pieces of shrimp tempura, fish cake, seaweed and green onions.

Kids Meal

comes with one plain rice ball, two pieces of chicken karaage, carrots, broccolini, strawberries, and your choice of mini strawberry calpico or apple juice.

Kids Combo Meal

$8.50

comes with one plain rice ball, two pieces of chicken karaage, carrots, broccolini, strawberries, and your choice of mini strawberry calpico or apple juice.

Kids Udon

$6.00

Udon noodles and our house made vegtable based broth.

Onigiri

Rice ball stuffed with your filling choice.

Atsuage Onigiri

$4.00

Fried organic thick cut tofu with miso sauce. Gluten free, vegan.

Ebi Mayo

$4.00

Cooked shrimp with mayo. Gluten free

Kani Mayo

$5.00

Snow crab with mayo. /GF

Karaage Onigiri

$5.50

Fried organic chicken with spicy miso mayo. /GF

Konbu

$3.50

Sweet soy simmered sea kelp. /Vegan

Mentaiko

$4.50

spicy cod roe fish eggs

Okaka

$4.00

Sweet smoked shredded tuna. Gluten free

Okaka cream cheese

$5.50

Shaved bonito with cream cheese/ gluten fee

Pirikara Hamachi

$5.50

Raw spicy yellowtail. Gluten free.

Prosciutto

$5.50

Prosciutto with cream cheese and black pepper. Gluten free.

Shake

$4.00

Cooked Salmon. Gluten free

Shio/Plain

$3.00

Vegan, Gluten free

Shiso

$3.50

dried shiso (a minty basily taste). Vegan/Gluten free

Spam

$5.50

Spam with egg custard.

Takana

$3.50

Mustard Leaf. Vegan

Takuwan

$3.50

Pickled daikon radish. Gluten free, vegan.

Tenmusu

$5.50

Fried shrimp tempura with sweet mayo sauce.

Tuna Mayo

$4.00

Cooked tuna with mayo. Gluten free

Unagi

$5.50

Broiled freshwater eel with egg custard.

Ume

$3.50

pickled plum. Vegan/Gluten free

Ume Shiso

$4.00

Pickled plum with dried shiso. Gluten free, vegan.

Yuzu Salmon

$4.50

Broiled salmon with spicy yuzu paste. Gluten free.

Desserts

Chocolate Ice cream Mochi

$4.00Out of stock

Mochi with chocolate ice cream in the middle. 2 pieces per order.

Mango Ice Cream Mochi

$4.00Out of stock

Mochi with mango ice cream in the middle. 2 pieces per order.

Strawberry Ice Cream Mochi

$4.00

Mochi with strawberry ice cream in the middle. 2 pieces per order.

Yuzu Icecream Mochi

$4.00Out of stock

Mochi with yuzu ice cream in the middle. 2 pieces per order.

Roll Cake Vanilla

$5.00Out of stock

Swiss roll cake with vanilla whipped cream. Two slices per order.

Roll Cake Matcha

$5.00

Swiss roll cake with matcha whipped cream. 2 slices per order.

Taiyaki

$5.50

Warm fish shaped waffle filled with red bean and a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Baumkuchen Macha

$5.50

Baumkuchen Cocoa

$5.50

Mango Soymilk Daifuku Mochi

$3.75

Strawberry Soymilk Daifuku Mochi

$3.75

Green tea Soymilk Daifuku Mochi

$3.75Out of stock

Cafe Au Lait Soymilk Daifuku Mochi

$3.75

Monaka Green Tea

$3.75

Green tea ice cream sandwich with chocolate in a wafer.

Monaka Strawberry

$3.75

Strawberry ice cream sandwich with chocolate in a wafer.

Monaka Vanilla

$3.75

Chocolate ice cream sandwich with chocolate in a wafer.

Monaka Double Choco

$3.75

Mochi Black Sesame

$3.75Out of stock

Giant black sesame mochi filled with red bean.

Mochi Red Bean

$3.75Out of stock

Giant red bean mochi filled with red bean.

Mochi Green Ginger

$3.75Out of stock

Giant green ginger mochi filled with red bean.

White Bean Mochi

$3.75

N/A Drinks

Calpico Original

$5.00

Calpico Lychee

$5.00

Calpico Mango

$5.00

Calpico Melon

$5.00

Calpico Peach

$5.00

Calpico Strawberry

$5.00

Ramune Original

$5.25Out of stock

Ramune Grape

$5.25Out of stock

Ramune Strawberry

$5.25Out of stock

Strawberry Milk

$3.75Out of stock

Itoen Black Milk tea

$4.00

Itoen Matcha Milk tea

$4.00

Royal Milk Tea Can

$4.00Out of stock

Itoen Unsweetened Green tea bottle

$4.50

Itoen Jasmine bottle

$4.50

Itoen Oolong bottle

$4.50

La Croix Plain

$2.00

La Croix Grapefruit

$2.00

La Croix Lime

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Mini Strawberry Calpico

$1.00

Kids Juice Box

$1.00

Snacks

Calbee Honey Butter

$4.50

Calbee Pizza

$4.75Out of stock

Hot & Spcy Chips

$4.50Out of stock

Imo Karinto(Sweet Potao Stick)

$6.00

Jagalico Hokkaido Butter

$4.25Out of stock

Jagalico Original

$4.25

Jagalico Sukiyaki

$4.25Out of stock

Jagalico Umami Seaweed

$4.25

Jagarico Double Chz

$4.25Out of stock

Karamucho

$3.50

My Pote Garlic Butter

$3.50Out of stock

My Pote Himalayan Pink Salt

$3.50Out of stock

My Pote Onion Soup

$3.50Out of stock

My Pote White Truffle

$4.00Out of stock

Okinawa Sea Salt Rice Cracker Pack

$6.00

Pocky Almond Crush

$5.00

Pocky Choco Banana

$4.50

Pocky Coconut

$4.50Out of stock

Pocky Cookies and Cream

$4.50

Pocky Crunchy Strawberry

$4.50

Pocky Mint

$4.50Out of stock

Pocky Skinny

$2.50Out of stock

Pocky Tasty

$4.50

Pocky Winter Melty

$4.50

Puchao Gummy Soft Candy Cola

$3.00

Puchao Gummy Soft Candy Grape

$3.00

Puchao Gummy Soft Candy Ramune

$3.00

Puchao Gumy Soft Candy Strawberry

$3.00

Puchao Mango

$3.00Out of stock

Puchao Melon

$3.00

Tree Stump Chocolate

$5.25Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Counter service style Japanese restaurant serving Donburi and Onigiri.

Website

Location

4457 42nd Av.S, Minneapolis, MN 55406

Directions

