Sushi & Japanese
Betty & Earl's Biscuit Kitchen - POTLUCK at Rosedale Center
242 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Betty & Earl's has partnered with local baker extraordinare, Diane Minor, to launch B&E Featuring Sweets By Diane. They will continue to serve a selection of Betty & Earl's biscuits, as well as a wider selection of baked goods and sweets including cupcakes, tarts, mini cheesecakes, cookies, bars, gluten-free offerings, soup, and so much more!
Location
1595 MN-36, Roseville, MN 55113
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Joey Meatballs - Potluck Food Hall - 1595 MN-36
No Reviews
1595 MN-36 Roseville, MN 55113
View restaurant
CRAVE Food & Drink - Roseville
No Reviews
1595 Highway 36 west #1025 Roeville, MN 55113
View restaurant
CRAVE Food & Drink - Downtown
No Reviews
825 hennepin avenue #222 minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Roseville
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Maplewood)
4.7 • 8,710
3088 White Bear Ave N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurant