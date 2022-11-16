Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Betty & Earl's Biscuit Kitchen - POTLUCK at Rosedale Center

242 Reviews

$

1595 MN-36

Roseville, MN 55113

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Cupcakes 6-pack
Frozen Original 6-pack
1\4 sheet basic

Pies 24 hour notice

8" Apple Pie

$19.00

8' Banana Creme Pie

$19.00

8' Key Lime Tart

$20.00

8' Fresh Fruit Tart

$25.00

8' Strawberry Rhubarb tart

$19.00

8' French Silk

$20.00

mini banana creme

$6.99

mini french silk

$6.99

Mini key lime

$6.99

Hand pie

$5.50

Coconut creme mini

$6.99

Mini pumpkin pie

$6.99

8" Pumpkin pie

$19.00

Frozen Biscuits

Frozen Original 6-pack

$10.00

Frozen Bacon Cheddar 6-pack

$12.00

Frozen Blueberry Lemon 6-pack

$12.00

Frozen Cinnamon Roll 6-pack

$12.00

Biscuits

Biscuit 6-pack

$25.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$10.00

Biscuit Sandwich with Ham & Cheese

$8.59

Bacon Cheddar Biscuit (Brushed with Garlic Butter)

$5.00

Blueberry Lemon Biscuit

$5.00

Original Biscuit

$4.25

Add egg

$1.50

Egg &cheese biscuit

$7.99

Ham and cheeses croissant

$5.99

Gravy side

$2.00

Bread stix

$2.99

Add ham

$2.00

8oz cup gravy

$6.25

16 oz bowl gravy

$12.50

Soup

Bowl: Chicken Wild Rice

$6.50

Bowl: Chicken Wild Rice with B&E Original Biscuit

$11.00

Bowl: Soup of the Day

$6.50

Bowl: Soup of the Day with B&E Original Biscuit

$11.00

Cup: Chicken Wild Rice

$4.50

Cup: Chicken Wild Rice with B&E Original Biscuit

$9.00

Cup: Soup of the Day

$4.50

Cup: Soup of the Day with B&E Original Biscuit

$9.00

Slice of Quiche

$6.59

8" Quiche

$20.00

10" Quiche

$28.00

French toast

$10.00

Add banana

$0.95

Sweets

2 for$4 cookies

$4.00

6 count Macarons

$12.60

Almond croissant

$4.50

Apple Fritter

$2.00

Banana Bread

$10.00

Bar: Peanut Butter Chocolate (GF)

$4.50

Bismark

$2.00

Brownie

$4.15

Cake Slice

$5.00

Cannoli

$4.65

Caramel Apple bread

$3.99

Caramel Pecan Rolls

$5.00

Cheesecake cake slices

$6.00

Choc croissant

$4.25

Choc pbutter rice crisp

$4.25

Chocolate Bomb (GF)

$6.35

Cinnamon Rolls

$5.00

Coffee Cake

$5.00

Cookie

$3.00

Cookies 2-pack

$5.00

Cookies 6-pack

$14.00

Corn bread

$5.99

Creme brulee

$5.50

Croissant

$4.00

Cupcake

$3.00

Cupcakes 2-pack

$5.50

Cupcakes 4-pack

$11.00

Cupcakes 6-pack

$14.00

Decorated cupcake

$3.50

Fruit Tart

$6.99

Jam

$7.25

Lemon bar

$4.15

Mini Cheesecake

$6.35

Moose Bytes

$6.35

Muffin

$3.50

Pumpkin bars

$6.79

Pumpkin Bread

$10.00

Puppy chow

$3.99

rice crisp

$3.25

Rum caramel

$5.00

dirt pie

$5.99

Gluten Friendly cupcakes

$3.45

Mini coffee cake

$3.50

Danish

$2.00

Cake ball

$2.99

Cakes(24 hour notice required to order)

6" Cake (24 hours notice required to order)

$38.00

8" Cake (24 hours notice required to order)

$48.00

10" Cake (24 hours notice required to order)

$60.00

6 inch cheesecake(48 hour notice)

$28.00

8" single layer Strawberry SC

$40.00

8" Rum cake

$25.00

Full sheet

$75.00

8 inch pineapple upside down

$18.00

6" Truffle Torte

$25.00

Red velvet Cheesecake cake

$10.99

Cake cups

$5.50

Red velvet cheesecake cake 8'

$48.00

1\2sheet pineapple upside down

$32.99

6" Fancy pants cake

$40.00

10" pineapple upside down

$26.00

6" cake basic deco buttercream iced

$38.00

8" cake basic deco buttercream iced

$48.00

10" cake basic deco buttercream iced

$60.00

8" single layer Boston cream pie

$11.99

1\4 sheet basic

$32.00

8" Cheesecake ( 48 hour notice)

$35.00

6" Strawberry shortcake made with fresh berries

$40.00

10" cheesecake (48 hour notice)

Picnic cake

$5.99

B&E Biscuits

Biscuit 6-pack

$25.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$10.00

Biscuit Sandwich with Ham & Cheese

$8.59

Bacon Cheddar Biscuit (Brushed with Garlic Butter)

$5.00

Blueberry Lemon Biscuit

$5.00

Cinnamon Roll Biscuit

$5.00

Original Biscuit with Butter

$4.25

Original Biscuit with Honey Butter

$4.25

Original Biscuit with Housemade Jam

$4.25

Frozen Original 6-pack

$9.00

Frozen Bacon Cheddar 6-pack

$12.00

Frozen Blueberry Lemon 6-pack

$12.00

Frozen Cinnamon Roll 6-pack

$12.00

Beverages

Arnie Palmer (16 oz)

$4.75

Coffee (16 oz)

$3.50

Spiced Apple Cider

$4.00

Water Bottle

$2.50

Soup

Bowl: Chicken Wild Rice

$6.50

Bowl: Chicken Wild Rice with B&E Original Biscuit

$11.00

Bowl: Soup of the Day

$6.50

Bowl: Soup of the Day with B&E Original Biscuit

$11.00

Cup: Chicken Wild Rice

$4.50

Cup: Chicken Wild Rice with B&E Original Biscuit

$9.00

Cup: Soup of the Day

$4.50

Cup: Soup of the Day with B&E Original Biscuit

$9.00

Slice of Quiche

$6.59

Sweets

cookies

$3.75

Bar: Peanut Butter Chocolate (GF)

$4.50

Brownie

$4.15

Caramel Pecan Rolls

$5.00

Chocolate Bomb (GF)

$6.35

Cinnamon Rolls

$5.00

Coffee Cake

$4.00

Cookie $2.75

$2.75

Cookie $3.00

$3.00

Cookies 2-pack

$5.00

Cookies 6-pack

$14.00

Cupcake

$3.00

Cupcakes 2-pack

$5.50

Cupcakes 4-pack

$11.00

Cupcakes 6-pack

$14.00

Hand Pie

$5.50

Mini Cheesecake

$6.35

Red Velvet Cheesecake Cake

$10.99

Moose Bytes

$6.35

Fruit Tart

$6.99

Key Lime Tart

$6.99

Cakes

6" Cake (24 hours notice required to order)

$38.00

8" Cake (24 hours notice required to order)

$48.00

10" Cake (24 hours notice required to order)

$60.00

Chocolate heart cake With chocolate dipped strawberrys

$35.00

Strawberry Shortcake Heart

$35.00

6 inch Truffle torte GF

$25.00

sandwich and sides

Chicken salad sand/with side

$11.99

Egg salad sand/with side

$10.99

chips

On croisssant

On wild rice cran

Pulled pork on Sour D

$12.99

Add cheese

$0.50

Side of soup with sand

$2.00

Bagel

$3.00

Side cream cheese

$0.25

Egg and cheese bagel

$7.99

Ham and cheese bagel

$7.99

Add egg

$1.50

Add ham

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Betty & Earl's has partnered with local baker extraordinare, Diane Minor, to launch B&E Featuring Sweets By Diane. They will continue to serve a selection of Betty & Earl's biscuits, as well as a wider selection of baked goods and sweets including cupcakes, tarts, mini cheesecakes, cookies, bars, gluten-free offerings, soup, and so much more!

Website

Location

1595 MN-36, Roseville, MN 55113

Directions

Gallery
B&E Sweets by Diane image
B&E Sweets by Diane image

Similar restaurants in your area

Obachan & Chickpea
orange starNo Reviews
1595 MN-36 Roseville, MN 55113
View restaurantnext
Okome House
orange star4.8 • 242
4457 42nd Av.S Minneapolis, MN 55406
View restaurantnext
Joey Meatballs - Potluck Food Hall - 1595 MN-36
orange starNo Reviews
1595 MN-36 Roseville, MN 55113
View restaurantnext
CRAVE Food & Drink - Roseville
orange starNo Reviews
1595 Highway 36 west #1025 Roeville, MN 55113
View restaurantnext
CRAVE Food & Drink - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
825 hennepin avenue #222 minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurantnext
CRAVE Food & Drink - Galleria
orange starNo Reviews
3520 west 70th street edina, MN 55435
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Roseville

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Maplewood)
orange star4.7 • 8,710
3088 White Bear Ave N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 4,446
3069 White Bear Avenue N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
La Grolla St Paul
orange star4.4 • 4,411
452 Selby Ave St. Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.4 • 4,277
1565 Cliff Road Eagan, MN 55122
View restaurantnext
Highland Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,774
771 Cleveland Ave S St Paul, MN 55116
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Apple Valley - Apple Valley
orange star4.5 • 3,255
15678 Pilot knob Rd Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Roseville
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston